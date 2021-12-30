Health
COVID-19 Omicron variant arrives in Shasta County
Four people in Shasta County tested positive for the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Shasta County Public Health confirmed that four positive COVID tests conducted in Shasta County on December 16 were new variants of the rapidly prevailing coronavirus throughout the United States.
The county encourages people to be vaccinated, follow up with boosters, and implement preventative strategies to avoid further spread of Omicron.
“We are in the fight against time to expand the scope of vaccination,” public health said in a statement issued after Thanksgiving.
On November 19, 2021, the World Health Organization classified the Omicron strain as a “variant of concern”. This means that it has more contagious and / or more resistant properties to current prophylaxis or treatment. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Omicron appears to spread faster than other coronavirus variants because it has more than average mutations in the viral peplomer. According to the World Health Organization..
The best way to avoid getting a COVID is to implement practices that help avoid exposure in the first place, public health said. These include:
- Wear a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor environments
- Keep a safe social distance
- Good hand washing practice
- Stay at home unless you are experiencing any symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive
It is also important to be vaccinated and follow up with a booster. This will reduce your chances of getting a virus. It also reduces the likelihood of bad COVID cases when infected.
As of Wednesday, 50.5% of Shasta County residents were fully vaccinated. That is, one dose of Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine, or both two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series.
COVID update:COVID-19 September worst month of death in Shasta County
Due to the outbreak of Delta, autumn has become the worst season of the 2020-21 pandemic.
Although the number of COVID-19 cases declined in November and December, Shasta County faced the worst COVID pandemic outbreak from August to October.
Deadly Delta Variant stuffs the ward, Killed the inhabitants of 81 counties September — The highest number of COVID deaths in a month since public health began tracking the virus in March 2020.
more:COVID-19 update: half of Shasta County cases among adolescents
December 2 CDC “We have more tools to expand our ability to sequence genomes and fight,” he said in a statement that he could fight new variants like Omicron more than in 2020.
Jessica Skropanic is a feature reporter for Record Searchlight / USA Today Network. She covers stories of science, art, social issues and entertainment. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic from Facebook..Join Jessica Get out! Nor Cal Recreational Facebook group. To support and maintain this work Subscribe today. thank you.
