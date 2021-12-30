Michigan does not use CDC’s shorter COVID quarantine, quarantine guidance

Detroit — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it would not adopt the new, shorter federal COVID-19 Quarantine / Quarantine Guidelines Until then Review “Supporting Evidence … While Waiting for Additional Information, … especially in special groups and high-risk situations. “

Rather, Michigan health leaders continue to recommend longer previous quarantine and quarantine guidelines, including school and collective care environments from kindergarten to high school.

“MDHHS will update Michigan’s guidance as additional information becomes available from the CDC,” a statement released Wednesday night said.

“The Delta type has already spurred a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. The high infectivity of the Omicron type emphasizes the importance of Michigander in implementing COVID mitigation measures known to reduce spread and risk. I’m emphasizing.

Illinois, Wisconsin, and New Jersey have also proposed their own shortened alternatives for those who are in close contact and have no symptoms. People may leave the quarantine after 10 days without a test and after 7 days with a negative test.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the recommended quarantine period from 10 days to 5 days on Monday, as long as it is asymptomatic and wears a mask around others for an additional 5 days after being tested positive for coronavirus. I announced that.

This is because new data suggest that Omicron variants of the virus are most susceptible to infection 1-2 days before and 2-3 days after the onset of symptoms, officials said.Omicron variants are about 59% of all US coronavirus cases As of December 25th.

Authorities have also updated the quarantine period for people exposed to the virus.

These new CDC guidelines indicate that people who have not been vaccinated, or who have been vaccinated for more than 6 months since the last vaccination with the Physer or Moderna vaccine, or who have been vaccinated for more than 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If so, those who have not yet obtained a booster will wear the mask for 5 days, and then for another 5 days.

Those who are fully vaccinated and have boosted immunity if eligible do not need to be quarantined after being exposed to the virus, but as recommended by the CDC, stay around others for 10 days after exposure. You need to wear a mask.

Caitlin Jeterina, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Texas Center for Health Sciences, said the CDC supports studies showing that people infected with the Omicron variant remove the virus faster than people with the Delta strain. He said he issued new guidance without providing it.

“If the virus clearance with Omicron is the same as Delta, people leave quarantine while infectious, so this policy change could lead to significant community expansion,” writes Jeterina. “The CDC may have evidence that Omicron is removed sooner, but it has not yet been publicly shared. This information is important.”

According to her, testing is also a component that should be included in the CDC’s new quarantine and quarantine guidelines.

“It’s incredibly strange to me that the CDC has decided not to end quarantine on condition that the antigen test is negative (or even better, two),” Jetelina writes. “Past studies have shown that some people stop the release of live virus very quickly, but others, especially those who have not been vaccinated, release live virus well over five days. increase.”

In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wallensky said the CDC’s updated recommendations “balance what we know about virus spread and the protection provided by vaccination and booster immunization. With these updates, people can safely continue their daily lives. “