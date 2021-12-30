Sonoma County returns to indoor masking for all and revokes vaccinated people’s exemptions

Sonoma County has joined many of the rest of California by requiring people to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

On Wednesday, the county announced the revocation of tax exemptions that would allow vaccinated people to become maskless in some indoor public facilities such as gymnasiums, offices and churches.

Orders will take effect Thursday at 12:01 am

“More and more, we’re seeing the virus that causes COVID-19 spread among fully vaccinated people,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a news release. “The vaccine works. It greatly reduces the chances of getting seriously ill or dying if infected with the virus, but it does not prevent it from infecting others. If it is immunocompromised or unvaccinated. Wearing a proper mask indoors in public places can help keep you and the people around you safe by delaying the infection of COVID-19. increase.”

Mace also encourages people to wear surgical masks or equivalents, as “cloth masks are not very effective in stopping the spread of the virus.”

The California Department of Public Health announced on December 15 that it would continue its state-wide indoor mask obligations until January 15, but said that counties with existing mask ordinances allowed local tax exemptions to be maintained. The release said.

Sonoma County approved the exemption in October after implementing the indoor mask obligation in August.

“As the pandemic progresses, so will our response to it,” Mase said.

The county is the latest to revoke its exemption in the Bay Area, joining the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin and San Francisco, and in a press release, “Cooperative to slow the regional surge in COVID-19 cases. “Efforts” will be cancelled.

Bay Area health officials are monitoring what appears to be the beginning of a winter surge in infectious diseases that are afflicting other parts of the United States.

The number of new daily COVID cases in Sonoma County increased by 15% during December, with breakthrough cases when fully vaccinated individuals were infected, the highest ever, close to 80 per day. To reach. Said.

According to the announcement, the number of COVID-19 cases detected daily in unvaccinated people in Sonoma County has more than tripled since Thanksgiving, from 16.9 per 100,000 to 51.9 per 100,000. rice field. New daily cases detected among vaccinated residents increased from 6.9 per 100,000 to 7.9 per 100,000 over the same period.

According to the county’s COVID-19 data website, the Omicron strain was first detected in Sonoma County on 16 December, and as of Wednesday, 14 cases of Omicron were detected in the county. Authorities say the number of cases is likely to be high due to delayed genotyping.

Sonoma County decisions are made during holiday weeks when many workplaces are low on staff. Also, at the same time that Jim and Health Club’s Big Week arrived on January 1, Ethan Brown, Interim Standing Director of the County’s Economic Development Commission, said.

“If you can’t achieve a quick pivot, I think there are some challenges,” says Brown. “I think that’s a concern.”

Mr Brown said his office had not yet heard from local businesses about changes to the masking ordinance, partly because of the holidays of many companies and the need for employers to process the information. Said not.

“We strive to be there as a resource when new rules are enacted. I encourage people to contact us,” Brown said.

The announcement on Wednesday is the latest in a series of updates from the county.

On Tuesday, Mase issued new guidance to encourage employers in the county to request one of the following from their employees: Get a COVID-19 booster or get a virus test twice a week.. The county, which employs about 4,400 people, is also reviewing current immunization policies and procedures with the intention of adopting the new recommendations.

Last week, the county issued two health orders requiring booster shots or twice-weekly tests for local school employees, emergency response personnel, dental clinics, pharmacies, and temporary disaster shelter employees. I put it out.

