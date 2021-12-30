As the number of COVID cases in children increases, doctors encourage vaccination





San Antonio – Federal data show a nasty increase in the number of children hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19. Texas is pointed out as one of the more numerous states. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, the number of COVID-19 cases in children has increased by 50% since early December. Dr. John Fitch, a pediatrician at Heritage Pediatrics, sees his office growing. “In the last few weeks, it’s just a small explosion,” said Dr. Fitch. “Maybe one or two out of every 100 people tested positive. Currently, the positives are probably between 15 and 25%.” In September, a similar increase was seen in delta-type cases. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, the number of children admitted to the country with confirmed or suspected COVID has more than doubled from 800 to 2,100 in a month. advertisement “The more people diagnosed, the more hospitalizations will be,” Dr. Fitch said. He sees more cases in his office, but they weren’t serious enough to require hospitalization. Dr. Fitch says he is beginning to see gastrointestinal problems manifest as symptoms, similar to what was seen at the beginning of the pandemic. If you or your child has stomach problems, he is advised to take a test. The KSAT crew talked to their parents about the increasing number of cases in their children. John Ortiz had just finished a tennis match with his daughter Natalie. “It emphasizes the importance of vaccination, especially for children, and continues to wear masks and continue to use precautions,” John said. 12-year-old Natalie was vaccinated in May. I am happy to be vaccinated even though I am afraid of the actual needle. “If others don’t get sick, I won’t get sick as much as others,” Natalie said. advertisement Dr. Fitch agrees that the surge in COVID cases only reiterates the need for vaccines for everyone, especially school-aged children. “We’re always vaccinated against rare things, so I think it’s worth it,” Dr. Fitch said. He expects more cases of influenza and RSV as children return from winter vacation, and adding them could lead to hospitalization. He says that should be another reason parents have to vaccinate their children.

