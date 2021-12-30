Health
Washtenaw County reports record high 24-hour COVID cases
Ann Arbor – Consistent with Michigan Record-breaking daily announcement of 12,929 COVID cases on Wednesday, Washtenaw County reports the highest number of cases ever this week.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Washtenaw County Health Department announced that 641 cases of the virus had been reported in the last 24 hours, calling it “the highest number of cases in 24 hours so far.”
The ministry said the Omicron variant was rapidly prevalent and urged residents to take multi-layered preventive strategies amid the surge.
These practices include wearing appropriate multi-layered masks in public indoor spaces, being vaccinated against COVID-19, avoiding rallies, and isolating at home in case of illness. increase.
read: Five data points showing the location of COVID-19 in Michigan towards 2022
The effects of Omicron variants have been seen and preventive strategies need to be pursued. pic.twitter.com/i8Nud8chuf
— Washtenaw County Health Department (@wcpublichealth) December 29, 2021
“It’s a shame, but not unexpected, as we know that Omicron is more contagious,” said Ruth Clout, Deputy Health Officer in Washtenaw County. “We also know that many people get together with friends and family during breaks. You have Christmas, then we have a New Year, and then people are traveling. In a sense, It’s a kind of perfect storm. “
Many have not yet taken COVID booster shots, and some have not yet started a primary vaccination series, leaving them vulnerable to highly contagious strains, according to Kraut. I am.
She said one positive trend is that almost 50% of all 5-11 years old in Washtenaw County started the vaccination series and one-third of them are now fully vaccinated.
“Continue vaccination,” Clout said. “Vaccine yourself, booster if not vaccinated, otherwise vaccinate your child.”
Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve at the same time as the Orange Bowl match against Georgia in Michigan football, she urged residents to reduce the size of the rally.
“In fact, people are infected for two days before the test results are positive or the symptoms begin,” Kraut said. “So it’s very likely that someone will come to see the ball game with you and the next day you’ll notice that they’re feeling sick and are actually infected with COVID.
“If that happens, you really need to notify your intimate contacts. As many people are sick, believing that people know you have been infected with COVID. do not be shy.”
read: New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surge to record highs
She said it was more important than ever for people to take quarantine and quarantine seriously for such highly contagious variants.but CDC announces reduced quarantine period of 5 days For asymptomatic or asymptomatic individuals, Mr. Clout said the updated timeline does not always apply to each case.
“I think the important thing to know is that the majority of people are still contagious on the fifth day,” she said. “We recommend that you have a quick test on the 5th or 6th day. If it’s still positive, stay home. It’s still contagious. You feel as if you have streptococcus or the flu. If it’s bad, stay home. This is a way to prevent others from getting sick. ”
According to Kraut, if you need to go out after five days, wearing an N95 or KN95 mask is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading to others.
In Washtenaw County, in late August The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that the county has moved to “high” COVID infection levels...
According to the county COVID data dashboard, COVID hospitalizations and deaths are heading in the wrong direction, with 104 new hospitalizations and 22 resident deaths between December 8 and 21.
