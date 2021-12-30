Health
CDCCOVID-19 Nurses’ Union Angry at Quarantine Guidance
She questioned the motivation behind the decision and whether it was a way to get people back to work faster to reduce staff shortages.
“I see this because they are worried about the workers. Yeah, but is this the way to do it? By publicizing more people who are potentially still ill? “Turner said. “The spread of unnecessary infections can further overload the hospital.”
KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou is also worried that the new guidelines are so subtle and confusing that people will not follow them.
She created this chart to help people understand the new recommendations:
CDC’s New Guidelines for Quarantine and Quarantine | Dr. Archelle Georgiou, KSTP Health Expert
Georgiou said the first step is to understand the major changes the CDC is making regarding the classification of vaccination status.
“The CDC put the population in two buckets: are you” effectively vaccinated “or not? The major change is when you are more than 6 months away from the RNA vaccine or more than 2 months away from the J & J vaccine. Boosted, you will be grouped as “unvaccinated”, “Georgiou explained.
She then said to identify your particular scenario: if you had exposure but did not show symptoms, and if you had symptomatic exposure or tested positive for COVID-19.
After examining the recommendations, Georgeou said he was surprised.
“For those who have not been vaccinated, the guidelines have become looser, and for those who have been vaccinated, the guidelines have become stricter,” she said. “For those who have not been vaccinated or boosted, they have shortened the quarantine to 5 days, and if you are asymptomatic in 5 days, you can get out of the quarantine. You can, you must wear a mask strictly. It is the previously recommended quarantine for 10 days. “
Georgiou believes that the CDC has missed an important step in the new guidelines.
“They didn’t recommend testing in 5 days to make sure your rapid antigen or PCR test is negative when you loosen,” said Georgeou. “Testing is a good way to ensure a level of security that at least infects colleagues, family, friends, and others in the community and does not release enough virus to continue the pandemic epidemic.” “
She also explained how the recommendations are changing for those who are effectively vaccinated.
“Currently, the recommendations do not require quarantine if exposed to vaccinations and boosters, but you must wear a mask for 10 days. This is different from the previous recommendations. Negative Please wear the mask for 3-5 days until you are inspected. “
She wants people to investigate when it comes to quarantine.
“It’s very important to understand how people fit the guidelines for their situation. Understanding that can do the right thing to protect themselves and their families. That means, “says Georgeou.
The Minnesota Nurses Association hopes that the guidelines will change and this statement on this topic will be published.
“If the federal government is serious about ending this pandemic and saving lives, they will listen to workers on behalf of the CEO, nurses, frontline workers, and the general public. We must rethink this dangerous policy that expands and exacerbates the CEO’s retention crisis. If the CDC does not overturn this dangerous decision, Minnesota will better protect the health and safety of all. We must act to comply with the standards. “
