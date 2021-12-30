UK plans field hospital to respond to Omicron surge





The UK’s National Health Service is “currently on the ground for war,” one of its best medical personnel warned Thursday, the hospital said. Record a surge in coronavirus cases It has already created an increase in hospitalizations nationwide. Cases in the United Kingdom reached new highs this week, driven by highly contagious variants of Omicron, with more than 183,000 reported nationwide on Wednesday. This is twice the maximum number recorded in the previous wave per day. And public health experts say it’s likely that it will take several days before the full impact of socializing during the Christmas holidays is reflected. “We still don’t know exactly how many people infected with the virus will need hospital treatment,” said Stephen Powis, UK NHS medical director, in a statement. “But given the number of infections, I can’t wait to find them before taking action.”

In the statement, the service Outline of the plan of the temporary ward In the United Kingdom, it is called the “Nightingale Hub” in response to the surge in Omicron cases. The first eight will each be able to accommodate about 100 patients and will be built on the premises of the hospital. On the premises of the hospital, it acts as an overflow facility for people who are ill and cannot be discharged, but who need a lower level of support and supervision.

This represents a strategic change from the seven “Nightingale Hospitals” in the United Kingdom. Built during the first Covid wave — A vast facility designed to handle thousands of patients with ventilators at convention centers and other large sites.The facility is Closed in spring After treating a relatively small number of people. “I wanted to not have to use the original Nightingale, and I also wanted to not have to use these new hubs,” said Professor Powis. Work on the eight early hubs will begin as early as next week, according to a statement, and hospitals have identified areas that can be converted to accommodate patients with the aim of providing up to 4,000 facilities, including gyms and education centers. He added that he was asked to do so. -Called the “Super Surge” bed nationwide. As the number of cases of coronavirus increases, hospitals are advised to expedite the discharge of medically competent patients, and medical services use hotels, hospice centers, and nursing homes to accommodate them. Said.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid also hopes he doesn’t have to use the hospital’s surge hub, but said “it’s absolutely right to upgrade for all scenarios.”

