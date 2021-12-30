UK health officials prepare for Omicron surge in hospitals





The UK National Health Service is building a temporary structure in hospitals across the country to prepare for another surge in COVID-19 patients.

London-UK National Health Service builds temporary structure in hospitals nationwide in preparation for a surge in COVID-19 patients as highly infectious Omicron variants are driving a new wave of infection I am. UK reported record 183,037 confirmed new coronavirus Infectious diseases on Wednesday are 32% more than the day before. Early data suggest that Omicron is less likely to cause more serious illness than previous variants, health Authorities believe that a very high number of infectious diseases can lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths. In response, the NHS began installing “surge hubs” in eight hospitals across the UK this week, each capable of treating approximately 100 patients. According to the NHS, staff are preparing plans to create as many as 4,000 “super surge” beds as needed. “We still don’t know exactly how many people infected with the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections, we can’t wait to find them before taking action. Work has begun today to ensure the installation of these facilities, “said Stephen Powis, director of medical care at NHS England, in a statement. According to government statistics, the number of British people hospitalized for COVID-19 increased from 7,366 on December 24 to 10,462 on Wednesday. The number of Wednesdays was the highest since March 1st. This number is still well below the 34,336 peak recorded on January 18. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted the enforcement of new restrictions on business and social interactions during the holiday season and instead emphasized the expansion of vaccine booster programs to control the spread of Omicron. Mass vaccination centers in sports stadiums and museums have been reopened after studies have shown that two doses of vaccine are not sufficient to protect against Omicron. Almost 58% of people over the age of 12 have received booster shots across the UK, including 325,087 who received their third dose on Tuesday, according to the latest government data. ——— Follow all AP stories about pandemics at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

