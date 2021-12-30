Do you have COVID-19, flu, or a cold?How to tell the difference





Sarasota County, Florida (WFLA) — Most people who come down with a cough, sore throat, or runny nose this holiday season will want to know: is it a COVID, flu, or a common cold? It can be difficult to distinguish between the three, as the cold and flu seasons are skyrocketing and the Omicron variants are spreading rapidly across the country. The new model shows most of Virginia with a surge in COVID cases

“If you have any doubts, go get a COVID test. There are a lot of tests at home right now,” said Dr. Ian Kahane, a complete care physician in Bradenton, Florida. “If it’s negative, there are a lot of user operator errors, so always tell people if you’re really suspicious. A doctor or a doctor who can do a couple of tests or do the right test. Talk to another healthcare provider .. ” There are overlapping symptoms between each illness. That’s why doctors don’t want people who feel sick to make a self-diagnosis. Instead, they want people experiencing symptoms to take the test. The common symptoms of a cold are: sore throat

cough

congestion

Runny nose / stuffy nose

Slow onset of symptoms The common symptoms of influenza are: heat

Malaise

cough

headache

Runny nose / stuffy nose

Body pain

Early onset of symptoms The common symptoms of COVID-19 are: headache

heat

sore throat

Body pain

Loss of taste and smell (the biggest differentiator) Michael Drennon, an epidemiologist at the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, says it’s important to know what’s making you sick, especially given the rapid expansion of the community of highly contagious Omicron variants. Said. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently said that almost all people found to be infected with the Omicron variant in the United States have only mild illness. Common symptoms of Omicron are: snot

congestion

cough

Malaise According to the CDC, “all previous variants cause similar COVID-19. SymptomsSome variants, such as Alpha and Delta, “can cause more serious illness and death.” “Currently there are so many COVIDs that we are really worried about, so be sure to go and have a test, whether you go to a pharmacy for a quick test or one. I recommend. Take a test site and test. It’s very important to know what you have, “Drennon said. US sets daily COVID-19 infection record

Drennon also said it was important to know when people experiencing symptoms should seek help. “You don’t have to wait for a test to do it. If you feel something is wrong, it’s appropriate to see a doctor right away. Don’t blow it off, it’s a cold It doesn’t matter if it’s a cold, if it’s a flu, or if it’s a COVID, “Drennon said. “If anyone thinks they have severe symptoms, dyspnea, severe body pain, or severe fever out of control, because any of these can have serious consequences for different people, the doctor Please have a medical examination. ” Scientists say Omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, including Delta, and is expected to dominate the United States by early next year. Early studies suggest that vaccination requires booster shots for the best chance of preventing Omicron infection, but vaccination is a serious illness and even without additional doses. It should provide strong protection against death. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

