Health
According to experts, it may be time to upgrade from a cloth mask to a high-tech mask.
In the early days of the pandemic, many sweet souls stir cloth masks at social distances, protecting family and friends from deadly new viruses that no one understood when they began to spread around the world. Helped.
It’s been everywhere for a while, but they’re no longer the best option available.
Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said in a weekly briefing on Wednesday, “maybe it’s time to retire” what he called “an old approach to cloth-based face coverings.” Said.
Since its discovery in the state in March 2020, there are better options to provide more protection to both the wearer and others against the disease that killed 1,510 mainners.
“I’m getting closer to the view that more and more masks need to be upgraded,” Shah said.
He suggested that “at a minimum, it should be a surgical mask.” This is one of the pale blue and white masks that is already quite popular.
Sher also said he would discuss “upgrading from there” with staff experts and discuss the N95 mask, which further strengthens its defenses against the potentially deadly virus that has been rapidly spreading recently.
Cloth masks are still common, but it is worth noting that they provide some protection against COVID-19.
Joseph Allen, an associate professor at the TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, said Wednesday that if they were 50% effective, they would cut the risk of someone wearing them in half.
In a room where everyone wears cloth masks, people with COVID-19 will not be able to pass the mask unless the virus passes through their own mask and another mask, so the efficiency rating for each mask is It will rise to 75%. Insufficient personal protection measures in hospitals also encouraged all to wear masks without problems, and sometimes required masks.
However, there is an increasing chorus of experts saying that the country should switch to a better mask that does a better job to stop the infection of viruses, especially tricky Omicron variants.
Allen I wrote recently The filtration rate of the surgical mask is 70%. If the two wear one each, “the virus has to go through the mask twice, so the combined protection is 91%,” he said.
not bad.
But “there are far better masks,” says expert Aaron Collins. Written in Guardian this week.
“These are sometimes called high filtration masks, sometimes by the technical name of the filtration surface respirator,” he said.
“Such high-performance masks provide significant protection for the wearer at a level five to ten times higher than cloth masks, while at the same time providing significant protection for others,” Collins said. increase.
The California Public Health Service Lists N95, KN95, and KF94 masks as the best options. However, users should not wear additional face covers above or below the respiratory system as they can interfere with the facial seals.
By wearing an N95 mask, vaccination and boosting, Allen said, “I can live a low-risk life regardless of what the people around me are doing.”
” Previous
Next ”
Related article
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/12/29/it-may-be-time-to-upgrade-from-cloth-masks-to-hi-tech-ones-experts-say/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send your account email address, you will receive an email address with a reset code.