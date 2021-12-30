Marin revives the obligation of indoor masks amid the surge of Omicron

In Marin County, facing a surge in cases of COVID-19 before New Year’s Eve, everyone should wear a mask indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status.

The resurrected mission, which goes into effect on Thursday, corresponds to a variant of Omicron, which county health officials have blamed for a surge in cases.

Dr. Matt Willis, a county public health officer, said the cases have tripled since the Omicron variant was first detected in Marine on December 17. He said there were 338 new cases reported on Tuesday – 100 more than the highest daily number of cases before.

Those people were tested on Sunday, and it potentially links their exposure to Christmas gatherings, Willis said.

On Wednesday, the county reported a daily increase of 426 cases.

“I’m worried about the New Year,” Willis said. Willis urged the celebration to be limited to a small group of fully vaccinated people. “Omicron variants are much more contagious and vaccines are less effective. Face covers are a simple and effective strategy to mitigate risk.

“Frankly, I’m worried about hospitalization when I see these numbers,” Willis said.

Despite the increasing number of cases, hospitalization rates remain low for now. He said Omicron was less debilitating than the previously predominant Delta strain. As of Wednesday, four COVID-19 patients were admitted to Marin and one was in the intensive care unit.

Willis said unvaccinated people are at greatest risk. People who are vaccinated but not boosted are at moderate risk. Those who have been vaccinated and have boosted immunity have the lowest risk, Willis said.

According to the county, as of Wednesday, 92.1% of marine residents over the age of 5 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series and 54% of eligible individuals have received booster shots. For more information on vaccination methods, please visit the following URL: coronavirus.marinhhs.org/vaccine..

There was no intensive outbreak, but Omicron variants are widespread throughout the community, Willis said.

According to Willis, county health officials are working to step up testing and vaccination efforts at homeless camps in Novat, San Rafael and Sausalito.

Earlier this month, the state renewed mask orders by requiring infants to wear face masks in all indoor public places, but the counties of Marine, Contra Costa, Alameda, and San Francisco were vaccinated. We were able to maintain the mask rules previously set for the resident who received the vaccine.

Contra Costa County revived its mission on Tuesday following a surge in incidents.

Marin is currently under the California Public Health Service order and is expected to be valid until at least January 15.

According to health authorities, this obligation applies to gymnasiums, office settings, employee commuting vehicles, religious meetings, college lessons, and similar settings.

“It’s not as scary as it used to be. Joan Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce, said:” But it’s very frustrating. It’s inconvenient to come and go. Yes, it brings uncertainty to the company. “

Larkspur’s Left Bank Brasserie will have a set meal and live music on New Year’s Eve. Maskman dates will not change that much, said general manager Frank Caiazzo.

“We have already completely obscured our staff, and along with our guests, we have posted signs telling us what our mission is,” Caiazzo said. “We have experienced this before. We know what we are doing.”

John Hover, owner of the Body Kinetics Gym in Mill Valley, San Rafael and Novat, said Omicron has already impacted his business as membership has been suspended.

“We have just begun to climb through the hole that the pandemic put us in,” Hover said. “I’m going to believe they know what they’re doing, and that’s necessary.”