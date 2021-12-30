Covid: The Nightingale’s “Surge Hub” was set up as the NHS went on a “war foothold” to deal with Omicron waves.

NHS Covid Omicron Wave installs new nightingale “Surge Hub” in hospitals all over England.

It comes as the health boss said the NHS is on the “foothold of war” in preparation.

Work on eight hubs, each accommodating about 100 patients, will begin as early as this week, but we can identify sites to add another 4,000 “super surge” beds at a later date. ..

Hospitals are already forced to use hotels, hospice and care homes to safely discharge as many people as possible medically and release beds for those in greatest need.

On Wednesday, the government again reiterated the message to people to get their booster jabs to protect them from the variant. Prime Minister warned up to 90% of coronavirus patients In the intensive care unit Covid-19 booster vaccine..

The army was drafted to support the vaccine booster program.

Where will the Nightingale Surge Hub be installed?The facility will be installed in the following locations.

Royal Preston Hospital

St. James University Hospital in Leeds

Stevenage Lister Hospital

St George’s Hospital in London

William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent

North Bristol Hospital

Solihull Hospital, University Hospital Birmingham

University hospital Lester.

How does the Nightingale Surge Hub work?

The new Nightingale facility is a mix of hospital consultants, nurses and other clinical and non-clinical staff, accepting patients who are not suitable for discharge but require minimal support and supervision until recovery from illness. It is designed to be.

The NHS Trust is also responsible for identifying locations such as gyms and educational centers and other sites. These locations can be transformed to accommodate up to 4,000 “super surges,” which is about four times the size of a typical large district hospital.

The government claimed the Nightingale Hospital, which was built during the first wave of Covid in March 2020. It was a pandemic success story, but at the time they were criticized for fear of being empty and lacking enough staff.

For Covid patients at King’s College Hospital, a nurse puts PPE on the ward. credit: PA

What other measures does the NHS take to prepare for potential waves?

The national contract between the NHS and Hospice UK requires continuous monitoring, but does not require hospitalization and can see up to 4,800 people per day receiving support through the hospice bed or the Hospice @ Home team.

The NHS is also expanding the use of virtual wards, giving patients access to surveillance technology and regular check-in by clinicians.

The GP also has access to up to 250,000 pulse oximeters (devices that can scan your fingertips to read blood oxygen levels), so Covid-19-positive patients monitor their blood oxygen levels at home. , Allow only those who need it to be hospitalized. To the hospital.

What did you say about the new hub?

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS’s National Health Director, said:

“We still don’t know exactly how many people infected with the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections, we can’t wait to find them before taking action. Work has begun today to ensure the installation of these facilities.

“I wanted to not have to use the original Nightingale, and I hope I don’t have to use these new hubs.”

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the hub is a backup plan.

“I hope you don’t have to use the hospital’s Nightingale Surge Hub, but increasing capacity for all scenarios is absolutely right,” he said.

Sajid Javid, Minister of Health credit: Aaron Chaung / PA

Chris Hopson, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Provider, a member of the NHS Trust in the United Kingdom, said: Is needed.

“Trust leaders want this backup insurance to never be needed, like the original Nightingale, but now these preparations must be the right” no regrets “movement. not.

“Given the other pressures on the NHS and the current staff absenteeism, deploying this capability will be a major challenge, but by placing it in the same location on an existing hospital site, the NHS will be on that challenge. The ability to deal with is maximized.

“We also need to be aware that this will further expand the already hard-pressed NHS.”

What is the status of Covid in the UK as a whole?

This move occurs when the UK reaches a record number of Covid cases reported daily again on Wednesday. 183,037 new cases of coronavirus were recorded.

The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering 5 days. This was a record high in England and Scotland from 24 hours to 9 am Wednesday, albeit inflated numbers.