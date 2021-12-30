Manitoba currently allows healthcare workers with mild COVID-19 symptoms and negative test results to attend work





The state is currently showing mild COVID-19 symptoms, but allows healthcare workers who test negative for the virus to return to work. According to a memo from the Winnipeg Community Health Department sent Wednesday afternoon, sick workers are now able to self-screen for their return. To do this, workers need to get a negative test result from a state laboratory or medical facility, or get two negative self-managed rapid tests, the memo said. Workers also have mild symptoms and should not have a fever without medication for 24 hours prior to returning home. The memo states that this self-screening process takes place instead of waiting for a call from the state occupational and health and safety COVID-19 line. The memo states that if a healthcare professional experiences new or worsening symptoms, he or she should immediately notify his or her boss and quarantine himself until the test results are returned. A WRHA spokesperson said this was a state-wide policy, working for some time, unrelated to staffing challenges, and pointing out an online note from Shared Health. Gives an overview of the policy. However, a Shared Health spokesperson said the state expects more staff absent in the coming weeks due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the community. virus. “These protocols monitor increasing illness calls both here and in other jurisdictions and reflect the responsible return of staff who have mild symptoms but have been tested negative for COVID. That’s why it was developed over the past few weeks, “said a spokesman in an email. Earlier that day, the state’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Lusan, said the state was considering whether it would be possible to isolate workers early. “These are all questions that need to be balanced between risk and benefit. If you see a significant burden due to a medical system illness that we cannot provide care for, then you need to look into these things, We will definitely do so with the least possible risk. “ Darleen Jackson, chairman of the Nurse Union in Manitoba, said he was afraid that the policy was a “thin edge of the wedge” and could move the state closer. Quebec situationSome healthcare professionals who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed to continue working to protect the hospital’s capacity. “I think our next step is … I think we’ll ask healthcare professionals who test positive to wear masks and come to work,” Jackson said. “As the numbers grow, the beds fill up, and the ICU fills up, we can see us moving in that direction.”

