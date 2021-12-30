“Obviously, this infection is making us fast and difficult.”





Salt Lake City — The Utah Department of Health reported on Wednesday 3,303 new COVID cases and seven more deaths from the previous day. This is the highest daily total of new cases since January. “Today we are reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases, many of which may be the result of a combination of Omicron variants and holiday events,” the Department of Health said in a statement. “These cases affect all Utah residents. All Utahn’s help is needed to minimize the disruption of this virus in the community. If you feel sick, stay home and take the test. If you attend a large indoor rally, it is advisable to wear a mask to protect you and the people around you. If you delayed getting a booster or first vaccination, now is the time to get that shot. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine or booster immunity. “ Dr. Russell Binick, Chief Medical Operations Officer, University of Utah, said: “Last Monday, we saw 33 positive cases across the test center. This Monday, we saw 135 positive cases.” At present, hospitalization is not as high as in early 2021. However, Dr. Vinik is afraid that hospitalization will soon begin to increase. “Omicron doesn’t seem to cause as serious a disease as its predecessor, but the number of infections is so high that it ultimately leads to hospitalization,” Vinik said. Only two Utah counties, Carbon County and Rich County, do not fall into the “very high percentage” category. Bradford Bradford of the Southeastern Utah Health Department said Carbon County was hit hard by the COVID-19 case in the fall. That may be the reason why it is not part of the current surge. “We’ve only seen a significant decline in cases in the last two weeks,” Bradford said. He is worried that rural counties tend to see trends after a few weeks in large counties. That’s why he masks everyone throughout the state, takes your shots, and advises you to stay home if you’re sick. “Many of these messages we’re tired of hearing need to be reinvested, so to speak,” he said. “So, at the individual level, we are responsible for our actions.” Bill seeks to increase penalties for attacks on Utah health workers Of the newly announced cases, school-aged children accounted for 333 cases. 120 children aged 5 to 10 years

59 children aged 11 to 13 years

154 cases of children aged 14 to 17 years In addition, since Tuesday, 12,077 doses of vaccine have been given throughout the state. The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,571 per day. The 7-day rolling average of “human-to-human” positive rates is 12%. The 7-day rolling average of “test overtest” positive rates is 8.2%. Dr. Fauci:’All indications’ show that Omicron is causing a less serious COVID-19 infection The Ministry of Health reported that there are 442 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. The newly published case statistics for the seven deaths are as follows: A 65-84 year old female living in Utah County, hospitalized at the time of death Male, 65-84 years old, living in Salt Lake County, hospitalized at death Male, 45-64 years old, living in Tooele County, unknown if hospitalized at death Female, 65-84 years old, living in Tooele County, hospitalized at death Female, 65-84 years old, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, 65-84 years old, living in Utah County, unknown if hospitalized at the time of death Male, over 85 years old, living in Weber County, hospitalized at death

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13now.com/news/coronavirus/local-coronavirus-news/utah-reports-3-303-new-covid-cases-wednesday-7-more-deaths The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos