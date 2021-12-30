Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19-related deaths and 2,331 new cases

According to the weekly report, there is a 25% surge in daily cases, but hospitalizations are low (lowest since July) and deaths are low.

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) —Nine new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased the number of deaths in the state to 5,640, the Oregon Health Department reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 2,331 new confirmed presumed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am today, bringing the state to a total of 418,333 cases.

COVID-Increases weekly cases and reduces hospitalization and mortality

OHA COVID-19 Weekly ReportShows higher daily cases released on Wednesday, but with reduced COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 6,987 new cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday, December 21st to Sunday, December 27th. This is a 25% increase over the previous week. That was despite a 7.1% reduction in test results reported that week.

There were 136,789 COVID-19 tests during the week from December 19th to December 25th. The percentage of positive tests increased from 4.8% last week to 7.4%.

There were 185 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations compared to 286 last week. This is a 35% reduction. This marked the lowest weekly total since the week of July 19th to July 25th.

89 COVID-19-related deaths were reported, down from 114 in the previous week.

Wednesday COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Shows 48 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths.

The state continues to march towards a million booster goal

Oregon continues to approach Governor Kate Brown’s goal, announced on 17 December, to provide an additional 1 million people in the state with a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

As of Wednesday, 833,287 people in Oregon have reached their goals and need to get boosters from Omicron variants to make our state safer, OHA said. Find a booster here..

Since the challenge began, an additional 166,713 Oregons have received boosters.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 419, 21 more than Tuesday. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, five less than Tuesday.

There are 50 adult ICU beds out of a total of 649 (8% availability) and 298 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,112 (7% availability).

December 29, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 50(8%) 19 (6%) 3 (3%) 10 (12%) 6 (10%) 1 (10%) 9 (21%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 298(7%) 54 (3%) 8 (1%) 55 (10%) 35 (8%) 5 (10%) 92 (22%) 49 (43%)

The regions throughout the state are:

Region 1: Krakkamas, Kratsop, Colombia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Lynn, Marion, Pork, Yamhill counties

Region 3: Couse, Curry, Douglas, Lane County

Region 5: Jackson County and Josephine County

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Shaman, and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Marul, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warois counties

St. Charles Bend reported 23 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Wednesday, three of whom were in the ICU and were all on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the ICU patients were completely vaccinated, but 22 of the 23 COVID-19-positive patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

You can find more information about the capacity of the hospital here..

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that 18,185 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Tuesday. Of the total, 1,273 was the first dose, 1,050 was the second dose, and 6,570 was the third and booster doses. The remaining 9,235, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on December 28.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 13,766 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving Pfizer Community 3,789,744 times, Pfizer Pediatrics 161,871 times, Modana 2,493,141 times, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 255,390 times.

As of Wednesday, 3,044,783 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,763,937 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

In particular, Oregon has surpassed 100,000 children vaccinated with COVID-19. To date, 100,627 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard And updated today.

Cases and deaths

Newly confirmed putative COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (67), Craccamah (141), Kratsop (16), Colombia (10), Couse (10). 36), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (326), Douglas (47), Gilliam (2), Grant (11), Harney (1), Hood River (15), Jackson (144), Jefferson (37), Josephine (45), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (131), Lincoln (23), Linn (85), Malheur (20), Marion (168), Morrow (2), Multnomah (419), Polk (39), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (90), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (12), Wednesday (286), Yamhill (102).

The 5,632nd COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man from Polk County who was positive on 9 December and died at Salem Hospital on 26 December. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,633th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 86-year-old man from Multnomah County who died on December 28 at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,634th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 85-year-old man from Multnomah County who died on December 24 at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,635th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 73-year-old woman from Marion County who was positive on December 11 and died at Salem Hospital on December 22. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,636th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old woman from Josephine County who was positive on December 2 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on December 27. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,637th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 91-year-old woman from Josephine County who was positive on December 21 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on December 27. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,638th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 83-year-old man from Josephine County who was positive on October 15 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on November 26. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,639th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 88-year-old man from Coos County who died at Bay Area Hospital on December 26, positive on November 29. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,640th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 78-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on December 15 and died at the Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center on December 23. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Details of COVID-19 vaccine

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.