County reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases | News





The County Health and Welfare Department has reported a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases, adding 3,653 new cases in one day today. This is the highest number of new cases reported since January 7, this year, when 4,550 cases were reported. County health officials attribute the surge in incidents to holiday gatherings and more contagious variants of Omicron. The majority of cases in the region are still delta variant infections, but last week (December 22-28), another 69 cases of Omicron variant were reported, of known Omicron variant cases in the region. The total number is now 91. Test resource The demand for testing is high, but the overall test system is capable of meeting the demand. Tests are available throughout the region, including: County test site And a local pharmacy. The county recommends that anyone worried about COVID-19 infection or seeking a COVID-19 test should not go to the hospital for testing unless they have severe symptoms. This protects hospital resources for critically ill patients. If you have mild COVID-19 symptoms or other COVID concerns, contact your healthcare provider by phone or telemedicine for guidance. Rapid antigen testing, available at many local pharmacies, is a good option when testing sites are not available. Here is the list Other places where people can take the COVID-19 test.. Avoid getting sick Meanwhile, county health officials are calling on San Diego to take all necessary precautions to avoid getting sick and slowing its spread. “Given the significant increase in COVID-19 cases, the continued spread of more contagious Omicron variants, and the increased risk of spread associated with gathering with others, San Diego is of its own health and of the public. We must continue to make health decisions, said Cameron Kaiser, MD, MPH, and County Deputy Public Health Officer. “In closing this difficult year, the best solution we can do for 2022 is effective. Focus on a proven public health strategy. “ These strategies are as follows: Wear the right type of mask and wear it correctly

Restrictions on indoor activities when gathering with people outside the household

If you have symptoms, test for vaccination and isolate until you know the results.

If the test is positive, stay at home, quarantine and receive treatment as needed San Diego people who have not been vaccinated or who have delayed booster immunization are strongly advised to be vaccinated as soon as possible. There are over 400 vaccination sites throughout the county, including pharmacies, healthcare providers, clinics, and county locations. More information on COVID-19 vaccination is available here.. Vaccination progress: Dosage: Nearly 6.14 million.

At least one vaccination: Over 2.77 million people, or 88.2% of San Diego people over the age of 5, are at least partially vaccinated.

Complete vaccination: 2.46 million or more or 78.2%.

Booster administered: 748,737.

For more information on vaccination, please visit the following URL: Coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.. Dead (number: Twenty-seven new deaths have been reported since the previous report on 22 December 2021. The total number of people in this area is 4,461.

Between September 11th and December 26th, 2021, 11 females and 16 males died.

Eight were over 80 years old, nine were in their 70s, seven were in their 60s, two were in their 50s, and one was in their 40s.

Two who died were completely vaccinated and 25 were not completely vaccinated.

Twenty-four had an underlying medical condition and three had a medical history pending. Cases, hospitalizations, case rates and tests: On December 28, 2021, 3,653 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the county. There are currently 420,089 totals in this area.

16,657 cases were identified the previous week (December 22-28) compared to 7,507 cases reported last week (December 15-December 21).

During the 30 days from November 16th to December 15th, there were 486 COVID-19 hospitalizations. 350 were not fully vaccinated and 136 were fully vaccinated.

The overall case rate per 100,000 inhabitants of San Diego County is 20.0, 11.4 for fully vaccinated people and 36.0 for fully unvaccinated San Diego. Occurrence of community settings: Forty-seven new community outbreaks have been identified in the last seven days (22-December 28): 12 in business environments, 6 in day care / kindergarten / child care environments, and belief-based agencies. 5 in the environment, 5 in the restaurant / bar environment TK-12 5 in the elementary school setting, 4 in the retail setting, 2 in the emergency service setting, 2 in the government setting, 2 in the healthcare setting One for community-based organizations, one for distribution warehouse settings, and one for grocery settings is a hotel / resort / spa setting.

Community outbreaks are triggered more than 7 times in 7 days. For more information: Data update County Coronavirus-sd.com website Published Monday to Friday around 5 pm, excluding holidays.

..

