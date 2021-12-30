How sharks can help fight the COVID-19 virus, the future coronavirus





(NEXSTAR) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, various animals have been talked about when the COVID-19 test was positive. Mink on the farm, wild deer, and large cats in the zoo. Another animal is currently in the spotlight. This is not a positive test and can have a positive impact on the fight against the coronavirus. Researchers are looking for sharks and their antibody-like proteins to neutralize the current COVID virus and prepare for possible future viruses. Coronavirus, which refers to a particular type of virus, has existed long before COVID-19 was detected.As John Hopkins Medical College It explains that the coronavirus is named after its appearance. “Corona” means “crown” and the term is used to describe the outer layer of a virus covered with peplomer proteins. In 2019, the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was discovered. It causes respiratory illness, which is now known as COVID-19. VNAR, a unique antibody-like protein from the shark’s immune system, can prevent COVID-causing viruses, their variants, and associated coronaviruses from infecting human cells. Study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison I found. In collaboration with UW-Madison of the University of Minnesota and Erasmogen, a Scottish biomedical company that develops therapeutic VNAR, shark VNAR is resistant to SARS-CoV-2 and versions of viruses that cannot replicate intracellularly. Tested. Three VNARs from the “billions of pools” have been found to be effective in preventing the virus from infecting human cells. The three VNARs were also determined to be effective against SARS-CoV-1, which had SARS in 2003. Shark VNAR was also able to neutralize WIV1-CoV, a mutant currently found only in bats. Studies show that Nature Communications, 3B4, one of the VNARs, adhered to the peplomer groove and blocked its binding to human cells. Researchers say this same groove is similar to other coronaviruses, including MERS. For variants, the study explains that the place of binding does not change. Another VNAR, 2CO2, appeared to immobilize the peplomer in an inactive form, researchers report. However, the location where this VNAR binds has changed in some variants of SARS-CoV-2. Researchers have stated that there is “no structural data on the binding position” of the third VNAR, 4C10, but that the virus “mutations have no substantial effect on its efficacy.” Researchers say multiple shark VNARs can be included in the cocktail for future treatment. It is cheaper and easier to manufacture than human antibodies, but it has not yet been tested in humans. “The big problem is that there are a lot of coronaviruses that are ready to appear in humans,” he said. Aaron LeBeauUW-Professor Madison of Pathology, who helped lead the study, news release.. “What we are doing is preparing a stockpile of shark VNAR remedies that can be used in the future in case of future SARS outbreaks. It is a kind of insurance for the future.”



