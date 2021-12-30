Coronavirus in the United States: The surge in Omicron is “different from what we’ve seen so far,” experts say.





“Even at the peak of Covid’s previous surge, it’s not what we’ve seen,” Dr. James Phillips, who works in Washington, DC, said Wednesday. Cases from the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“What we’re experiencing right now is the absolute overwhelming presence of the emergency department,” Phillips, director of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital, told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

In Louisiana, a new record of cases has been set, according to the state, which has tripled Covid-19 hospitalizations in the last two weeks. Patients with symptomatic treatment are appearing to be tested by Our Lady of the Lake Community Medical Center in Baton Rouge, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine O’Neill.

“We see a surprising increase in attendance,” she told CNN on Wednesday. Many of the patients O’Neill sees have not been vaccinated, she said. They often suffer from more serious illnesses with pneumonia and require intubation or high flow rates of oxygen. Others who do not have boosters or are only partially vaccinated are suffering from a type of flu-like illness and are “fragile,” she said. “They are old, have heart failure, have COPD, and can’t handle Covid even if they’re vaccinated,” O’Neill said. “Fortunately, most of them look back a few days later and go home. This is good.” Hospitalization has also peaked in Maryland, with 2,046 people fighting Covid-19 in hospitals as of Tuesday. According to state data, the state reported 10,873 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. This is the highest number of new cases ever in 24 hours. Nearly 78% of ICU beds are used nationwide, with Covid-19 patients accounting for 22%. data From the US Department of Health and Human Services.When Admission to a children’s hospital For Covid-19, it is only 2.2% lower than its peak in early September and has continued to increase rapidly since mid-December. Unvaccinated people are “17 times more likely” to be admitted to Covid-19, Dr. Rochelle Wallensky of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Said on wednesday .. Nearly 62% of the total population of the United States is fully vaccinated, of which 33% are boosted. data From the CDC show. “What I can say is that if you are not vaccinated, you are 10 times more likely to be a case and 20 times more likely to die than those who have been boosted,” she said. Briefing mentioned in White House Covid-19. In fact, data show that the number of lives claimed by the virus has increased by about 18% this week, with an average of 1,546 deaths each day. In addition, more than 44,000 people could die from Covid-19 in the next four weeks, according to an ensemble forecast by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Published on Wednesday .. According to experts, New Year celebrations should be less Due to the proliferation of Covid-19 cases, experts are urging Americans to pay attention when celebrating the New Year. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, said drinkers should skip the New Year’s Eve party. The Omicron variant is “very contagious, and if you’re in the crowd right now, and certainly not vaccinated, you’re at very high risk of getting the virus,” Reiner said on Wednesday. I told Jacques Tapper. He said a small celebration at a friend’s house would be okay if everyone was vaccinated, boosted and tested negative before the party. Large outdoor parties are less risky unless they are crowded. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci gave similar advice. Dr. Anthony Fauci said large New Year’s Eve rallies should be avoided when guest vaccination status is unknown. He said a small gathering of vaccinated family members and close friends is safe. “When talking about a New Year’s Eve party celebrated by 30, 40, 50 people, I don’t know the status of vaccination. Avoid it this year. There are others. It will take years to do it. But this year is not the case. ” Forch, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told Fox News on Monday. New CDC quarantine guidance faces criticism Meanwhile, the CDC is protecting itself from criticism of its guidance. This week shortened If the person using Covid-19 is asymptomatic, it is advisable to isolate it. According to Warensky, new research combined with the hesitation of infected people to quarantine for 10 days has spurred some of the latest guidance. “The most common infections occur 1-2 days before symptoms appear and 2-3 days after symptoms appear,” she told CNN. “And if you plan on that, these five days will be somewhere between 85% and 90% of all the transmissions that occur.” Therefore, for those who are positive on day 5 but have no or less symptoms, “We have reduced the time to encourage people to do the right thing,” Walensky said. I told CBS on Wednesday. “We don’t want to get them out and when they have the greatest infectivity.” Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the CDC has been severely criticized for changing the guidelines. “Everything we’re trying to do now is incomplete. Accept it now,” Osterholm told CNN on Wednesday. “I don’t know much about what we want to know, but what we know and what is emerging here is that this country will be in the soup in so many cases within a few weeks. With so many locations, there are significant infrastructure and healthcare challenges, “added Osterholm. Osterholm predicted that with the rapid spread of Omicron, there may not be enough people to keep hospitals, grocery stores, and gas stations working. The change in the CDC guidelines was not just to support the economy, but “to play in a very safe place in our daily lives,” he said.

CNN’s Jen Christensen and Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.

