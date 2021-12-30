When and how long are you most contagious? – NBC Chicago

Omicron variants have changed some of what many have come to know about the coronavirus and how it spreads, but now with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they are the most. When and how long is it highly contagious?

The latest guidance from the CDC has shifted the timing of quarantine and quarantine, as some experts say that people have the earliest time frame for transmission.

“We’ve seen these new variants develop-Delta, now Omicron-what we’re seeing is that everything is speeding up in terms of COVID,” Chicago Public Health. Dr. Allison Arwadi, director of the bureau, said Thursday. “The time it takes for someone to get infected after being exposed to COVID is shorter. The time it takes for symptoms to develop and the time they can be infected is shorter. For many people. It also takes less time to recover, much of it because more people are vaccinated. “

The change from the CDC, the Illinois Public Health Service, said, “Omicron variants continue to spread throughout the United States and reflect current science regarding when and how long humans are most susceptible to infection.”

So what is the most contagious time for people with COVID?

This is what we know.

When are people with COVID most contagious?

According to the CDC, guidelines have been updated to reflect increasing evidence suggesting that COVID-19 infections often occur 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days thereafter. it was done.

“This has to do with data from the CDC that actually showed that there was virtually no risk of infection at this point after 7 days,” Arwady said. “And in that 5-7 day window, there are some depending on whether people are vaccinated against underlying illnesses, but the risk is significantly reduced, and in the general public it feels like it’s combined with masking, etc. The risk is very low. “

For asymptomatic individuals, the CDC guidance states that they are considered contagious at least 2 days before their positive test.

When is the best time to take a test after exposure?

The CDC states that people who may be infected with COVID should be tested 5 days after exposure or as soon as symptoms occur.

“In the event of symptoms, individuals should be quarantined immediately until a negative test confirms that the symptoms are not due to COVID-19,” Guidance said.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of public health in Illinois, said the incubation period could change, but early testers should continue testing even with negative results.

“We may have learned that the incubation period may be a bit short, so maybe you’ll test in two days,” Ezike said. “Obviously, if you have symptoms, you’ll test immediately, but if you want to test in two days, that negative test … shouldn’t make you think in two days.” As you know. , It is recommended to test again. Of course, the symptoms cannot be ignored. Itching in the throat, headaches, all kinds of symptoms, everything new can be a symptom of this new illness. ”

How soon can symptoms appear?

According to previous CDC guidance, symptoms of COVID can appear 2 to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.

Anyone with symptoms should be tested for COVID-19.

How long do you need to quarantine or quarantine?

First of all, anyone who believes they have come into contact with someone who is infected with COVID and has not been vaccinated should be quarantined. Anyone who tests positive, regardless of vaccination status, should be quarantined. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The breakdown is as follows.

quarantine

According to the latest CDC guidance issued, those who have a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more in 24 hours within 6 feet of a person with COVID are not vaccinated or are at least 6 months away from the second dose. If so, you need to quarantine for 5 days. Monday.

At the end of that period, they will need to participate in the use of strict masks for an additional 5 days.

Earlier, the CDC stated that people who were not fully vaccinated and had close contact with the infected would need to stay home for at least 10 days.

Prior to Monday, fully vaccinated people (CDC defined as two doses of Physer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine) may be exempt from quarantine.

Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals do not need to be quarantined if they are in close contact with COVID, but they should wear a mask for at least 10 days after exposure. The same is true for those who are fully vaccinated and are not yet eligible for booster shots.

However, local health authorities can also make a final decision on how long the quarantine should last. And the test can play a role.

The Illinois Department of Health has announced that it will adopt the CDC revised guidelines for COVID quarantine and quarantine.

In Chicago, people who enter or leave a particular region of the country and are not vaccinated must be quarantined when they arrive in the city, but whether they will be tested for COVID during the period when they need to be quarantined. Depends on.

The city has not yet announced whether the new CDC guidance will change its travel advisory guidelines.

As of Tuesday, in the city Travel self-restraint recommendation Those traveling from the specified warning conditions are advised to do the following:

You will be tested for viruses 3-5 days after your trip and will stay at home for 7 days to self-quarantine.

Even if the test is negative, you will stay at home and self-quarantine for 7 days. If the test is positive, isolate yourself to prevent others from becoming infected.

If you do not take the test, stay at home for 10 days after your trip to self-quarantine.

“Because of the risk of severe illness and outbreaks, IDPH is not the shortened option described above in a group living environment with vulnerable populations, such as skilled care and correction facilities, but the entire 14-day quarantine period. “Recommended,” said the Illinois Public Office Health Status on its website.

isolation

According to the CDC, people who are positive for COVID will need to stay at home for 5 days, changing the guidance from the previously recommended 10 days.

At the end of the period, if you are asymptomatic, you can return to normal activity, but you should wear a mask everywhere (at home or around others) for at least another 5 days.

If symptoms persist after 5 days of quarantine, stay home until you feel better, then always wear a mask and start 5 days.

So how do you calculate the quarantine period?

According to the CDC, “Day 0 is the first day of symptoms.” In other words, the first day is the first full day after the onset of symptoms.

For those who test positive for COVID but have no symptoms, day 0 is the day of the positive test. People who develop symptoms after a positive test will have to start over from the beginning, but from day 0 to the first day of symptoms.

When should I call the doctor?

The CDC encourages people who have or may have COVID-19 to monitor emergency warning signs and seek medical care immediately if they experience any of the following symptoms:

Dyspnea

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New mess

Difficult to get up or difficult to get up

Light, gray, or blue skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on the color of the skin

“This list is not all possible symptoms,” said the CDC. “Contact your healthcare provider for severe or other symptoms that are relevant to you.”

You can also notify the operator that you or someone you care for believes that you are infected with COVID.

What if I use my home test to test positive?

Those who test positive using a home test are required to follow the latest CDC guidelines and communicate the results to the health care provider responsible for reporting the test results to the state health department.

According to the Chicago Regional Health Department, people assume that the test results are accurate and need to be isolated from others to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, you need to quarantine,” Arwady said. “You don’t have to repeat a positive home test in the medical setting. You don’t want anyone to go to the emergency department just to get the test. Treat the positive as positive and stay at home for 5 days.”

When can I be around other people after being infected with COVID?

If there are symptoms, the CDC says they can be around others after being quarantined for 5 days to stop the onset of symptoms. However, you should continue to wear the mask for 5 days to minimize the risk to others.