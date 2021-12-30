OzSage Report: 10 Key Points from Criticism of Australia’s Covid Response | Health





OzSage, Australia’s independent advisory group of epidemiology, health and economics experts, has responded to the Covid-19 surge. New South Wales Other states that have severe criticism of both the federal and New South Wales government’s strategies to protect the population from disease. The following are the main points of their criticism and have been edited for the universe.You can find the complete report here.. 1. Removal of NSW restrictions OzSage is deeply concerned about Covid-19 in New South Wales, which is already affecting the whole of Australia. The decision to lift the restrictions in the same way that Omicron surged has cost us a great deal. Currently, there are more than 12,000 cases per day in New South Wales, with testing systems that cannot keep up with demand and medical systems that are so burdensome that citizens may not have access to medical care. .. Staff standdowns continue to escalate and affect more and more people. This includes all parts of the supply chain, logistics, and civil society. All previous models have assumed good testing capabilities and proper contact tracing. Without these, the case number would explode further. At this time, there is no publicly available modeling to support national programs based on public health principles that protect the hospital system from collapse. 2. Disaster test Tests in New South Wales have failed, with many waiting in queue for hours before leaving and many test centers closed. Regional and remote capacity is even smaller. There is an unacceptable delay in the test results sent.To make matters worse, more than 1,000 infected people I accidentally sent a negative test result, And this issue is not transparently addressed. Government response changes the definition of close contacts, rather than investing in expanded testing capabilities, allowing PCR testing only to family contacts, healthcare professionals, and a few other groups. By limiting access to the test. This reduces the ability to monitor new variants and inadvertently results in a low number of cases. 3. Lack of rapid antigen testing There is a large shortage of RAT nationwide. This means that even those who can afford and relieve the pressure on the laboratory cannot buy a RAT kit. While RAT helps screen asymptomatic cases, it cannot serve as the backbone of public health testing and management systems. People who test themselves and self-manage Covid-19 are not counted in the official case count because the results are not reported to the government. The reliability of individual RAT brands using the Omicron variant is unknown.we Repeated messages that only symptomatic people should receive [PCR] Tested, 40-45% of infections are asymptomatic, and even in people who develop symptoms, the peak infectivity is 2 days before the onset of symptoms. The false sense of security of messaging will lead to more cases of viral infections that would otherwise have been prevented. 4. Change to the definition of “close contact” The proposed changes to the tight contact definition are to reduce testing and resources and are not based on sound public health principles. Close contact definitions should be risk-based. Risk is related to exposure to aerosols containing the virus. Risk is not limited to any 4-hour time frame within the household. Settings such as nightclubs and restaurants are sites for large events, and if people exposed to these settings cannot take the PCR test, the spread will accelerate. Introducing a narrower definition of close contact when the positive test rate in New South Wales is currently 13% is unlikely to improve the burden on the healthcare system and instead encourages outbreaks. .. Limiting the amount of testing reduces pressure on the test and trace system in the short term, but it exacerbates the burden on the medical system due to a series of infections that could otherwise be stopped. increase. In the long run, these quick corrections and adjustments for resource reasons and better optics will be detrimental. Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia show Photo: Tim Robberts / Stone RF Thank you for your feedback. 5. Case number is important The The rhetoric that the case number is “irrelevant” Not correct, especially in the face of Omicron variants. Currently, the daily number of cases is 10 times that of delta waves and could be 100 times that of January. Even if Omicron’s hospitalization rate is lower than that of Delta, the burden on the medical system will increase if the hospitalization rate is halved and the number of cases is 10 times or 100 times higher. This is likely to overwhelm the health system and local services are particularly at risk. The trajectory of the observed data suggests that hospitalization and ICU occupancy are on the rise, and are expected to soon exceed previous peaks. In other words, optimistic assumptions about the effects of Omicron variants on hospitalization are unrealistic. 6. Omicron is not mild Preliminary data suggest that Omicron infection is 40-45% less likely to lead to hospitalization compared to delta mutants. This means that the Omicron variant is at least as toxic as the original strain of Sars-CoV-2, and the vaccine escape is much larger and less than mild. In the United States, hospitalization for children is on the rise. As the virus migrates to vulnerable populations such as the elderly, disabled, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in Australia, hospitalizations and deaths can increase, as observed in countries such as Denmark. Australia’s surge in Omicron. 7. Impact of Long Covid Nothing is known about the incidence of long covids associated with the Omicron mutant. Longcovid can impose enormous financial and human costs on Australia’s health care system over the years. A new study in the United States shows that the virus remains in the brain, heart, kidneys, and many other organs long after the initial illness, so preventing the illness may prevent long-term chronic illness. I have. 8. Lack of access to medical care and death at home Our medical system, which was expanded before Covid-19, was compromised by staff resignations and an explosion of waiting lists. NSW is aware of the overload of the hospital system and has already warned the community not to expect access to care in the hospital. A week ago, NSW Health advised people under the age of 50 to take care of themselves at home without visiting The Home’s Hospital. This week, they revised the age limit for people under the age of 65. This is the ultimate “personal responsibility”, where citizens do not have access to healthcare, organize their Covid care and do their contact tracing while infected with Covid-19. The result of this policy is that people can die at home when life is saved by proper timely health care. Without a safety net of regular contact from medical services, unintended consequences could be more ambulance calls and emergency department presentations. We are deeply concerned that people with preventable and treatable complications of Covid-19 may die at their homes in New South Wales without even receiving hospital support. I am. 9. Lack of urgency of boosters Two doses of the vaccine provide minimal protection against Omicron and result in a rapid decline against Delta. Changes to the Atagi guidelines to accelerate booster timing from “minimum 3 months” after January 31st are welcome, but the lack of urgency in providing boosters could lead to the spread of both Delta and Omicron. I have. In Victoria, the number of vaccines given by the country has dropped dramatically, despite the need for urgent action. During the holiday season, when people travel and mix more, they need to enhance message and booster delivery to control the transmission of Covid-19. 10. The “Letitrip” strategy is deadly to some “Rip” strategy and the story of the loser “We are all going to get it.” Ignore the harsh living reality of the vulnerable in our society. Despite being vaccinated three times, some cancer patients and other immunosuppressed patients have significantly reduced protection against Omicron. Similarly, people with coexisting health conditions (estimated to be 50% of the adult population) are at increased risk of illness. The impact of fragmented testing systems and disrupted health care systems is most felt by our elderly, low socio-economic groups, indigenous peoples, people with disabilities and locals. We must continue to implement public health measures to protect these people and ensure that no one is left behind. The fatalistic approach is fatal to some people. OzSage is deeply concerned that unvaccinated children are not fully protected. Already 10 years old has died in New South Wales. Child hospitalization is increasing in both the United Kingdom and the United States. As already outlined, if a school or nursery fails to be safe from Covid-19 aerosol infections, immediate action is needed.

