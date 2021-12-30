According to experts, it may be time to upgrade from a cloth mask to a high-tech mask.

In the early days of the pandemic, many sweet souls stir cloth masks at social distances, protecting family and friends from deadly new viruses that no one understood when they began to spread around the world. Helped.

It’s been everywhere for a while, but they’re no longer the best option available.

Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said in a weekly briefing on Wednesday, “maybe it’s time to retire” what he called “an old approach to cloth-based face coverings.” Said.

Since its discovery in the state in March 2020, there are better options to provide more protection to both the wearer and others against the disease that killed 1,510 mainners.

“I’m getting closer to the view that more and more masks need to be upgraded,” Shah said.

He suggested that “at a minimum, it should be a surgical mask.” This is one of the pale blue and white masks that is already quite popular.

Sher also said he would discuss “upgrading from there” with staff experts and discuss the N95 mask, which further strengthens its defenses against the potentially deadly virus that has been rapidly spreading recently.

Cloth masks are still common, but it is worth noting that they provide some protection against COVID-19.

Joseph Allen, an associate professor at the TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, said Wednesday that if they were 50% effective, they would cut the risk of someone wearing them in half.

In a room where everyone wears cloth masks, people with COVID-19 will not be able to pass the mask unless the virus passes through their own mask and another mask, so the efficiency rating for each mask is It will rise to 75%. Insufficient personal protection measures in hospitals also encouraged all to wear masks without problems, and sometimes required masks.

However, there is an increasing chorus of experts saying that the country should switch to a better mask that does a better job to stop the infection of viruses, especially tricky Omicron variants.

Allen I wrote recently The filtration rate of the surgical mask is 70%. If the two wear one each, “the virus has to go through the mask twice, so the combined protection is 91%,” he said.

not bad.

But “there are far better masks,” says expert Aaron Collins. Written in Guardian this week.

“These are sometimes called high filtration masks, sometimes by the technical name of the filtration surface respirator,” he said.

“Such high-performance masks provide significant protection for the wearer at a level five to ten times higher than cloth masks, while at the same time providing significant protection for others,” Collins said. increase.

The California Public Health Service Lists N95, KN95, and KF94 masks as the best options. However, users should not wear additional face covers above or below the respiratory system as they can interfere with the facial seals.

By wearing an N95 mask, vaccination and boosting, Allen said, “I can live a low-risk life regardless of what the people around me are doing.”

