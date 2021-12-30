COVID-19: Napier people are positive and investigation is underway





Jones said all known close contacts in the case have been identified, isolated and tested for COVID-19. “The places of interest are also being investigated, and if confirmed by public health, they will be added to the Ministry of Health (MoH) web page as a standard procedure,” he said. According to Jones, it is important for people with cold or flu symptoms to be tested for COVID-19, no matter how mild or vaccinated. “It is in everyone’s interest and right to detect the virus to avoid the spread of the community, even with very mild symptoms. Drive-in test centers and reserved bookings are vacation periods. Medium, enough capacity is available, “he said. Jones also urged unvaccinated people to be protected from COVID-19 and vaccinated as soon as possible. He said that anyone who has been double vaccinated and is eligible to be boosted should also do so. “Vaccination is the best defense against people who have been vaccinated with COVID-19, which is much less likely to require hospital treatment if infected with the virus.” Cases did not count towards updated numbers Released by MoH earlier today.. A total of 60 new community delta infections were announced, 20 in Auckland, 28 in Waikato, 8 in Bay of Plenty, and 1 each in Lakes, Tyrawity and Canterbury. A second case of Omicron in the community, an Air New Zealand crew member, was also reported. The location of interest has not yet been identified, and seven close contacts returned a negative test. Test location Friday, December 31 Drive-in test Pukemo Kimoki Marae, 191 Riverbend Road, Napier.10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Splash Planet, Hastings.10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Central Hawke’s Bay Health Center, 1 Cook Street, Wipe Crow.9 am-4pm Reservation required Doctors, Napier, 30 Munro Street-From 10 am to 4 pm 0800 TEST19 (837819)

Hastings Health Center, 303 St Aubyn Street West-Call 062812644 from 10am to 3pm.

Queen St. Practice, Wairoa. By reservation, please call only after 06 838 8333 3pm. Saturday, January 1st Drive-in test Doctors, Napier, 30 Munro Street-10am-11am Note: If there is demand on Saturday 1st, more drive-in clinics will be opened. Reservation required Doctor’s Napier, 30 Munro Street. Please call 0800 TEST19 (837819) from 10am to 4pm by appointment.

Hastings Health Center, 303 St Aubyn Street West. Call 06 2812644 for a while.

Queen St. Practice, Wairoa. By reservation, please call only after 06 838 8333 3pm. Other inspection clinics until January 7, 2022 DHB Facebook page also Website..

