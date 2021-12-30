NYC EMS faces record shortages as 911 demands a surge in symptoms like COVID





No, it’s not in your head. There are more ambulance sirens ringing around New York City. Daily calls to 911 for fever and cough have more than doubled since the beginning of December, according to data shared by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). A spokesperson for one department also reports that more paramedics and paramedics are currently ill than at any other time in the pandemic. The number of daily emergencies has increased since late November, when less than 400 calls were received daily due to fever and cough symptoms. On Sunday, the latest data available, the FDNY received 767 calls for fever and cough. That number exceeded last winter’s peak and was half the level recorded in early April 2020, the first wave height in New York City.

According to FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer, 30% of the city’s 4,400 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff are ill as of Wednesday as the number of calls surges. He added that the proliferation of sick people was a combination of COVID-positive workers, exposed people, and staff waiting for test results. Omicron variant, It is considered Dominant in New York continues to set weekly records in new cases.

Fever and cough calls may be partly due to the flu, Is also risingThe FDNY also wants to be tested for COVID-19 or taken to a hospital, but has witnessed an increase in calls from people who would otherwise not need emergency care. Dwyer said. He begged the New Yorker to book a call to 911 just for a life-threatening emergency. “Our resources are currently affected by this. We strive to prioritize those resources for those in need of our help in a really bad way,” Dwyer said. Told. “Don’t call 911 unless it’s a real emergency. If it’s a real emergency, such as shortness of breath or chest pain, never call.” Vincent Barriere, chairman of the Uniformed EMS Officer Union FDNY, said his members, like many health care workers, are exhausted by yet another wave of coronavirus that hits the city. “It’s damaging them,” Variele said. “They are discharged and burned out. It puts a really serious burden on our workforce.”

Many industries throughout New York City have recently been tense as the number of COVID-19 cases explodes and breaks the record for new daily infections beginning in mid-December. Over 30,000 new cases were detected in the last day.The MTA reduced train service Due to the surge in sick workers, and Apple closed store for in-store shopping.. Wednesday, CityMD Closer more After the first of that private emergency medical place Shutter 12% of last week’s operations.. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also increasing rapidly, and hospitalizations for emergency departments have almost tripled since the beginning of the month. As of December 27, approximately 3,000 New Yorkers had been admitted to hospitals with COVID throughout the city. According to state data, Five times the number of people at the beginning of the month. Dr. Denis Nash, a professor of epidemiology at City University of New York, said: Public health and health policy. “If this trajectory continues, hospitals and ICUs will soon run out of capacity,” Nash warned.Although he said he expected death during this wave of coronavirus to remain low 72% complete vaccination rate in the city An improved way of caring for sick patients.

Nash has canceled New Year’s Eve at Times Square, repeating calls from other public health experts and elected officials from New York City. “It may be business and commercial friendly, but it’s not public health friendly,” Nash said. “This is really happening. This is not a good omen.” Last week, Major Bill de Blasio announcement The annual celebration will be reduced and its masking will be required, but 15,000 people will continue to be able to attend. Some New Yorkers have recently noticed an increase in ambulance sirens. Siren piercing rings are constantly being burned in the minds of many New Yorkers trapped in their apartments during the first waves of the city.

David McGreeby, 64, from East Village, said he was a former public school teacher and couldn’t fall asleep because he was recently awakened by the sound of a siren. “We brought me back in March 2020, when we were all standing on the emergency stairs and hitting the pot,” he said. “It’s a little overwhelming, sirens don’t help. It’s very sad for those who have to go to the hospital.”

