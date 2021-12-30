Passing question “under consideration” for those who cannot take the vaccine medically





The Ministry of Public Health For those who cannot get the Covid-19 vaccine for medical reasons, he says he is “considering the problem.” Public health advice is that people who are not fully vaccinated should avoid a collective indoor environment for the safety of themselves and others. With department Health service executive Both say they don’t know how many people can’t get the Covid-19 vaccine because of medical problems. In recent months, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has taken action, if any, on advice for people who cannot access the Covid-19 Pass because they have not been vaccinated for medical reasons. I am considering. This means that you will not be able to enter hospitality venues, cinemas, gyms and other places where you need a pass. Possible “solution” of Northern IrelandAnyone who cannot be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine for medical reasons can apply for a tax exemption certificate. Tanai Ste Leo Varadkar In October, the government said it was working on a “solution”, perhaps based on testing, for this group. He admitted that there are “a small number of people who cannot be vaccinated for any particular reason.” For example, those who may have had side effects from the first vaccination, or those who have been advised not to receive a second vaccination. dose. In the UK, reasons for medical exemptions include end-of-life care, learning disabilities and autism, severe allergies, and those who respond to the first dose of the vaccine. In recent months, many people who say they have not been vaccinated for medical reasons have contacted the Irish Times about their inaccessibility to the venue. In an interview with News at One on RTÉ Radio, Dr. Ray Walley, a member of the National Covid-19 GP Liaison Commission, called on the general public not to contact GP surgery to speed up access to PCR tests. Dr. Wally said that most people with the Omicron variant experience mild symptoms. The focus should be on the need for separation, not testing.

