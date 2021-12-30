No, home COVID testing is not included in the Georgia case count





The only way home tests are counted is if you are retested at a health site and the test is positive.

Macon, Georgia — Home-based COVID testing is a new alternative to waiting in line, but viewers are asking if home-based testing is included in the state’s daily count. Our source is Michael Hokanson of the North Central Health District. The Georgia Public Health Service announces the number of cases and hospitalizations in the state daily. The test site line is longer due to the increase in Omicron. Some people are testing from the comfort of the home to avoid long wait times. “Yes, we used the Defense Production Act and spent $ 3 billion to significantly increase the number of home tests available online,” said President Joe Biden. The number continues to grow. According to Biden, 500 million home tests will be distributed starting in January. According to the CDC, there are currently over 66,000 positive cases in Georgia. But are home tests included in this number? Michael Hokanson of the North Central Health District says the answer is no. “It’s a product that people buy and test at home. They don’t call DPH and say,’Hey, I was positive on the test,'” Hokanson said. He states that the Public Health Service confirms cases, especially through PCR tests performed in public health facilities. “Home inspection is a good first step,” Hawkanson said. But that shouldn’t be your last step. “If a person tests positive using one of these home tests, all they need to do is go look for a confirmatory test (one of the PCR tests). Georgia Actually. It counts in the number of states. “ So we can confirm … No, the state’s daily COVID case count does not include home exams. The only way home tests are counted is if you are retested at a health site and the test is positive. “If you test positive at home, act as if you were positive. You need to isolate yourself rather than go to an event, school, or work,” he said. And what if you test negative? Hokanson proposes to take a confirmation test. Related: DPH: Georgians urged not to go to hospital for COVID testing during the surge Related: “These tests are expensive and in short supply”: Stores lacking COVID test kits at home

