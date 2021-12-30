Which diet is best for keto, fasting, or weight loss for 30 whole-2022?





Keto is not new The Keto diet is another epidemic weight loss plan, but Susie warns that it’s not a new concept. “This diet has been around for some time,” Susie said, formerly known as the Atkins diet or the South Beach diet. “This diet is rebranded so often that it feels like we have a really great marketing manager.”

The ketogenic diet significantly limits carbohydrate intake while increasing fat and protein intake. The goal is to reach a state of ketosis, a metabolic state that burns fat for energy rather than burning carbohydrates for energy, Susie said. “Basically, you want your body to get rid of fat instead of mainly carbohydrates in your diet,” Cheskin said. However, the ketogenic diet can be difficult for a person. “It may be a bit cruel to get there,” Susie said, and people unfamiliar with the diet often suffer from “ketoflu” for several days, during which they feel dull, lethargic and crazy. Other common side effects are sleep disorders and constipation. “When we get rid of some of these foods, we get rid of important nutrients and get rid of lots of fiber,” Susie said. Keto’s focus on fat is also not very good for your heart, Cheskin added. “In a sense, this is a heart attack diet,” he said. “Eat all the bacon you need. Don’t eat potatoes. You’re eating the opposite of what is indicated by preventive cardiology.” People will lose weight in Keto if they eat less. “But if you lose the same amount of weight with a healthier diet, you’ll probably get greater health benefits,” Cheskin said. 30 pay attention to the whole Cheskin and Susie were the most critical of the Whole30 program, a diet that participants cut sugar, grains, legumes and dairy products for a month. “A little worrisome about the Whole30 diet is that it was founded by people with limited nutrition education,” said Susie. “It’s very restrictive. For 30 days, you’re going to eliminate many different food groups.”

