State health authorities to maintain quarantine and quarantine guidelines





The Michigan Department of Health and Welfare announced on Wednesday plans to maintain the state’s current COVID-19 quarantine and quarantine guidelines, including students from kindergarten to high school, even if U.S. health authorities lift some restrictions. Did. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week Issue new guidance It required asymptomatic Americans who caught the coronavirus to be quarantined for 5 days instead of 10 days, as well as reducing the amount of time close contact needs to be quarantined. In a statement late Wednesday, state health officials “examine the supporting evidence behind this guidance while waiting for additional information from the CDC, especially in special population and high-risk situations. “. Meanwhile, according to the release, the health department “retains current quarantine and quarantine guidelines, including kindergarten-to-high school guidelines and mass care settings.” “MDHHS will update Michigan’s guidance as additional information becomes available from the CDC.” The state website recommends 10 days of quarantine and up to 14 days of quarantine. The Health Department’s announcement on Wednesday also cited an increasing number of virus cases in the state.Wednesday Michigan Record the highest case rate confirmed daily In the two days since the pandemic began, 25,858 people have increased and the virus has killed 338 people. The total, including cases recorded on Tuesday, averaged 12,929 new cases per day over a two-day period. This is more than the state’s record high of 9,779 daily cases reached on November 20, 2020. With this addition, the state has totaled 1,507,338 confirmed cases and 26,988 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. “Michigan continues to experience high infection rates and has several tools to further prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the Department of Health. “The Delta type has already spurred a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. The high infectivity of the Omicron type emphasizes the importance of Michigander in implementing COVID mitigation measures known to reduce spread and risk. I’m emphasizing. “ State health officials recommend vaccination, wearing a mask to cover the mouth and nose, social distance, COVID-19 testing, and staying home when you feel sick. “More than 70% of Missiganders over the age of 16 received a safe and effective initial dose of COVID-19. Thank you for being vaccinated to protect yourself and others. We are making further progress, “said officials on Wednesday. night. “As more individuals are vaccinated, the virus is less likely to circulate and mutate, avoiding the development of more contagious and vaccine-resistant variants in the future.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance was consistent with increased evidence that people with the coronavirus were most infectious two days before and three days after the onset of symptoms. .. This decision was also triggered by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and was driven by Omicron variants. Early studies suggest that Omicron may cause milder illnesses than previous versions of the coronavirus. However, experts say that the number of people infected is so high that they need to be quarantined or quarantined, which can impair the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to continue to operate. As of Tuesday, the state confirmed 54 cases of Omicron by gene sequencing at the University of Michigan Institute in Lansing. However, experts say that only a small portion of the virus sample is sequenced, so more people may be infected. More than a year after the vaccine was launched, new cases of COVID-19 in the United States Soar to record high Over 265,000 a day on average. The Associated Press contributed.

