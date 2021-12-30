Studies renew hope for treating COVID-19 with convalescent plasma





PROVIDENCE — Treatment is done in the human body, not in the laboratory: plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. So-called convalescent plasma has also proven to be medically uncertain, and there is a scientific consensus that appears to change as often as the dietary benefits of eggs. After being given the plasma of a donor who has recovered from the virus, he may die. However, new studies by researchers across the country, including Rhode Island, offer new hope for the use of convalescent plasma. Timing is important. Patients need to get it before they are hospitalized. This study showed a 54% reduction in hospitalization risk for those who received convalescent plasma and those who received placebo.

“This is an important treatment that can keep you away from the hospital,” said Dr. Adam Levine, a Lifespan emergency physician who led the study at Rhode Island. “It’s important as an individual. It’s also important not to overwhelm the healthcare system from the perspective of reducing hospitalization.” Rhode Island is one of the top research centers based at Johns Hopkins University, with 1,181 patients enrolled nationwide.Studies are available at Site MedRxiv As a preprint, which means it has not been peer-reviewed. On Rhode Island, an adult who began to develop COVID-19 symptoms within 8 days received IV treatment in one of two rooms in the emergency department of Hasbro Children’s Hospital. (Children’s hospitals were not significantly busy throughout the pandemic, as children were less susceptible to COVID-19 than older people and prevented children from being injured by social activity and sports restrictions.) This study showed that it would be helpful to get treatment for people before they were hospitalized, even if other studies showed that it didn’t make a difference by the time the patient needed to be hospitalized. It makes medical sense, Levine said: by the time the patient was hospitalized, the virus itself had already inflicted its damage and the inflammatory cascade had begun. Antibodies from the donor’s blood will no longer be very useful. Instead, the patient needs something to deal with the complications associated with inflammation. But delivering it to people early will give their bodies the opportunity to fight off the virus and stop it before it causes the most serious damage. Another important point, according to Levine, was the use of “high titer” plasma, that is, antibody-rich plasma. Some people who recover from COVID have high titers of plasma, while others do not. According to Levine, early indications indicate that people who are vaccinated but have breakthrough infections have blood with very high antibody levels. The study is particularly important in the context of Omicron and other viral variants that cause COVID-19, Levine said. Omicron, in particular, has been shown to be resistant to some of the monoclonal antibodies produced in the laboratory. However, when someone becomes ill with Omicron, their bodies make antibodies specifically against Omicron. It could help people get the same variant, or a new variant that has occurred. In other words, our bodies have been remodeled to help fight off the virus faster than researchers in the lab. This is potentially good news not only in the United States, but also in regions of the world where access to scarce resources is low. Levine said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration renewed its approval for the use of convalescent plasma on Tuesday, including use in outpatient settings in addition to inpatient settings. Said. Authorization is for use in people who are immunosuppressed. This can include a wide range of people who are susceptible to this disease, including heart disease, diabetes, and the elderly. According to Levine, Rhode Island policymakers can use convalescent plasma in exactly the same settings as they are currently using laboratory-generated monoclonal antibodies. They require the same settings: transfusion site and place to sit for 1 hour for observation. Levine said the medical community also needs to double its efforts to get people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. This failed when it turned out to be ineffective in people who were already hospitalized. “Now we need to launch it again,” Levine said. Brian Amaral can be reached at [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ bamaral44..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/29/metro/study-renews-hope-using-convalescent-plasma-treat-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

