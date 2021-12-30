COVID-19 directly damages the kidneys





(Credit: Getty Images)

(StudyFinds.org) —Studies show that COVID-19 can infect a patient’s kidneys, but the exact effect of the virus on organs has been unknown. A team of German and Dutch scientists report that COVID-19 causes direct cell damage in the kidney and contributes to tissue scarring. The authors of a study conducted at RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and the Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands evaluated and compared kidney tissue in COVID-19 ICU patients, other patients hospitalized for COVID-related lung problems, and groups. Did. Of a healthy person. The results show that kidney tissue in patients with COVID-19 showed much more tissue scarring than in other patients. The first phase of the investigation clearly demonstrated that COVID-19 was damaged. kidney.. Researchers then set out to determine how the virus would achieve this. Many recent studies have shown that some of the more severe symptoms of COVID-19 are manifested not by the coronavirus itself, but by an overreaction of the body’s immune response and too much inflammation. Does this also apply to the kidneys, or does COVID-19 directly damage these organs? Laboratory-grown kidneys reveal the same scar Kidney sections of healthy controls (left) and COVID-19 patients (right). The scar tissue is blue. (Credit: Jitske Jansen and Bart Smeets, Radboudumc) The team is a series Mini kidneyBy culturing them in a laboratory setting, they are called organoids. Organoids developed using stem cells were characterized by many different kidney cells except immune cells. Researchers infect each organoid with COVID, allowing the team to observe the direct effects of the virus on kidney cells. Again, scientists have focused on the scarring of organoids in the kidney and the “accompanying signals that contribute to the scarring process.” Has the trigger for Alzheimer’s disease been found?Disease mutations affect how brain cells generate energy: research

These discoveries are not the coronavirus itself, but inflammation Or other systemic effects are the cause of the observed kidney damage seen in COVID-19 patients. “In our study, we thoroughly investigated the effects of coronavirus-causing damage in the kidney. Infected kidney organoids are infected with the virus. Directly cause cell damage, Independent of the immune system. In this process, we found a piece of the puzzle that shows the harmful effects of the virus on the body, “said collaborator Jitske Jansen. Media release.. These conclusions are very similar to the results of another larger American study of more than 90,000 COVID-19 survivors.Like this study, the study found that decreased kidney function was reported. COVID-19 patients It may be due to the coronavirus itself. FOX4 Newsletter: Get updates for news sent to your inbox

“Renal fibrosis, or scarring, can virtually occur after damage to the kidney and is a serious long-term result that correlates with renal function. Our study is on the kidneys of patients with COVID-19. It shows scarring. This explains why the virus can cause renal dysfunction, as evidenced by other studies. Long-term follow-up, SARS-CoV- It provides additional insight into the kidney-related pathologies caused by 2, “concludes collaborator Catalina Laimer. The study Published in the journal Cell stem cell.



