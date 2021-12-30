Jefferson County reports “increased alerts” in COVID-19 cases – 89.3WFPL News Louisville





Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Health officials in Jefferson County have reported some of the highest COVID-19 numbers since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday. And they said the new Omicron variant was a major driving force for rapid spread. In a special media briefing, Dr. Sarabeth Hart Large, associate director of the Louisville Metro Public Health and Welfare Department, said the positive rate almost doubled compared to a week ago. The rate is currently at a record high of 19.49%. It was 11.5% a week ago. In addition, the incidence of more than 101 new cases per 100,000 residents is higher than ever. This is many times higher than the 25 per 100,000 people who put Louisville in the “red” zone, which is the highest level of spread. “And one of the key caveats about high positive rates suggests that there are many positives that haven’t been tested yet, if they rise very high, like the 20% we’re currently looking at.” She said. .. The 1,742 new cases reported on Wednesday are more than three times the approximately 500 cases reported per day in recent weeks. Governor Andy Beshear also surged across the state on Wednesday, reporting 5,530 new cases and 21 deaths. The positive rate is currently 14.46%. “If you have symptoms, assume a positive test for now,” says Hart Large. “If you have respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, or headache, it’s almost anything. If you wake up feeling sick, the safest thing to do is to assume that you are positive.” She and other health officials said that anyone who feels sick should be tested and quarantined. Around others and in public places, they recommended wearing high-filtration masks like N95, keeping a social distance, and washing hands frequently. They also continue to promote vaccinations and boosters that can help reduce the risk of serious illness. To find the location of your trial or vaccination, please visit: Louisville COVID-19 Resource Page.. This story was edited to correct the COVID-19 positive rate in Jefferson County. Wednesday was 19.49%.

