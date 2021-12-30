According to WHO, Omicron is not widespread among vulnerable people and its severity is unknown.





Signing of the Covid-19 Rapid PCR Test Site at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, December 3, 2021. Dwayne Senior | Bloomberg | Getty Images The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it would be difficult to determine if the Covid mutant was inherently less severe than the previous strain because Omicron was not widespread in the most endangered population. I warned you. Dr. Abdi Mahamud, WHO’s Incident Manager for Covid, said South African data suggesting that Omicron causes mild illness is promising, but the variant has so far been less severe than Covid. Most of the young people who develop the disease are infected. “We all want to make the disease more mild, but the population affected so far is young. How we behave in a vulnerable elderly population-we still don’t know. “Hmm,” Mahamd said at a press conference in Geneva. “It’s too early to decide,” Mahamd said, adding that there isn’t enough data on how Omicron affects people over the age of 60, people with underlying illness, and people who haven’t been vaccinated. rice field. “We are optimistic, but I don’t think we should over-interpret the data from South Africa.” Dr. Mike Ryan, Managing Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said many people in South Africa have antibodies from previous infections. These antibodies provide some degree of immune protection, allowing many to make Omicron look milder than in populations that do not have antibodies from previous infections. Ryan warned that hospitalizations are increasing in some European countries, but it is unclear whether the increase is due to Omicron or Delta. He said Omicron is slowly migrating to the elderly and more data will soon be revealed about how it affects those people. “What we haven’t seen is a fully established Omicron wave with a larger population,” Ryan said. “I’m a little nervous about making positive predictions until I see how well vaccine protection works in these older and more vulnerable populations.” Ryan reiterated the warnings of many public health authorities, saying that Omicron could still cause high levels of hospitalization just because it spreads very rapidly. WHO previously said that Omicron spreads faster than any past variant of Covid. “I don’t think anyone is yet sure how this works,” Ryan said. “It is very important to minimize infections of both variants over the next few weeks until we know how the virus will affect older and more vulnerable populations.” South African scientists who studied hospitalization in a large hospital in the city of Tshwane discovered that Omicron caused a less severe illness than the wave of past infections. Covid deaths in the hospital were 4.5% during Omicron compared to 21.3% in the past wave, while admission to the intensive care unit was 1% during Omicron compared to 4.3% in the past wave. was. Approximately 45% of patients in the Covid Ward required oxygen supplementation during Omicron, compared to 99.5% during the first wave of virus in South Africa. Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, said on Wednesday that all previous indications suggest that Omicron causes less severe illness than the delta variant. However, Fauci warned of complacency, noting that it is unclear how Omicron will affect countries with different demographics, such as the United States.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/29/covid-who-says-omicron-has-not-spread-widely-among-vulnerable-severity-unclear.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos