Covid vaccine rarely causes problems in young children, CDC report





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published two studies on Thursday. coronavirus.. One study We have found that serious problems occur very rarely in children aged 5 to 11 years who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. otherA study of hundreds of pediatric hospitalizations in six cities last summer found that almost all of the seriously ill children were not completely vaccinated. To date, more than 8 million Pfizer vaccines have been given to children aged 5 to 11 years in the United States. However, due to concerns about the unknown of the new vaccine, some parents hesitated to inoculate their children. This includes those who said they prefer to wait for broader deployments to bring about rare problems that surface. The CDC said it had received few reports of serious problems by December 19, about six weeks after the vaccination campaign for ages 5-11. The agency evaluated reports received from doctors and the general public and survey responses from parents or guardians of approximately 43,000 children of that age group.

Many of the children surveyed reported pain, malaise, or headache at the site of the attack, especially after the second dose. About 13% of those surveyed reported fever after the second shot. However, in rare cases, there were few reports of myocarditis associated with the coronavirus vaccine. The CDC said there were 11 validated reports from doctors, vaccine manufacturers, or other civilians. At the time of the report, seven of them had recovered and four had recovered, according to the CDC. The CDC said the reported rates of vaccine-related myocarditis appear to be highest among boys and men aged 12 to 29 years. Many parents or doctors also reported cases in which children aged 5 to 11 received false, more vaccinated cases in older children and adults. The CDC states that these problems are “not unexpected” and that most such reports indicate that the children did not experience the problem thereafter. The CDC has detailed two reports on the deaths of girls aged 5 and 6 years. In this report, authorities state that they have a chronic medical condition and are “in poor health” before firing. “The first review found no data suggesting a causal link between death and vaccination,” the agency said.

Another CDC report on pediatric hospitalization provided additional evidence of the importance of vaccination of all eligible children. In this study of more than 700 children under the age of 18 who were admitted to the hospital at Covid-19 last summer, 0.4% of the children included in the shot were completely vaccinated. understand. In this study, two-thirds of all hospitalized children were comorbid, most often obese, and about one-third of children over the age of 5 had multiple viral infections. understand. Overall, almost one-third of children were very ill and needed to be treated in the intensive care unit, and almost 15% needed a ventilator. Of all the children hospitalized, 1.5 percent died. The six hospitals were located in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, DC. “This study shows that unvaccinated children admitted to Covid-19 may experience serious illness, provide personal protection, and children who are not yet eligible for vaccination. We emphasize the importance of vaccination of all eligible children to protect them, “the study authors write.

Sources: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/30/science/covid-vaccine-5-11-years-old-cdc-report.html

