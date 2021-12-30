The number of U.S. children hospitalized with COVID reached a record high

Seattle (AP) — The surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States The surge in Omicron fuel has brought hospital children closer to record numbers, experts say most young people are unvaccinated. I’m mourning.

Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, said: “Last year it was hard enough, but now we know there is a way to prevent it all.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 334 children under the age of 17 were admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus during the week of December 21-27. This is a 58% increase from the previous week.

According to the CDC, the previous peak in the pandemic process was in early September, with children hospitalized an average of 342 times per day.

With further hope, children continue to make up a small percentage of children hospitalized with COVID-19: an average of 9,400 or more people of all ages per day in the same week of December. Did. And many doctors say that the young people who are coming now seem to be less ill than the young people seen during the summer delta surge.

According to CDC data, about 14% are fully protected two months after vaccinations aged 5 to 11 years are approved. The rate is higher for 12 to 17 years old, about 53%.

In many cases, the problem is timing, said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Yale School of Public Health.

He said younger children had not been vaccinated until November and many had just begun a second dose.

According to Ofit, two-thirds of vaccinated children who were treated in the hospital about a week ago had chronic lung disease, and more commonly, underlying illnesses such as obesity. Nevertheless, he was not vaccinated. Only one person was vaccinated under the age of five.

The scene is miserable.

“They are suffering from breathing, coughing, coughing, coughing,” Ofitt said. “A handful was sent to the ICU to calm down. My parents were crying when I put the attachment attached to the ventilator down my throat.”

He said neither his parents nor his siblings had been vaccinated.

The next four to six weeks will be rough, he said: “This is a virus that propagates in winter.”

Overall, new cases of Americans of all ages surged to record highs: an average of 300,000 people per day, or 2.5 times the number just two weeks ago. According to the CDC, highly contagious Omicron accounted for 59% of new cases last week.

Still, this variant causes milder illness than previous versions, and there are early signs that the combination of vaccines and boosters seems to protect people from their worst effects.

In California, 80 children infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized during the week of December 20-26, compared to 50 in the last week of November, health officials said.

Seattle Children’s also reports that the number of children hospitalized in the past week has skyrocketed. And while they’re not as seriously ill as those hospitalized in the summer, Dr. John McGuire warned that it was an early stage of the Omicron wave and that the full effect would be revealed in the next few weeks. ..

New York health officials are also alerting.

The number of children admitted to New York City for the week at COVID-19 went from 22 to 109 between December 5th and December 24th. From 70 to 184 in New York City as a whole. There are about 5,000 people in total. People in New York were in the hospital with COVID-19.

“A four-fold increase makes everyone worry and jump, but that’s a small percentage,” Ko said of the New York City numbers. “Children are at low risk of being hospitalized, but children who are hospitalized are not vaccinated.”

Dr. Al Saketti, the emergency captain of the Virgin Medical Center in Lourdes, Camden, NJ, also said that vaccinated children handle the outbreak of Omicron very well.

“It makes a big difference in how these children endure illness, especially if they have some medical problems,” he said.

Deaths from COVID-19 have proven to be rare among children during the pandemic process. As of last week, 721 people in the United States had died of the disease, according to data reported to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The death toll in the United States as a whole exceeds 800,000.

According to the Pediatrics Group, approximately 199,000 children with COVID-19 cases were reported during the week of December 16-23. This was about 20% of the more than 950,000 cases reported that week.

Many of these children recover at home, but they may come into contact with other children who are far more at risk, said Dr. Jason Turk, a pediatrician in northern Texas. increase. He took care of a 10-year-old boy with COVID-19 who managed the illness well, but his father died of illness, he said.

“Parental death is devastating, but it is difficult to measure the toxic stress of young people in this situation,” he said.