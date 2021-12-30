When should I go to the hospital for a headache?Explain how doctors can tell if an emergency is happening

“I had been waiting for an emergency for hours with this terrible headache last night, but then I gave up and left. Should I keep waiting at the hospital?”

This is a surprisingly common scenario that I encounter as a general practitioner. If you’re wondering how bad your headache is when you go to the hospital, here’s some advice I give to my patients.

Start when you should definitely go to the hospital because of a severe headache.

Serious and urgent causes of headaches include infections, bleeding, blood clots, and tumors. Do not hesitate to go directly to the hospital (via an ambulance or with a trusted driver) if you notice one or more of the following:

Sudden onset of the worst headache you have ever experienced

Headache aggravated by exercise and sexual intercourse

Nuchal rigidity (new since the onset of headache)

High fever that does not go down with over-the-counter painkillers

Headache after trauma to the head or neck

Personality changes and / or strange behavior

Weakness / numbness on one side of the body.

Three specific situations are also urgent.

Pregnant or recently pregnant women who develop sudden and severe headaches

People with immunodeficiency (people living with HIV, people taking strong immunosuppressive drugs, etc.)

People who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 for the past 4 to 42 days and who continue to have headaches despite taking simple painkillers.

If you are reading this and equate it with any of the above, stop reading now and go straight to the hospital.

Thankfully, most headaches are less severe and can be dealt with without going to the hospital. But they can still make serious sacrifices.

As you read this, 15% of Australians are taking painkillers for headaches.

However, just because you don’t have to go to the hospital doesn’t mean you don’t need help, especially if you’re experiencing regular headaches.

Start by making a long appointment to meet the GP to discuss only your headache. Please pay the appropriate time and attention.

Keeping a record of headaches for a doctor’s consultation is useful: “Headache Diary”.

The most important tool a doctor has to diagnose a headache is your medical history. It may seem like they are asking a lot of questions, because there are so many possible causes. Endure your GP as they are trying to get you the most accurate diagnosis.

The types of questions that your doctor may ask or ask yourself while your doctor is evaluating you are:

Is pain caused by simple things?

Possible common causes include dehydration, eye / neck tension, bruxism, lack of sleep, and caffeine withdrawal. Even taking painkillers on a regular basis can cause “substance abuse” headaches. Treatment may be the cause.

Where is the pain in your head?

Sometimes the location of the pain gives a clue. For example, about 35% of headaches are “tension headaches”, which feel like tight bands on both sides of the head. Another 4% are “cluster headaches”, which start behind one eye (may be red and watery) and are often accompanied by a stuffy nose.

Are there any other symptoms associated with a headache?

Migraine episodes are preceded by “aura” (such as flashing lights), which often include symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, extreme hypersensitivity to noise and light, and blurred vision.

Fever, changes in the sense of smell, malaise, and tightness in the ears are features associated with acute sinusitis.

Do you have a pattern of headaches?

Certain headaches, such as migraine episodes and tension headaches, may include triggers that cause them, such as certain foods, lack of sleep, certain odors, or emotional stress.

Hormonal headaches are tracked on the menstrual cycle. If you become aware of the association, you may be able to anticipate the headache and treat it early.

Do you have any other medical conditions?

In rare cases, very high blood pressure (hypertensive crisis) can cause headaches. However, elevated blood pressure during a headache is usually a natural reaction to pain.

It is imperative that a physician properly diagnose chronic and recurrent headaches. Your family doctor may send you to another specialist (such as a neurologist or otolaryngologist), depending on how complex your situation may seem.

Headaches rarely require a diagnostic investigation, but if the doctor is worried, a CT scan, MRI scan, or lumbar puncture may be done.

Even if it is sent for further testing, it may not be possible to find a specific cause. In that case, the doctor’s goal is to help manage the headache and reduce the impact it has on your life.

Migraine headaches are very debilitating and may not be well understood, so it is worth special mention here.

Many people mistakenly self-diagnose “migraine”. However, severe headaches are not the same as migraine attacks, and some migraine attacks do not even include headaches.

If you suspect you have a migraine attack, diagnose and treat it appropriately.

If you can avoid going to the hospital unnecessarily when you have a headache, you will benefit yourself and the Australian healthcare system.

Every time you present it to the emergency department, it takes hours of your life, and the community costs an average of A $ 561.

Looking at your GP is obviously more time efficient and instead costs the community A $ 38 to A $ 75.

If a headache interferes with your life, prioritize your health. See a doctor and make a management plan for them. And avoid waiting painfully long in an emergency.

Natasha Yates is an assistant professor of general practice at Bond University in Australia.

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.read Original work..