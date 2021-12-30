Vaccines are still effective against Omicron, WHO Chief Scientist tells us why

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist, says the vaccine seems to still prove to be effective, as the highly contagious Omicron has set a fresh record around the world. Vaccine efficacy varies slightly from vaccine to vaccine, but most vaccines on the WHO emergency use list have very high protection against severe illness and death, at least up to the delta type.

Dr. Swaminasan emphasized that Omicron variants infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people around the world, with exponential increases in numbers in many countries. Despite this, the severity of the disease is a new level.

“As expected, T-cell immunity is better resistant to #Omicron, which can protect us from serious illness, otherwise vaccinated. Please. ” Either the vaccine or previous infection with COVID-19 provokes a human T cell response.

Explaining the factors that explain the efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19, Swaminasan said in a WHO press briefing on Wednesday that the efficacy of the vaccines in effect varies slightly between vaccines, but most of the WHO emergency use list vaccines. In fact has a very high ERA against severe illness and death, at least up to the delta variant.

She also said that there are also biological factors that determine the effectiveness of the vaccine. “This includes age and underlying illness, and we know and prove that all variants have more underlying and comorbidities and are more susceptible to illness as they get older,” she said.

Regarding the third factor that determines the effectiveness of the vaccine, Swami Nasan said: Omicron has the ability to overcome existing immunity and requires higher levels of antibodies and protection, which is why many breakthrough infections are seen, especially in Omicron. “

In addition, she said that evidence about Omicron was just emerging and it was still premature to conclude clearly, but all lab studies showed diminished neutralization capacity and vaccinated people. Points out that is clinically seen, those who have been previously infected are still suffering from a breakthrough infection by Omicron.

“Therefore, these infections occur in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, so the numbers seen worldwide today are very high, but the numbers are exponential. Despite the increase in vaccines, vaccines still appear to prove to be protective. In many countries, the severity of the disease has not skyrocketed to new levels, “she adds. I did.

Swaminasan emphasized the need for ventilation among inpatients and inpatients, the need for critical care that does not appear to rise proportionately, which is a good sign and previous immunity is a vaccine or if Some provide some protection against severe illness due to natural infections by the virus.

(There is input from the agency)

apply Mint newsletter * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.