COVID, cold or flu?Doctors say pay attention to timing and symptoms





As Florida Break new daily records COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Cases and health officials warn of a harsh winter for unvaccinated Americans, and many ask how the rapid spread of seemingly mild Omicron variants distinguishes between the virus and the flu or the common cold. There are people. Dr. Thomas Unnash, a prominent USF Health professor at the College of Public Health, explains that there are various factors involved in deciding which illness to deal with when experiencing congestion or malaise. increase. “Well (Omicron COVID-19) is very similar to a cold,” Dr. Unnasch told FOX13. One of the more characteristic symptoms I’ve heard is a little more pain in the body, mainly in the lower back … a pretty good example of the fatigue I’m hearing. People feel quite tired for a few days after getting Omicron. Mutant. “ read: Tampa, Hillsborough County, Pinellas County open additional COVID-19 testing sites as cases grow In particular, fewer patients have reported severe fever as a symptom of infection with Omicron. “You may still have a low-grade fever, especially if you’re completely vaccinated,” Dr. Unnasch explained. “But nothing like the one seen with influenza or delta or alpha types. Interestingly, obviously, the loss of taste and odor that was very common among previous variants. , No longer actually found in Omicron variants. “ Keep in mind the timing of onset when deciding whether you are dealing with a new COVID variant or the influenza virus. “Influenza generally develops suddenly, attacks you like a large amount of bricks with a significant fever and cough, and then becomes crowded,” said Dr. Unnasch. “Omicron and the first symptoms of a cold are very similar. In general, a ticking throat or a stuffy nose further degenerates into congestion, a kind of malaise, and perhaps low back pain.” Unnasch points out that it is very difficult to tell the difference between a cold and the flu. “These are only seven known coronaviruses that infect humans. Four of the seven basically cause the common cold each year,” said Dr. Unnasch. “So what we’re seeing here is a virus that is mutating and evolving in a way that makes it the fifth common cold virus we see in constant circulation. think.” Previous: The Florida Surgeon Chief has accused the White House of “actively preventing the distribution of antibody treatments.” So at what point does someone need to take the test? “If you start to have cold symptoms, you’ll probably get a test-preferably the test will be available soon,” Dr. Unnasch said. Check for symptoms such as difficulty breathing. If it starts to feel much worse than I think, I’ll go ahead and go to the test facility to test myself. “ Related: CDC’s new quarantine guidelines have been simplified According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from infection with the Omicron variant. “But breakthrough infections can occur in fully vaccinated people. In other varieties like Delta, vaccines continue to be effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Omicron also emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosting. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13news.com/news/covid-cold-or-flu-pay-attention-to-timing-symptoms-doctor-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos