South Dakota rocket-active COVID-19 cases reportedly hit highs for the first time in a year, killing 12 people-InForum





Sioux Falls, South Dakota — According to the South Dakota Health Department, the number of known COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has skyrocketed unprecedented since late last year, with an additional 12 South Dakota deaths from COVID-19. did. December 30th. The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota exceeded 1,000 in two days and reached 8,323 on Thursday, the highest total since December 21, 2020. Active cases measure newly reported cases against recovery. Could the virus spread rapidly again in the state and be fueled by a more contagious variant of Omicron, or it would otherwise have been overlooked due to increased testing before and after Christmas. It is not yet clear if many likely cases have been detected. However, a recent test positive rate of 19.2%, followed in the state over the past week, indicates that despite a flood of positive tests, there are still undetected cases. Despite the surge in known COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations have been fairly stable at around 240 in the last two weeks. However, deaths from COVID-19 continue to increase. The state reported another 12 deaths on Thursday, increasing the total number of pandemics to 2,486. Of these deaths, 998 were reported in 2021 and 152 were reported in December alone. The following is State Department of Health COVID-19 Case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations Centers for Disease Control and Prevention As of Tuesday. All data is up to date available, but should be considered preliminary and may be updated by health authorities at a later date. Initial dose to be administered (for 2-dose vaccine): 626,244, 70.8% of the state’s population *

626,244, 70.8% of the state’s population * Completely vaccinated: 504,393, 57% of the state’s population

504,393, 57% of the state’s population Booster dose received: 170,755, 33.9% of the state’s vaccinated population * Note: The percentages shown here via the CDC are different from the percentages of the State Department of Health listed on the online dashboard. This is because State Department data show the percentage of the state’s population over the age of five, not the total population of the state. New case: 809 (7-day average: 787)

809 (7-day average: 787) Currently active case: 8,323

8,323 Total case: 179,204

179,204 Total recovery amount: 168,395 New hospitalization: 18 (7-day average: 27)

18 (7-day average: 27) Active hospitality: 240

240 Total hospitalization: 9.076

9.076 Deaths, new reports between cases: 12

12 Total number of deaths between cases: 2,486

