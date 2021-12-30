Omicron variants now make up the majority of cases in Louisville





Louisville, Kentucky (WAVE)-A COVID omicron variant has been detected in Louisville, causing record-breaking numbers. Doctors explain that the increase in cases is due to how contagious the mutants are. Currently, this variant does not seem to be more aggressive than its predecessor. According to the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, over the past seven days, COVID cases have gone from 532 to 1,742, with the majority of cases being Omicron variants. “If you have any symptoms, think of it as a positive test for now,” said Associate Director Dr. Sarah Beth Hart Large. There is still concern that more patients will be admitted to the hospital and more cases will increase. “Today, 176 patients in our hospital are COVID positive and more than 80% are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Stephen Hester, Chief Medical Officer of Norton Healthcare. On Wednesday, the Louisville Metro recorded the highest positive rate ever seen at nearly 20% since the pandemic began. Dr. Chuck Anderson, Chief Medical Officer of Baptist Health, said: According to Hart Large, positive rates and cases suggest that some people have the virus that has not been tested. Dr. Sara Moyer explained the reason for this, as people do not test until just before or after vacation and the number of cases is increasing rapidly. “We accepted many patients who were initially negative,” said Dr. Anderson. “And because their symptoms persist, or for other reasons to get another test, their second test is returning to positive, so we’re looking at them very quickly. , And then they are becoming enough viruses that we can check in with tests. “ According to doctors, the patient was completely vaccinated and hospitalized despite receiving a booster, but the underlying health complications are also serious. Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. all rights reserved.

