The vaccine is still effective against Omicron, says Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist.





Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said there are also biological factors that determine the effectiveness of the vaccine. Geneva: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist, emphasized that the Omicron variant infects both vaccinated and unvaccinated people around the world, with a large number of vaccines. Despite the exponential increase in the country, the severity of the disease still proves to be effective. It has not soared to a new level. “As expected, T-cell immunity better withstands #Omicron. This protects us from serious illness. If not, get vaccinated,” Ms. Swami Nasan said in a tweet on Wednesday. Said. Either the vaccine or previous infection with COVID-19 provokes a human T cell response. As expected, the immunity of T cells #Omicron.. This protects us from serious illness. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get one. https://t.co/PK2gmVHIGG — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) December 29, 2021 Explaining the factors that explain the efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19, in effect Ms. Swaminasan at the WHO press briefing on Wednesday said that the efficacy of the vaccine varies slightly between vaccines, but of the WHO emergency use list vaccine. Most actually have a very high rate of prevention against serious illness and death, at least until the delta mutation. She also said that there are also biological factors that determine the effectiveness of the vaccine. “This includes age and underlying illness, and we know and prove that all variants have more underlying and comorbidities and are more susceptible to illness as they get older,” she said. Regarding the third factor that determines the effectiveness of the vaccine, Ms. Swami Nasan said: Omicron has the ability to overcome existing immunity and requires higher levels of antibodies and protection, which is why many breakthrough infections are seen, especially in Omicron. “ In addition, she said that evidence about Omicron was just emerging and it was still premature to conclude clearly, but all lab studies showed diminished neutralization capacity and vaccinated people. Points out that is clinically seen, those who have been previously infected are still suffering from a breakthrough infection by Omicron. “Therefore, these infections occur in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, so the numbers seen worldwide today are very high, but the numbers are exponential. Despite the increase in vaccines, vaccines still appear to prove to be protective. In many countries, the severity of the disease has not skyrocketed to new levels, “she adds. I did. Ms. Swaminasan emphasized the need for ventilation among hospitalized and inpatients, the need for critical care that does not appear to rise proportionately, which is a good sign and is due to previous immunity. We are telling us that the vaccine, or in some cases due to the natural infection by the virus, provides some protection against severe illness. “And this is what we expected, because the immune system, the immune response, is more than just a neutralizing antibody,” she added.

