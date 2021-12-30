Health
COVID-19 pushes the Nunavut Territory to the “limit”, “says Akeeagok.
The Nunavut Territory is approaching the “limit” as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the region, doubling the number of active cases overnight and arriving at three more communities, PJAkeeagok said. The prime minister says.
“There are active cases in eight communities and we are nearing our limits in terms of medical capacity,” Akeeagok said in a public update to the Legislative Assembly Wednesday morning.
The Prime Minister added that he is working on a proposal to the federal government for further support for nurses, support staff, contact tracing, personal protective equipment and housing.
Akeeagok said in a public update at the legislative assembly Wednesday morning that there were 74 active incidents in eight communities. Arviat, Baker Lake and Igloolik have joined the list of five communities where cases have been confirmed.
On Tuesday, the Nunavut Territory government reported 37 active cases. Last Friday there were eight people. The first case of the latest wave was reported on December 21st.
As of Wednesday, the number of active cases for each community is:
- Iqaluit — 25
- Rankin Inlet — 22
- Sanirajak-9
- Pangnirtung — 9
- Arviat — 6
- Qikiqtarjuaq — 1
- Baker Lake — 1
- Igloolik — 1
According to Dr. Michael Patterson, Director of Public Health, it is not yet known whether any of these cases are the result of a rapidly prevailing variant of Omicron. He added that tests to determine if a case is the result of a mutation usually take 1 week to 10 days.
According to Patterson, three patients were hospitalized.
At the moment, the biggest burden on the Nunavut health system is related to contact tracing. This is the process of finding other people with whom a person diagnosed with COVID-19 is in contact.
“Our ability to identify and track every thread of transmission is hampered by a huge amount,” Patterson said.
Hospital workers aren’t as nervous as contact tracing staff yet. However, without proper contact tracing, COVID-19 is at risk of spreading out of control to people at high risk of illness and frontline workers in the “major industry”.
This spread has led the Nunavut Territory government to extend the blockade for 10 days until January 17. The school remained closed until then, and only “very important” civil servants would work in the office, Akeeagok said.
The prime minister said he was working with the territorial personnel department to figure out which government agencies were closed and which GN employees could work from home during the blockade.
Akeeagok and Patterson both paid homage to health care workers, many of whom worked throughout the second Chirstmas period instead of spending time with their families. According to Patterson, a two-year “increased stress” for health workers leads to “changes” within the sector, and increased demand for nurses, doctors and other workers puts pressure on the health sector in Nunavut. It is said that it was added. ..
“Currently, we just don’t have enough staff to go around,” he said.
They asked Nunavummiut to be patient with healthcare professionals working “24 hours a day” to test and contact trace.
“They are doing their best to respond in a timely manner,” Akeeagok said.
The Prime Minister and Chief Public Health Director told Nunavummiut to stay home, avoid meetings, wear masks, get vaccinated and get booster shots, get tested when symptoms appear, etc. , Repeated plea to follow public health advice.
“At home is the best way to stop the spread of this virus,” Akeeagok said.
He and Patterson will provide the following updates on the status of COVID-19 at 11:00 am on January 6th.
Sources
2/ https://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/covid-19-pushes-nunavut-to-the-breaking-point-akeeagok-says/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]