9 deaths, nearly 800 cases reported in Douglas County





n”,”width”:550,”height”:null,”type”:”twitter”,”cache_age”:”3153600000″,”provider_name”:”Twitter”,”provider_url”:”https://twitter.com”,”version”:”1.0″,”_id”:”https://twitter.com/NebraskaMed/status/1476283582385639434″,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1640892639241,”comments”:[]}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://twitter.com/NebraskaMed/status/1476283582385639434″,”provider”:”https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“_id”:1640892639241,”comments”:[]}},”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”twitter”}},{“_id”:”DYXXUJQYCFG4XBNUTKTLUCPGF4″,”type”:”divider”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”LVNJUCFGFNGXJHQLRZIGQLI2NI”,”comments”:[]}},{“_id”:”3UCEISZJPJC4REEPOGLIITRB2M”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638218177490,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Vaccination clinics“},{“_id”:”YAWQHUBAPNCN7D64AUZRDA7MEQ”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746630,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Nebraska DHHS”},{“_id”:”UF43YSPWQJEFZGBI7ELJV7MOLQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746631,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:”},{“_id”:”ECVOMSZDNBA7LBH2F6QL6E6ZS4″,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”C6HQAINXAFD73IDK32HZP7IMTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118″,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”T4C6HSPJU5AL7FUYFFOEEQU3W4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114″,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”J72TIBPR2BEHVH2MHXRANTAVXQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025″,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”ETPFQQAYE5HYDJOGYKDG5EB6EI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746633,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart“},{“_id”:”I763WDN3JVCX7HOS4HJC2VGNTU”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746634,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Douglas County”},{“_id”:”F7P7JTG2JRFSNGR6X6DPXRHCVU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746635,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.”},{“_id”:”D2QCSJCPBNDCVFY5KEM3Z4YV5I”,”type”:”header”,”level”:5,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638314775553,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”THURSDAY”},{“_id”:”PFG4PONBTJHEJN7MJIBSVTRDC4″,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”T67KA7ZEI5CLFJJGHYPHMKX7J4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“type”:”oembed_response”,”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”6PNG2IP5ZNCR5NUUT5CVK64AEY”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Douglas County Health Department”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/390572354389063″,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”html”:”

n

“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCountyHealth/posts/4522945834485007&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1640892639252,”comments”:[]}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCountyHealth/posts/4522945834485007&locale=en_US”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“_id”:1640892639252,”comments”:[]}},”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”}},{“_id”:”V7DM444NUFHW7IDJ4RGBO2XSMA”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639427088763,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”In-home appointments”},{“_id”:”OSWEJLYIS5E2ZGUGWEH2ITZT34″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746650,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.”},{“_id”:”4HL3BAGZHFATJGMO2PJDXJNEU4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746651,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.”},{“_id”:”3GD7WPD6P5AC3PMFKL5MNYB6TQ”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746652,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”DCHD booster plan”},{“_id”:”TFRDEOZYNNH2RNE26IB7PGFBYY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746653,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.”},{“_id”:”IWS5HVFEK5FELIIHHDPTCQTXLU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746654,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:”},{“_id”:”E25AGC4M5JDEDLOTSRKHCS3I7Y”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”Q5KBO5AVQVDUPBJJAT3IQVRXNU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”ages 65 and older”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”OJ7G4UZ3A5HS7FR4AANRPQQT4U”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”5QXNAOADGNGHNPOG7XCRBRHATQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”EAFHAXYQJJHCJKTFNM5JV3VYU4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”LAUXPMMMWJC2RDCKDBZNN53I2E”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746656,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.”},{“_id”:”QJH4I4LZBNE7PGC5HEZGBSEM4Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746657,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.”},{“_id”:”M75KTVWE4NFUXHHX7ISEIGOOEA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746658,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.”},{“_id”:”4VS3RZNDJNAYBOEMMIQJYB2P4U”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746659,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.”},{“_id”:”SOADSP2BU5AW7PJ7ZEGHYBWO7U”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746660,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.”},{“_id”:”27BQK632QBCQ7GKP5MWQVAIQ7M”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746661,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”OneWorld child vaccination clinics”},{“_id”:”ILECORXGARCKDG5UNAFV6CEDUE”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746662,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:”},{“_id”:”AUMUWZQZD5EV7H6YWOGPGGHKPA”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”HYO26W2F7NF4LBRR33EXJK4JL4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Livestock Building, located at 4920 S. 30th St. in south Omaha”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”YEJERZZ4SJF2HOYSDZSUF2UD2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In Bellevue, at 2207 Georgia Ave.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”SG75TKQA5JGVPDVMZ6OUAQX64M”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In northwest Omaha at 4229 N. 90th St.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”YG4KBOT3I5DWJBPLQZ6UWS6GFE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In Plattsmouth at 122 S. Sixth St.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”SYTN5FCLDJGI5LSPSJL3HK53OM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746664,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:”},{“_id”:”OFWABLFMM5BSBGZUZWA3GE477Y”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”5B5H5VHFMFHR3ERJ6HPZRNTZGE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Bryan High School, located at 4700 Giles Road“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”FVEOMJF4ZNHU5KCVQPF2MXFY7M”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Indian Hill Elementary, located at 3121 U St.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”IDJ77TKX75AO5MCECOTPPM7XVQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Liberty Elementary, located at 2021 St. Mary’s Ave.“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”C7M357AIMJBZFP7VDQHRVDEGZY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Spring Lake Elementary, located at 4215 S. 20th St.“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”UDZTECQDOJAERDHZOFTAQYVR4Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746666,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.”},{“_id”:”YTU6HHWJRJAHZC6TSKCFLX2LDY”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746667,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Children’s Hospital”},{“_id”:”FW54CURFU5HGFFLR4XUWSMPUGU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746668,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.”},{“_id”:”GDDM2NH7N5B4NOGBWOL2DNIVOA”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”CXYKVXLGYJGGLJSLRQY23OCCNA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”XKH5D2ZHUJGDJEGZ545FTD2S3I”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”ZCBX6RWJIVBMDOT3PI5ICDGC5I”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746670,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.”},{“_id”:”6KPX3AO2BJAZTP2JA25NRYCQUI”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”5MCTGM3GXJFAVG6LQY3M7O27LQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”IROF22JWHBFRTOHJ5OQPYOGWT4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”SHLJQMMJJRH23L7EDVM3E6ETFM”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746672,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Nebraska Medicine”},{“_id”:”JQNOTUUHWNG6DO5SM32TY3PTUI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746673,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.”},{“_id”:”WTYXJLP6TREXTMXNNBDDHHAH6I”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746674,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:”},{“_id”:”UUYPKM3TX5FSJC6OPBG2MOTZIY”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”LVSU3W7JPRHFFGN3C7RAPKTUH4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Eagle Run Health Center, located at 132nd Street and West Maple Road“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”ZQPKBYZ5YZGHLPG3VYNC5JBDKM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Fontenelle Health Center, located at 50th Street and Ames Avenue“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”VPKRR7URABAPLFSWBSU5WO3Z4E”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Girls Inc. Health Center, located at 45th Street and West Maple Road“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”RW5KCPERAZEHBLUPB6A4JJZ6LM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Old Market Health Center, located at 13th and Leavenworth streets“,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”5NET776NYRGWFH76CER3ITZCKY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Village Pointe Health Center, located at 175th and Burke streets“,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”DPKNYA22JZD7LN7M35HP3VZLDM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746676,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:”},{“_id”:”PGIBVVA37ZDCPGYPOPAK2YU3BE”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”RV3O2NK4DJFMBF3E2U7NR7X3JI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Outpatient Pharmacy at Bellevue Health Center, located at 25th Street and Highway 370, will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”I4BST4YRSFD3ZP4CPADBU2UGJI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Outpatient Pharmacy at Durham Outpatient Center, located at 45th and Emile streets, will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”E5F6GX7M3FE5XPOBMAKPXZCGXE”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746678,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Around Omaha”},{“_id”:”EBRDZLZGQ5CQTP22HO7LMALG3Y”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746679,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.”},{“_id”:”ZFVZ2U7MFVBHFNCF4PGPZW5KEI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746680,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.”},{“_id”:”5MVDNOULB5CWPEVW2K3SUZVDIQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746681,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.”},{“_id”:”JZTJFFWLCVE4TDYBBRZAPBM57A”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746682,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.”},{“_id”:”IZB74URZT5GJXD7DOXM67U3YYI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746683,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.”},{“_id”:”PIQD2ID7RZHE5PB5DYKBVMNNRM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746684,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.”},{“_id”:”MQQXCFVFPNHIRGXH7UZLIFTB2A”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746685,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Sarpy/Cass health district”},{“_id”:”WZESJQUSCZCY7POYVMTJ2VGHCA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746686,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:”},{“_id”:”NFR5C63VJNEHVEFG2HYVUW2SHI”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”DSHIKR52JBG5JKZBLWMLN7A5GI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”46QENG2WANG4ZH3TXPALP4YEWI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”HYHTKDUOLRFE3C5GACHKZ72YJQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746688,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.”},{“_id”:”AGLVFP4D2RH6HFCJIW6I7N56FE”,”type”:”header”,”level”:3,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746689,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics”},{“_id”:”2DAQVRXP2VHXRGRSRC76ZB6Z3I”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746690,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric dose.”},{“_id”:”Y2533ORCVRFO7MMIOCP32ZMQL4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746705,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.”},{“_id”:”X4UIKJZ255CZ7DQHTIQDQOIZXY”,”type”:”header”,”level”:2,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746706,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Three Rivers health district”},{“_id”:”HTHI3F7JA5DCNN7XRXNXPUONSU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746707,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.”},{“_id”:”ZAPHDW5BTFC3NHPZWZXZH3BMTQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639092020720,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”3RPHD is planning the following vaccination clinics next week at the Three Rivers Clinic, located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont:”},{“_id”:”7K2CVLTXCFCLPPVE3OHAGAAMHE”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”XWXJVBZBFZB6BHEYBIPYCOFWMI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”8 a.m-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28″,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”SWVKQZJ3TVA3ZJK2YXXUP4LD5Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746708,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The health department is also planning a clinic from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 2 at United Methodist Church in Blair.”},{“_id”:”QMZMXEFM6JAVVPLTXS4ZHLEZSI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639770305841,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:”},{“_id”:”5GKIHDPAKNDGTOLXBKCSOZQTQY”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”V373CTCMMRBUVBLCGZCIBP73KM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Wahoo: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”QTSYLT7S65D37PIR56BIHJULEI”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”YQTNPVE7XVDMJLAZHCQMMUOXJ4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746710,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.”},{“_id”:”ONIU7I744RATPGKGWKFMVCHW3Q”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746711,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:”},{“_id”:”WRTHDCXXMFBB3F34TWFTHVFG2U”,”type”:”list”,”list_type”:”unordered”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”items”:[{“_id”:”IC7JJIS7CFBQPKYTWC6HE3XDJM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In Dodge County, the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.”,”type”:”text”},{“_id”:”5M7QFANAVNE33DEZP52LZSWI7M”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”block_properties”:{},”content”:”In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.”,”type”:”text”}]},{“_id”:”ZAPHDW5BTFC3NHPZWZXZH3BMTQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1639092020720,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.”},{“_id”:”X4G3KIADXJEFZETA7I5QOEWR5E”,”type”:”divider”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”DCQQSOXTXVB6PLQRJ2WAV64H3M”,”comments”:[]}},{“_id”:”GCS7GDJ6JFATPOU65QDMVGIN3Y”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746715,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Off-line help“},{“_id”:”6QAMIZ5LERAWHEZZ77R6M4AXSA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746716,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.“},{“_id”:”6H4OD2IHDJCO7NOAQZSWNTRJNY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746717,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.“},{“_id”:”IGGTSCTSQVBLLPEFSIATZV4S34″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746718,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.“},{“_id”:”IDGXD6L62FFJJDE3BGTWSXW7AI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746719,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.“},{“_id”:”PBUC6GX3UFDNPCETFLOJHJMQTM”,”type”:”divider”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”7ZEDLJ6BBFGR7EU2UZPVXWDXGE”,”comments”:[]}},{“_id”:”ILZYFNGXDFDGFJG3PRCSFJ5Q3A”,”type”:”header”,”level”:4,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746721,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Resource links“},{“_id”:”GNXL6FEKZFCEHJF2WSYY6CEFOA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746722,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Where to get a test: Douglas County“},{“_id”:”P35BPM2BR5F6LNFJUSN5I77SUI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746723,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska“},{“_id”:”IGIOMSF7Q5DZPCLSKX2VJBOKA4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746724,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital“},{“_id”:”FDSG57R3LRE3JEHGMAKCMPDR5M”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746725,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat“},{“_id”:”M623RDOXXNGI7APEW5AVBPFGGE”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746726,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County“},{“_id”:”AFFALT7B7ZBSBES7IRRYM2WTJY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746727,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide“},{“_id”:”KMES2RJB3FCE5AAR4NKY7TSLJQ”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746728,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University“},{“_id”:”CLDD7UOOLVAFLPG3DTG4MLXOYA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746729,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County“},{“_id”:”SG6BK4J5MBHNDHMEBN3WEDIQ2M”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746730,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine“},{“_id”:”ZJCIX5Y6M5BCNLQQDST6ODCRMI”,”type”:”link_list”,”subtype”:”button/btn_btn-secondary/1″,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”CBALSO2B2ZGPJIMPTA3JI3JTOI”,”comments”:[]},”title”:”Recent COVID-19 updates”,”items”:[{“_id”:”Y6JYR32O4FDA5DEIZU3F2JI4LE”,”content”:”Dec. 29 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”CH37TA7RLBBL7EWDGQDQGP3QNE”,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/wednesday-dec-29-covid-19-update-3-deaths-700-cases-reported-douglas-county/”},{“_id”:”BU6VZYWQDRB2VC7CVNVP4J33JA”,”content”:”Dec. 28 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”VFVAJ4QC5NE3BFEVIP7XQCF2II”,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/tuesday-dec-28-covid-19-update-douglas-county-reports-502-new-cases-llchd-reports-two-deaths/”},{“_id”:”I4NY27DYXVDTNHQN3MKUJQAWW4″,”content”:”Dec. 27 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”OKISN2NVWJHL5B34HIWQQS3ILY”,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/27/monday-dec-27-covid-19-update-douglas-county-reports-over-800-positive-cases-since-last-thursday/”},{“_id”:”HYQJDR5TWNB6NM5HCU2UQKGOEM”,”content”:”Dec. 23 COVID-19 update”,”description”:{“_id”:”TFICTU23FVBBHF3UOAEST4XJPY”,”content”:””,”type”:”text”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/23/thursday-dec-23-covid-19-update-douglas-county-reports-900th-death-tops-100000-cases/”}]},{“_id”:”4SCH6HK725HHJC4QT5WUOHVQDM”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1638056746732,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.“}],”created_date”:”2021-12-30T16:26:37.463Z”,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”2HONNZKCENE5TLAU7K53TCXFNE”,”parent_id”:”H734YANYANCNZHRJJFQZQJB2DM”,”editions”:[“default”],”branch”:”default”,”user_id”:”[email protected]”,”published”:true},”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-30T20:17:11.472Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Thursday Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: 9 deaths, nearly 800 cases reported in Douglas County”,”meta_title”:””,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.”,”address”:{},”workflow”:{“status_code”:1},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”description”:{“basic”:”Catch up with today’s vaccination updates, data reports on new cases, and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.”},”language”:””,”label”:{},”source”:{“name”:”Gray TV Stations”,”source_type”:”gray-original-content”,”system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”site_keywords”:””,”site_description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”section_tag_name”:”News”,”site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1009,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news”},{“_id”:”/news/breaking”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Breaking News”,”description”:”Breaking News”,”path”:”/news/breaking”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/breaking”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Breaking News”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Breaking News”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Breaking News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Breaking News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/news/breaking/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/news/breaking”]},”name”:”Breaking News”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1033}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news/breaking”}],”seo_keywords”:[“covid-19″,”douglas county”,”covid”,”douglas county covid”,”omaha”,”lincoln”,”covid19″,”coronaviru”,”coronavirus”,”cases”,”omaha cases”,”douglas county cases”,”covid cases”,”vaccine”,”where can i get a vaccine”,”info”,”vaccine info”,”covid info”,”covid updates”,”covid links”,”covid19 info”,”appointments”,”clinics”,”covid clinic”,”vaccination clinics”,”hospitalizations”,”hospitalization rates”,”outbreak”,”covid outbreak”,”variant”,”covid variant”,”vaccines”,”vaccinations”,”where can i get vaccinated”,”pharmacy”,”pharmacies”,”covid deaths”,”covid hospitalizations”,”are hospitals full”,”hospital capacity”,”douglas county health department”,”dchd”,”lancaster county”,”three rivers”,”health department”,”public health”,”fremont”,”sarpy county”,”lincoln-lancaster county”,”bryan health”,”unmc”,”chi health”,”nebraska dhhs”,”delta”,”omicron”,”variants”,”dr lindsay huse”,”dr huse”,”update”,”report”,”covid update”,”methodist health”,”nebraska medicine”,”hosptializations”,”record”,”patients”,”patient capacity”,”breakthrough data”,”nebraska”,”iowa”,”breakthrough deaths”,”breakthrough cases”,”breakthrough hospitalizations”,”pottawattamie county”,”mask mandate”],”active_primary_section”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”},”related_section_ids”:”/health/coronavirus, /health”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”covid 19 ap.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/UuiOvHIiLXeyEQuE5dbG1wVU_zM=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”Unrestricted”,”version”:2},”address”:{},”caption”:”COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.”,”created_date”:”2021-11-27T20:47:30Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Associated Press”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[]},”geo”:{},”height”:720,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-11-27T20:48:04Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”related_content”:{“derivative_of”:[{“referent”:{“id”:”74ARK66C3RC2ZNYQLKQAQUPYSY”,”type”:”image”},”type”:”reference”}]},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”COVID-19 graphic”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1280,”syndication”:{},”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8gIcgjQXsbphiTURLdxpSrjh8dE=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qzVwSX40LZ4YpMcdQt3wzaR6AG8=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_prz5NQmAl5hLe61A2Ei-CQqRbk=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SJmK37aqqRO_q32ldvGQW23ELmE=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dVrxV67BNwvhnUQvqdYxT44YCEA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RKjiEim6PoYHSk7wqFqoQOvpEvQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4_8J2UGt4yaRrs_4BrL-NWYPOWs=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qzVwSX40LZ4YpMcdQt3wzaR6AG8=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BEsdqaUuHiC3tBWvnY4l4R3PPog=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hw758mYNZ2W-BNBoHFJR68R4ETc=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gs12yoqOdOcDnGP9TOeryZus3Nc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E1T3n5qBlh_kSatHqCiWpfQlZE0=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EsC2U7WmA0-wviMBJOqpDPPXdpk=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k6SfGJxoPEtaSqCda29YVfyxiVk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cRnJD5TAA1uq8R0FELqFnzIOfpw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4DS1KHm-fkdNFDiQdGukV-Hdglk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IquLI3XwBUBjS3FkjxQV5on_jRs=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NSpQs369cDX1BI466de4mSmjSD8=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e5VkTGgoelrY1ZntEEpg0l3q0PM=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/b6qaWgJP4ObU1jbmvcA6FK-DlqE=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”_id”:”f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8″,”version”:”0.8.0″,”subtype”:”live”,”canonical_url”:”/video/2021/12/30/concern-over-returning-college-students/”,”canonical_website”:”wowt”,”short_url”:”/video/2021/12/30/concern-over-returning-college-students/”,”created_date”:”2021-12-30T00:38:21Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-30T01:00:21Z”,”publish_date”:”2021-12-30T01:00:30Z”,”first_publish_date”:”2021-12-30T01:00:30Z”,”display_date”:”2021-12-30T00:30:00Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Concern over returning college students”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Winter break will end soon.”},”description”:{“basic”:”WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30″},”credits”:{},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[{“text”:”Live Events”}],”primary_site”:{“type”:”site”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”primary”:true},”sites”:[{“type”:”site”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”primary”:true}],”primary_section”:{“type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”primary”:true},”sections”:[{“type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”primary”:true}],”seo_keywords”:[“returning college students”,”concern”,”local news”,”iowa”,”nebraska”,”council bluffs”,”omaha”,”breaking news video”,”video updates”,”live video”,”live updates”,”breaking news”,”press conference”,”live speeches”,”real time coverage”]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”credits”:{},”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_e43a1273ebe443d589ad34d9634b900b_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”width”:1280,”height”:720}},”related_content”:{“redirect”:[],”basic”:[]},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false},”planning”:{“scheduling”:{}},”revision”:{“published”:true},”syndication”:{“search”:true},”source”:{“system”:”video center”,”edit_url”:””},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”6c4d5d7a-69c6-483e-8ffd-871ff31dbadb”},”tracking”:{“in_url_headline”:”30″},”content_restrictions”:{“geo”:{“restrictions”:[{“restriction_id”:”c56fe608-5d92-431e-a98e-9c66b34acb26″}]}},”additional_properties”:{“subsection”:”News”,”videoCategory”:”live”,”anglerfishArcId”:”SLZAWBK3DVE53DGSO5BUTBDOA4″,”isWire”:false,”SLZAWBK3DVE53DGSO5BUTBDOA4″:”12-30-2021/t_e43a1273ebe443d589ad34d9634b900b_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”gifAsThumbnail”:false,”videoId”:”61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323″,”vertical”:false,”embedContinuousPlay”:true,”published”:true,”imageResizerUrls”:[],”advertising”:{“adSetUrls”:{},”allowPrerollOnDomain”:false,”autoPlayPreroll”:false,”commercialAdNode”:””,”enableAdInsertion”:false,”enableAutoPreview”:true,”enableServerSideFallback”:false,”forceAd”:false,”playAds”:true,”playVideoAds”:true,”videoAdZone”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”disableUpNext”:false,”videoAdZone”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”lastPublishedBy”:{“name”:”Taleisha Newbill”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”lastname”:””},”permalinkUrl”:”/video/2021/12/30/concern-over-returning-college-students/”,”platform”:”desktop”,”playVideoAds”:true,”forceClosedCaptionsOn”:false,”doNotShowTranscripts”:false,”useVariants”:false,”playlistTags”:[],”firstPublishedBy”:{“name”:”Taleisha Newbill”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”lastname”:””}},”duration”:228116,”video_type”:”clip”,”streams”:[{“height”:180,”width”:320,”filesize”:10739876,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:160,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:14962544,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:300,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:23615056,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/mobile.m3u8″,”bitrate”:600,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:480,”width”:854,”filesize”:41173128,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/master.m3u8″,”bitrate”:1200,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:65463104,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/hd.m3u8″,”bitrate”:2000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:89838244,”stream_type”:”ts”,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/hlsv4_master.m3u8″,”bitrate”:3000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:180,”width”:320,”filesize”:8430289,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_320x180-160-v3.mp4″,”bitrate”:160,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:360,”width”:640,”filesize”:21028194,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_640x360-600-v3.mp4″,”bitrate”:600,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:480,”width”:854,”filesize”:38213689,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_854x480-1200-v3_1.mp4″,”bitrate”:1200,”provider”:”mediaconvert”},{“height”:720,”width”:1280,”filesize”:61125263,”stream_type”:”mp4″,”url”:”https://d1l66zlxaqpl1u.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_1280x720-2000-v3_1.mp4″,”bitrate”:2000,”provider”:”mediaconvert”}],”subtitles”:{“confidence”:1,”urls”:[{“format”:”WEB_VTT”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/wp-gray/20211230/61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2323/file_1920x1080-5400-v4/file_webvtt.vtt”},{“format”:”RAW_TEXT”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/2021/12/30/f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8/2_1640825134147/f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8_61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2326.txt”},{“format”:”SRT”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/2021/12/30/f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8/2_1640825134243/f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8_61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2326.srt”},{“format”:”DFXP”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/2021/12/30/f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8/2_1640825134489/f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8_61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2326.dfxp”},{“format”:”WEB_VTT_PLAYLIST”,”url”:”https://d23zj9a2v9ry1w.cloudfront.net/2021/12/30/f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8/2_1640825155289/f13b57d0-8813-4bc8-ad42-3475616ee5e8_61ccff7dc9e77c0001ea2326.m3u8″}]},”promo_image”:{“type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”credits”:{},”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_e43a1273ebe443d589ad34d9634b900b_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”width”:1280,”height”:720},”embed_html”:”

“,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/30/concern-over-returning-college-students/”}}}},”related_content”:{“basic”:[],”clonedChildren”:[],”clonedFromParent”:[{“referent”:{“id”:”FQ2FKPN2BNHDVPFZEFGD6G4EKE”},”type”:”reference”}],”redirect”:[]},”distributor”:{“name”:”Gray TV Stations (English)”,”category”:”staff”,”subcategory”:”gray-original-content”,”reference_id”:”6c4d5d7a-69c6-483e-8ffd-871ff31dbadb”,”mode”:”reference_denormalized”},”canonical_website”:”wowt”,”geo”:{},”planning”:{“internal_note”:””,”story_length”:{“character_count_actual”:14857,”character_encoding”:”UTF-16″,”inch_count_actual”:21,”line_count_actual”:143,”word_count_actual”:2332}},”display_date”:”2021-12-30T16:46:33.728Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/authors/wowt-staff/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”lastName”:”Staff reports”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”bio_page”:”https://www.wowt.com/authors/wowt-staff/”,”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/authors/wowt-staff/”}}}]},”subtype”:”default”,”first_publish_date”:”2021-12-30T16:46:33.728Z”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”},”website_url”:”/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/”}},”additional_properties”:{“clipboard”:{},”has_published_copy”:true,”is_published”:true,”publish_date”:”2021-12-30T19:54:20.202Z”},”publish_date”:”2021-12-30T20:17:10.828Z”,”slug”:”Owner”,”canonical_url”:”/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/”,”publishing”:{“scheduled_operations”:{“publish_edition”:[],”unpublish_edition”:[]}},”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-30T20:35:52.799Z”};Fusion.globalContentConfig={“source”:”content-api”,”query”:{“uri”:”/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/”,”website_url”:”/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/”,”published”:”true”,”arc-site”:”wowt”}};Fusion.lastModified=1640896552954;Fusion.contentCache={“site-navigation”:{“{“hierarchy”:”sales-nav-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1640896887044,”lastModified”:1640896287044},”{“hierarchy”:”navigation-navbar-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Alert Weather”,”title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”First Alert Weather”,”site_title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Sports”,”site_title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Sports | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Sports | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},{“_id”:”link-NRKWX41A394VDA16UGPEZBXWDC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Olympics”,”footer”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”id”:”link-NRKWX41A394VDA16UGPEZBXWDC”,”name”:”Olympics”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},{“_id”:”link-7FVZC0AZCH40VAGYEG8N5TNG3C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”We Are Local”,”footer”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”id”:”link-7FVZC0AZCH40VAGYEG8N5TNG3C”,”name”:”We Are Local”,”navigation”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”,”name”:”Omaha Everyday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Omaha Everyday”,”site_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”,”name”:”Now What?”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Now What?”,”title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Now What?”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},{“_id”:”link-KK3CH14BP96MHD9B0X88UDAXYG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Livestream”,”footer”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”id”:”link-KK3CH14BP96MHD9B0X88UDAXYG”,”name”:”Livestream”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”}],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1640897039649,”lastModified”:1640896439649},”{“hierarchy”:”navigation-menu-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”,”name”:”Homepage”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Home”,”title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”WOWT | Nebraska Breaking News, Weather, Sports | Omaha, NE”,”site_title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Breaking News, Weather, Sports | Omaha, NE”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Breaking News, Weather, Sports | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/homepage”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”,”name”:”Back To School”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Back To School”,”title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Back To School”,”title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/education/back-to-school”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Crime”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”name”:”Crime”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime”,”title”:”Crime”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Crime”,”title”:”Crime”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”,”name”:”Forecast”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Forecast”,”title”:”Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Forecast”,”title”:”Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/forecast”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Health”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”name”:”Health”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Health”,”title”:”Health”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Health”,”title”:”Health”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”International”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”,”name”:”International”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”International”,”title”:”International”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”International”,”title”:”International”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/international”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”,”title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”National”,”title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Regional”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”,”name”:”Regional”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Regional”,”title”:”Regional”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Regional”,”title”:”Regional”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/regional”},{“_id”:”link-967AWCWQGD75BA7ERR99WNY0H0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Sports”,”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/”},”id”:”link-967AWCWQGD75BA7ERR99WNY0H0″,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”,”name”:”State”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”State”,”title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”State”,”title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/state”}],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},{“_id”:”link-1MJ8TE81396E13BCZ8J094Z4WR”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Livestream”,”footer”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”id”:”link-1MJ8TE81396E13BCZ8J094Z4WR”,”name”:”Livestream”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Livestream”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/livestream/”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”,”name”:”6 On Your Side”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”6 On Your Side”,”title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”6 On Your Side”,”title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-7JHEXP8HZX3A7EV64C3TBXHY4C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”footer”:{“title”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app”},”id”:”link-7JHEXP8HZX3A7EV64C3TBXHY4C”,”name”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Get The First Alert Weather App”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”,”name”:”Radar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Interactive Radar”,”title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Interactive Radar”,”site_title”:”Interactive Radar”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/radar”},{“_id”:”link-EQ2K0KC89T4TZ0EH0G7JTA6UNW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”footer”:{“title”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/severe”},”id”:”link-EQ2K0KC89T4TZ0EH0G7JTA6UNW”,”name”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/severe”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Severe Weather Dashboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/severe”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/severe”},{“_id”:”link-E4ZPGF6B6X7M9BGV3Z4XRBM19G”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Weather Maps”,”footer”:{“title”:”Weather Maps”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/maps/”},”id”:”link-E4ZPGF6B6X7M9BGV3Z4XRBM19G”,”name”:”Weather Maps”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Weather Maps”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/maps/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Weather Maps”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/maps/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/maps/”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”CityCam Network”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”,”name”:”Weather Cams”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”CityCam Network”,”title”:”CityCam Network”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”CityCam Network”,”site_title”:”CityCam Network”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”CityCam Network”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/cams”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Tornado”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”,”name”:”Tornado”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Tornado”,”title”:”Tornado”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Tornado”,”title”:”Tornado”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/tornado”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”,”name”:”Closings”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Closings”,”title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Closings”,”site_title”:”Closings”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather/closings”}],”footer”:{“title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Alert Weather”,”title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”First Alert Weather”,”site_title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},{“_id”:”link-UDW97G1PX105K65VJUDMZ5ECM0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”COVID-19 Map”,”footer”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/covid-19-map”},”id”:”link-UDW97G1PX105K65VJUDMZ5ECM0″,”name”:”COVID-19 Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/covid-19-map”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/covid-19-map”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/covid-19-map”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”,”name”:”High School”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”High School”,”title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”High School”,”title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/high-school”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”,”name”:”Scoreboard”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Scoreboard”,”title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Scoreboard”,”site_title”:”Scoreboard”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/scoreboard”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Nebraska”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”,”name”:”Nebraska”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Nebraska”,”title”:”Nebraska”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Nebraska”,”title”:”Nebraska”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/nebraska”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”College World Series”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”,”name”:”College World Series”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”College World Series”,”title”:”College World Series”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”College World Series”,”title”:”College World Series”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports/college/college-world-series”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Sports”,”site_title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Sports | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | Nebraska Sports | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/sports”},{“_id”:”link-U4R9HX41ZN0AQFCN8UGYBEHTPM”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Olympics”,”footer”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”id”:”link-U4R9HX41ZN0AQFCN8UGYBEHTPM”,”name”:”Olympics”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Olympics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/olympics/”},{“_id”:”link-QKPDNGGUAN5FD4C1F6NZQRAA0C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”We Are Local”,”footer”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”id”:”link-QKPDNGGUAN5FD4C1F6NZQRAA0C”,”name”:”We Are Local”,”navigation”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”We Are Local”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/omaha-ne”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”,”name”:”Omaha Everyday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Omaha Everyday”,”site_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/omaha-everyday”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”,”name”:”Now What?”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Now What?”,”title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Now What?”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Now What?”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/now-what”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”,”name”:”Calendar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Community Calendar”,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Community Calendar”,”site_title”:”Community Calendar”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/calendar”},{“_id”:”link-M2M8G6ZG2D4JKAJA3Q3FUWVK1G”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Partnerships”,”footer”:{“title”:”Partnerships”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/partnerships”},”id”:”link-M2M8G6ZG2D4JKAJA3Q3FUWVK1G”,”name”:”Partnerships”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Partnerships”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/partnerships”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Partnerships”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/partnerships”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/partnerships”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Community”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”,”name”:”Community”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Community”,”title”:”Community”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Community”,”title”:”Community”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”,”name”:”Meet the Team”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Meet the Team”,”title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Meet the Team”,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},{“_id”:”link-RTPER69MZX5KF2ZM607K18H0TG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”footer”:{“title”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/wowt-advertising-inquiry”},”id”:”link-RTPER69MZX5KF2ZM607K18H0TG”,”name”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/wowt-advertising-inquiry”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Advertise on WOWT”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/wowt-advertising-inquiry”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/wowt-advertising-inquiry”},{“_id”:”link-0TE8XXMDWX5UFBH680G57X0774″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Cozi TV”,”footer”:{“title”:”Cozi TV”,”url”:”https://www.cozitv.com/”},”id”:”link-0TE8XXMDWX5UFBH680G57X0774″,”name”:”Cozi TV”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Cozi TV”,”url”:”https://www.cozitv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Cozi TV”,”url”:”https://www.cozitv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.cozitv.com/”},{“_id”:”link-75T0E2JKDT0M55J1AF0E4D536G”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Heroes & Icons”,”footer”:{“title”:”Heroes & Icons”,”url”:”https://www.handitv.com/”},”id”:”link-75T0E2JKDT0M55J1AF0E4D536G”,”name”:”Heroes & Icons”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Heroes & Icons”,”url”:”https://www.handitv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Heroes & Icons”,”url”:”https://www.handitv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.handitv.com/”},{“_id”:”link-MPVM4BUTZ50VD1EZ080DT9NMGR”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”ION Television”,”footer”:{“title”:”ION Television”,”url”:”https://iontelevision.com/”},”id”:”link-MPVM4BUTZ50VD1EZ080DT9NMGR”,”name”:”ION Television”,”navigation”:{“title”:”ION Television”,”url”:”https://iontelevision.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”ION Television”,”url”:”https://iontelevision.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://iontelevision.com/”},{“_id”:”link-AGQN0TUFF10A3FP8YZVZPPBH68″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Start TV”,”footer”:{“title”:”Start TV”,”url”:”https://www.starttv.com/”},”id”:”link-AGQN0TUFF10A3FP8YZVZPPBH68″,”name”:”Start TV”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Start TV”,”url”:”https://www.starttv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Start TV”,”url”:”https://www.starttv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.starttv.com/”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contests”,”title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Contests”,”title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/contests”},{“_id”:”link-BUXNXKF3914AHA8DMJYTKT6VZG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Employment Opportunities”,”footer”:{“title”:”Employment Opportunities”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”id”:”link-BUXNXKF3914AHA8DMJYTKT6VZG”,”name”:”Employment Opportunities”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Employment Opportunities”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Employment Opportunities”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contact Us”,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Contact Us”,”site_title”:”Contact Us”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”,”children”:[{“footer”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”id”:”link-MJN3W3CNQ979D2JX4QG645JAN4″,”name”:”National Results Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”site”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”,”name”:”Election Results”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Election Results”,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Election Results”,”site_title”:”Election Results”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},{“_id”:”link-AANCW5K2UH5GB5MW86JWDJBCNG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”National Results Map”,”footer”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”id”:”link-AANCW5K2UH5GB5MW86JWDJBCNG”,”name”:”National Results Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/national-election-map/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Politics”,”title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Politics”,”site_title”:”Politics”,”title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics”},{“_id”:”link-MAUZGPAQ994RB7VGHPUVFYMG8C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Newsletter”,”footer”:{“title”:”Newsletter”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/newsletter/”},”id”:”link-MAUZGPAQ994RB7VGHPUVFYMG8C”,”name”:”Newsletter”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Newsletter”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/newsletter/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Newsletter”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/newsletter/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/newsletter/”},{“_id”:”link-JAGD4G5CXD2RFEX0CHW4GRKAX8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”footer”:{“title”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/mr-food”},”id”:”link-JAGD4G5CXD2RFEX0CHW4GRKAX8″,”name”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/mr-food”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Mr. Food Recipes”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/mr-food”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/page/mr-food”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”,”name”:”Knicely Done”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Knicely Done”,”title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Knicely Done”,”title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”TV Listings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”,”name”:”Programming Schedule”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”TV Listings”,”title”:”TV Listings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”TV Listings”,”site_title”:”TV Listings”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”TV Listings”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/programming/schedule”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”,”name”:”User Content”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”site_title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/user-content”},{“_id”:”link-1DNPP1Z8XX7FQ2U91H8D77RNXC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”footer”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”id”:”link-1DNPP1Z8XX7FQ2U91H8D77RNXC”,”name”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},{“_id”:”link-YRFX0QUKQ107F09TNYR15Y07HC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”footer”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”url”:”http://www.circleallaccess.com/”},”id”:”link-YRFX0QUKQ107F09TNYR15Y07HC”,”name”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”url”:”http://www.circleallaccess.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music & Lifestyle”,”url”:”http://www.circleallaccess.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”http://www.circleallaccess.com/”},{“_id”:”link-AYP93ZVVK9265C73QDDW0JVP4R”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”footer”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”id”:”link-AYP93ZVVK9265C73QDDW0JVP4R”,”name”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},{“_id”:”link-69JN2QPZAX1KB1PVX23QEGTCYM”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Investigate TV”,”footer”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”id”:”link-69JN2QPZAX1KB1PVX23QEGTCYM”,”name”:”Investigate TV”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},{“_id”:”link-7PVCMF49WT2RB9CQZNFDFZFHWM”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”PowerNation”,”footer”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/powernation”},”id”:”link-7PVCMF49WT2RB9CQZNFDFZFHWM”,”name”:”PowerNation”,”navigation”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/powernation”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/powernation”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/powernation”},{“_id”:”link-4FCMQ6D55D4ZD3H23BBZMPCKR8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Latest Newscasts”,”footer”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12751/wowt/vod”},”id”:”link-4FCMQ6D55D4ZD3H23BBZMPCKR8″,”name”:”Latest Newscasts”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12751/wowt/vod”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12751/wowt/vod”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12751/wowt/vod”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Press Releases”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”,”name”:”Press Releases”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”title”:”Press Releases”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Press Releases”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/wires/press-releases”}],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1640896625704,”lastModified”:1640896025704},”{“hierarchy”:”footer-content-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”,”name”:”6 On Your Side”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”6 On Your Side”,”title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”6 On Your Side”,”title”:”6 On Your Side”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/6-on-your-side”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”WOWT 6 News Crime Stoppers”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”,”name”:”Crime Stoppers”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”WOWT 6 News Crime Stoppers”,”title”:”WOWT 6 News Crime Stoppers”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Crime Stoppers”,”title”:”Crime Stoppers”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crimestoppers”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Alert Weather”,”title”:”First Alert Weather”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”First Alert Weather”,”site_title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”,”name”:”MomsEveryday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”title”:”Omaha Everyday”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/verticals/momseveryday”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contact Us”,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Contact Us”,”site_title”:”Contact Us”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/about-us/contact-us”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”,”name”:”Election Results”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Election Results”,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Election Results”,”site_title”:”Election Results”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/politics/election-results”},{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”id”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”,”name”:”Knicely Done”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Knicely Done”,”title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Knicely Done”,”title”:”Knicely Done”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/community/knicely-done”}],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1640896897644,”lastModified”:1640896297644},”{“hierarchy”:”footer-legal-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”wowt”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-E3F47HG4Z168123P8HAYF0TH2M”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Public Inspection File”,”footer”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT”},”id”:”link-E3F47HG4Z168123P8HAYF0TH2M”,”name”:”Public Inspection File”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT”},{“_id”:”link-K6W9EK8CY50JK6PPEK7A3FTHM0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”footer”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/mailto:[email protected]”},”id”:”link-K6W9EK8CY50JK6PPEK7A3FTHM0″,”name”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”navigation”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/mailto:[email protected]”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (402) 346-6666″,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/mailto:[email protected]”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/mailto:[email protected]”},{“_id”:”link-W0TPXG1QTN26D2FBHFFBWB24B4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Terms of Service”,”footer”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/terms-of-service/”},”id”:”link-W0TPXG1QTN26D2FBHFFBWB24B4″,”name”:”Terms of Service”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/terms-of-service/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/terms-of-service/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/terms-of-service/”},{“_id”:”link-4V1U5U082N2BK7MCP482C6U7GG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Privacy Policy”,”footer”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/privacy-policy/”},”id”:”link-4V1U5U082N2BK7MCP482C6U7GG”,”name”:”Privacy Policy”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/privacy-policy/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/privacy-policy/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/privacy-policy/”},{“_id”:”link-FY1YGWK79T1MD1CHN54912P30M”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”FCC Applications”,”footer”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wowt-fcc_applications.pdf”},”id”:”link-FY1YGWK79T1MD1CHN54912P30M”,”name”:”FCC Applications”,”navigation”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wowt-fcc_applications.pdf”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wowt-fcc_applications.pdf”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wowt-fcc_applications.pdf”},{“_id”:”link-B4QHX2UE8X78KATJZUT0HNX3K4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”EEO Statement”,”footer”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”id”:”link-B4QHX2UE8X78KATJZUT0HNX3K4″,”name”:”EEO Statement”,”navigation”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/WOWT/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},{“_id”:”link-RUQ7YJU0Z11XNAJBK63ZE873NC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Advertising”,”footer”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/advertising/”},”id”:”link-RUQ7YJU0Z11XNAJBK63ZE873NC”,”name”:”Advertising”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/advertising/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/advertising/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.wowt.com/advertising/”}],”name”:”WOWT”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”expires”:1640896804951,”lastModified”:1640896204951}},”breaking-news-feed”:{“{“dateTimeLimitByMinutes”:60,”includeSections”:”/news/breaking”}”:{“data”:{“_id”:”44136fa355b3678a1146ad16f7e8649e94fb4fc21fe77e8310c060f61caaff8a”},”expires”:1640896614452,”lastModified”:1640896494452}},”wx-alerts-details-gdm”:{“{}”:{“data”:{“advisory”:{},”statement”:{},”warning”:{},”watch”:{“Winter Storm Watch”:[{“event”:”Winter Storm Watch”,”counties”:[“Adair, IA”,”Adams, IA”,”Appanoose, IA”,”Cass, IA”,”Clarke, IA”,”Dallas, IA”,”Davis, IA”,”Decatur, IA”,”Guthrie, IA”,”Jasper, IA”,”Lucas, IA”,”Madison, IA”,”Mahaska, IA”,”Marion, IA”,”Marshall, IA”,”Monroe, IA”,”Polk, IA”,”Poweshiek, IA”,”Ringgold, IA”,”Story, IA”,”Tama, IA”,”Taylor, IA”,”Union, IA”,”Wapello, IA”,”Warren, IA”,”Wayne, IA”],”headline”:”Winter Storm Watch issued December 30 at 9:47AM CST until January 02 at 12:00AM CST by NWS DesMoines”,”description”:”…Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year`s Day…n.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate tonheavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the areanNew Year`s Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry,nmore powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow andnpotentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.nAlso, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event willnbe quite cold and with sub- zero wind chills expected all ofnSaturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of thenseason moves into Iowa.n…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNINGnTHROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…n* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snownaccumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.n* WHERE…Snowfall totals on the northern edge of the watch willnbe less with ranges of 3 to 5 inches possible. Areas innsouthern Iowa nearer the Iowa Missouri border have thenpotential of seeing in excess of 6 to 8 inches of snow.n* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.n* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowingnsnow could significantly reduce visibility and result innaccidents. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero couldncause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”,”type”:”watch”},{“event”:”Winter Storm Watch”,”counties”:[“Cass, NE”,”Gage, NE”,”Jefferson, NE”,”Johnson, NE”,”Lancaster, NE”,”Nemaha, NE”,”Otoe, NE”,”Pawnee, NE”,”Richardson, NE”,”Saline, NE”,”Seward, NE”],”headline”:”Winter Storm Watch issued December 30 at 1:30PM CST until January 02 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Omaha”,”description”:”…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHTnTHROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…n* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8ninches possible.n* WHERE…Portions of southeast Nebraska.n* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday evening.n* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowingnsnow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold windnchills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite onnexposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”,”type”:”watch”},{“event”:”Winter Storm Watch”,”counties”:[“Douglas, NE”,”Sarpy, NE”,”Saunders, NE”],”headline”:”Winter Storm Watch issued December 30 at 1:30PM CST until January 02 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Omaha”,”description”:”…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGHnSATURDAY EVENING…n* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5ninches possible.n* WHERE…Saunders, Douglas and Sarpy Counties.n* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday evening.n* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowingnsnow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold windnchills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite onnexposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”,”type”:”watch”},{“event”:”Winter Storm Watch”,”counties”:[“Fremont, IA”,”Mills, IA”,”Montgomery, IA”,”Page, IA”],”headline”:”Winter Storm Watch issued December 30 at 1:30PM CST until January 02 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Omaha”,”description”:”…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNINGnTHROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…n* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8ninches possible.n* WHERE…Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.n* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.n* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowingnsnow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold windnchills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite onnexposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”,”type”:”watch”},{“event”:”Winter Storm Watch”,”counties”:[“Pottawattamie, IA”],”headline”:”Winter Storm Watch issued December 30 at 1:30PM CST until January 02 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Omaha”,”description”:”…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGHnSATURDAY EVENING…n* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5ninches possible.n* WHERE…Pottawattamie County.n* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.n* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowingnsnow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold windnchills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite onnexposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”,”type”:”watch”}]},”other”:{},”count”:5,”_id”:”086e1c563e43539006fcd6966aba27aac77777970289d349838dea20acf67b40″},”expires”:1640896615674,”lastModified”:1640896495674}},”gsync-closings”:{“{}”:{“data”:{“exportType”:”L1″,”lastUpdated”:”2021-12-30T20:35:46.052Z”,”countiesList”:[],”states”:[],”statesSelectKeyValuePairs”:[],”organizations”:[],”totalResults”:0,”typesSelectKeyValuePairs”:[],”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-30T20:35:46.052Z”,”_id”:”9e5a6bf7f2e8d6e23961df2c1ccfa297dbea1777b1703c984ee4fd377377937e”},”expires”:1640896666003,”lastModified”:1640896546003}},”related-content-feed”:{“{“feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:3,”id”:”O6LDWUFYTNDLVG7S3O2KRMF5IU”,”includedTypes”:””}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[],”count”:0,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-30T20:33:19.158Z”,”_id”:”affb5b68488878c7ad92ff956535a2ade925f7478ad13c4a5217cf730af93434″},”expires”:1640896999133,”lastModified”:1640896399133}},”content-most-read-feed”:{“{“feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:5,”includedTypes”:”article”}”:{“data”:{“type”:”results”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”content_elements”:[{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”lastName”:”Staff reports”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-29T22:29:42.265Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Omaha Police said they took one person into custody Wednesday afternoon after an incident in a southwest Omaha neighborhood.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Police take person into custody after incident at southwest Omaha home”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/wflUAY4fDPiZorrojIWHqFtvmqE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Police-Lights.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/wflUAY4fDPiZorrojIWHqFtvmqE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/wflUAY4fDPiZorrojIWHqFtvmqE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/dJ0xIputb33Neq5jUVALb0_jZ50=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”KTVF”,”version”:2,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:””,”created_date”:”2021-12-04T01:27:42Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:””,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[]},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”geo”:{},”height”:300,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-05T21:27:49Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Police Lights”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:600,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”KTVF”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8OwIuZgyCUXs1VFB0AxWR3iw8-M=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RpspNmN8bffBlG6Rk1FKp4V6qvI=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ek2_7oKqqL0dClWsPmVAmwI4o2I=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4EBJnGQdc-nY_subX3ZiE4e30_o=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OwhbjmXoaP8HogJXCivvnuIXr8Q=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9NYrMHwUmacxOoQNUEtaO3cJ6CQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0RmovgrqPMcxNmeslcJ7864w1MQ=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RpspNmN8bffBlG6Rk1FKp4V6qvI=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TAdo6F3-M_OSolw4-YPe6nE-gXM=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1d9TORKxmViQdqhhpEy4f91o4tc=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HjPUjs4cH8vLUeGo11gPfEeK9jg=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jyNDkf7RRoMmKRy7W2el2xIS9lo=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tfzUXneD540bj0Pasyqm_UxWxCQ=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xMfaT31oZTLf7GPR2zRbyxV3PFk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/d34r8D0Fa2Q4aerq7AC_U4BXoE4=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xo83h_RXH_yMxXklzf0jtRPWh-0=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/v8lRuLUmACMoVOUs-zU6n-vip9g=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HcB4j5OwV38B5nV8dX2yFqQcVPY=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vbjgG94czhZDJgftkUyHwXEvHYc=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QrnflqM1NwT6sJh5EicVSKSsBzo=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/SAYJ4ZQQT5E55D4QJ27ML7ULPQ.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Crime”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Crime”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Crime”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“default”:2002,”publishing-sections”:1024,”navigation-menu-links”:2002},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”,”https://www.wowt.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”,”https://www.wowt.com/news”]},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},”inactive”:false}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news/crime”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/police-take-person-into-custody-after-possible-hostage-situation-southwest-omaha/”}},”_id”:”4GWFTSEF55GWBNWNTPNHG5HEIQ”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/police-take-person-into-custody-after-possible-hostage-situation-southwest-omaha/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:12826},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”brian-mastre”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Brian Mastre”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AOIiCRdY8I2OJbL-PccfIWoyb_k=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Klnoe0sN4E3j1s2oDBNpTi2CJRo=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GzxoNdSWGi5g5ML6Sc136QKt4DM=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/W_bZD0dJn8an8NzU8KgHk32Y5Dk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9Q-aHRly75XeHMch88_NllHvNY4=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yulHO6r-pve6-mu9tU6_p988oyY=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PvORf1AH2k-t-BZSOU7vm7Rm7c4=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Klnoe0sN4E3j1s2oDBNpTi2CJRo=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8nPsKPHA6fje2vovg4QBxDl_Kv0=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_xv1IjI8qN1zVVAT7ZRsCKs1J2Y=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/I7_pNJhO62ywMjco58Fa_ZTlzVA=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sLqUurqA_lzlf8q11hTfxmLXQsE=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UvZgnMhtrcLs08DscajGeb3w7YE=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nqYoMU8__zsTV4urP7Hktg_ulwY=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LiHeqPET_2D9_KMKzfBq7zMGtDk=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L1qvKq3mbh3Pcp4XnsByQhM1Qv8=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jVBnBNHuiUJAg_W0Usf4oMXhir4=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UWyOSpR5mJJiU7J978-9S16DM8g=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ECXbC6gPePGx-kBg0vcE_TZxBtA=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4JRRzBHwpYJk-kd98Q_IeBsUUps=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Brian Mastre can be seen weekdays reporting and anchoring for WOWT 6 News at 6 & 10. His in-depth reports, special projects and documentaries air throughout the year.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/brian.mastre”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”brianmastrewowt”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/brian.mastre”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”brianmastrewowt”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”brian-mastre”,”firstName”:”Brian”,”lastName”:”Mastre”,”byline”:”Brian Mastre”,”role”:”Investigative Reporter / Weekend Anchor”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0200a365-fb5c-42fe-9ad1-b0ddd0a12815.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”author_type”:”Staff”,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/brian.mastre”,”twitter”:”brianmastrewowt”,”bio_page”:””,”bio”:”Brian Mastre can be seen weekdays reporting and anchoring for WOWT 6 News at 6 & 10. His in-depth reports, special projects and documentaries air throughout the year.”,”longBio”:”Brian Mastre can be seen weekdays reporting and anchoring for WOWT 6 News at 6 & 10. His in-depth reports, special projects and documentaries air throughout the year.nnBrian has received numerous state, regional and national awards including a 2017 Heartland Emmy Award for a documentary analyzing the pros and cons regarding an upcoming vote on the death penalty in Nebraska. He also won a 2016 Heartland Emmy Award for a program examining the legal battle between Nebraska and Colorado over Colorado’s recreational marijuana laws Photographer Jim Hinchik was the other half of the team for both projects.nnBrian was also honored with a 2016 regional Radio-TV News Directors Association Edward R. Murrow award for a story about Memorial Little League in Omaha trying to save inner-city baseball. It was his 6th regional Murrow award in categories ranging from Investigative to Writing, Series to Sports.nnIn 2001, Brian was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for a story about an aging softball team in South Omaha. Photographer Roger Hamer was the other half of the team on that one.nnBrian grew up in small towns across Iowa. Clear Lake is his hometown.nnHe graduated with a Speech Communications: Radio/TV degree from Southwest State University in Marshall, Minnesota. The college has since changed its name to Southwest Minnesota State University. It’s there where he met his future wife Beth.nnBefore coming to Omaha, he worked as the evening news anchor at KIMT in Mason City, Iowa.nnHe lives in Omaha with his wife and son.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”wowt”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”custom_gray_displaypriority”:”5″,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-05T18:31:48.454Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-29T01:54:47.357Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”The infectious disease doctors always point out the best medicine in the fight against surviving COVID is getting vaccinated and boosted.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Nebraska health officials say omicron variant doesn’t work so well with COVID therapies”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/f9B7m-zK7gSBizwxmLSgz8_gwUE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”keywords”:[],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”t_a3232cd1b77e4c3dab33433bb9275dff_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/f9B7m-zK7gSBizwxmLSgz8_gwUE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/f9B7m-zK7gSBizwxmLSgz8_gwUE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/AmLwsfrczGcDxDEj7PL9F1bDTcQ=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”version”:0},”address”:{},”caption”:””,”created_date”:”2021-12-29T00:46:57Z”,”height”:720,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-29T00:46:57Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:””,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1280,”imageId”:null,”ingestImageToAnglerfish”:true,”photographer”:null,”usage_instructions”:null,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/U46DlqY6e3nCR-GUng95l-LNUxM=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PyNOpmc9QYL2Ukj7jMgnaQJHhCA=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/g0ndIalUOixUCSufIo05KCGqxM8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/39unzwyhn-CGTY8_K78LkfUSfIw=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/v-cWNiINHjRFplZLntv30Ms4VUc=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k_6Xc-pSBa6Mh5TsHqziOpyLVM0=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0XsBJ7eja-icmE436KAa-MXCXx0=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PyNOpmc9QYL2Ukj7jMgnaQJHhCA=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LX7ejHKfz6PrDHAZlEzFMuQ_ktw=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xbXaX5QDIyKCxmEcZ3XRi8Wag0k=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FLE-KMUuBIiOv2wg5mZb4gw03vE=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KaxtoHSbsbFvBl0-YP4gSJfXtSg=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pMIGddQf5Bn_TsQ1RjhQmTWmQ0E=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zStccQqQnheEZw-7t5Ep592HK8M=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dV-qacQiiPI9QbJPcJhi4X1aczw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/szCTxS22LH5u1uKbftujUwCFmvY=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9tQC-QsKYOq5Z4IhSKrn0p8qdDA=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/phlDyxDAsgI5n3jC-6g6PcGJBUE=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_0atu9GetLLFjtctItzBZ9j2zZg=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KEltTMu6Nta69_3-0g5WHKBvVs4=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/3JOC6MZUQNA6VI6OEJ2S2ANLTQ.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/29/omicron-variant-challenges-some-covid-therapies/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”wowt”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/nebraska-health-officials-say-omicron-variant-doesnt-work-so-well-with-covid-therapies/”}},”_id”:”MDGFID2VCBDSXLFJLRE35JMY3Q”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/nebraska-health-officials-say-omicron-variant-doesnt-work-so-well-with-covid-therapies/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:5173},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”lastName”:”Staff reports”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-30T00:52:05.516Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”First-responders were at the scene of a serious crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Crash involving pedestrian closes stretch of Ames Avenue”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/upIjueS5Uk50EpcfpUCfa2Yt4E8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”keywords”:[],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”t_2313717bfc30456ea602682d21392c29_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/upIjueS5Uk50EpcfpUCfa2Yt4E8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/upIjueS5Uk50EpcfpUCfa2Yt4E8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/3Ry6QkuWo6eDV8AjRqG6yRHPYAw=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”version”:0},”address”:{},”caption”:”BREAKING: Lanes reopen following serious crash”,”created_date”:”2021-12-30T00:47:14Z”,”height”:720,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-30T00:47:14Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”BREAKING: Lanes reopen following serious crash”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1280,”imageId”:null,”ingestImageToAnglerfish”:true,”photographer”:null,”usage_instructions”:null,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Jb0mQtP6HViyjFeyn4kbEBdCBNI=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rFjKacb0sjvQ4gphkm9hr7j5XXQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m0oUH7vHMkKE0QcalmdkOx4vOJ8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m4rUZENfO8xG5Kct1rVQUud1mWM=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Kd6rx4YUhl1ZjHX-Ew6P9qlztKw=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L_QQrhQro30raU60ZuSXXtu26tc=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8LUaU_ryNUc9JzRIeDec6ULEpYc=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rFjKacb0sjvQ4gphkm9hr7j5XXQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eAVea8gtoNZjSxujJhPwR8Nw_FA=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/csx-jzbV4yKTfBlswY4WWaBw4BI=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BjFbjgb4UCxKPBoIiTnchx7DIqc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QvqSDbriVveQsQZiiIy7Uye4uE4=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FcUC3y5YuoNDGY1CV-yeatqaUWE=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EzxMohuo8nbBuOFg0XWt8ynu7og=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/apHws_XzyGj2T6j53RXUQ7eBmCw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ySFtGtN-sET9jNO6yRphCjZzWZE=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6u0Kihstv4Wz1hX6xBySRxJFkFg=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HYDPLTMmjnr03jLloDq8KF3q56c=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rxjuWkO12ef6lNXWklaB0WwGYd0=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qsBHWleBOxrN1qUGstRWN9Rl7a8=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZDQ5425KRVG2BCTYWNHR6U4DIA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/30/breaking-lanes-reopen-following-serious-crash/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”site_keywords”:””,”site_description”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”,”section_tag_name”:”News”,”site_tagline”:”WOWT | Local News | Omaha, NE”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”alias_ids”:[]},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1009,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/crash-involving-pedestrian-closes-stretch-ames-avenue/”}},”_id”:”EPCDMNP46BH2LNM6ZC3LTC3VUI”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/crash-involving-pedestrian-closes-stretch-ames-avenue/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:4743},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”mallory-schnell”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Mallory Schnell”,”org”:”Omaha”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/r2AMYGqdkAdsnYcB3aCIVahyoZQ=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5h9OvGRkz_fIpep-eX27Ws5TQzg=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cB7CEpW2hymsGXmnmOsFrLJAXGI=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Lw5sdNi6yV8UZaj97vHEkxTPbPk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N-lhVdwqmvK–PqhUPkaJICTEZA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lYSx8TKzuFF8pacJuoLCnnhyNwQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TqavbAsGZuWoAtqWDsx_AVIdadM=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5h9OvGRkz_fIpep-eX27Ws5TQzg=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sUIfaLPfBihg6wd_3V_jcikQCPg=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rhg8KgN6vsEpVSLgJ0iOheZQEno=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xchGbCdAWxX0X3Z6SlbQv7k7Bx8=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1ZftmcR8uRwV8DLpLRfhgrMrMis=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OCQ-VXJR67Ns2LJiifDcqNkmqw4=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_vGYpLuyZxUSA3utU-CbOkk1vcM=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EpeJgNDI7bpVD6lJchPA7htcmOo=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ruvv0tFnKbumD4RaO7st214Kb24=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/idCYX7jVmY-nMMin6T512Qdx7r4=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QdxN1XuJ5j9BLErvaOl7hjnR2yc=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zxgmVMoQJcTGkme5lZAdMjlC8LU=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eWp9qPlWN3Fy7Xde14vAracAEVI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Mallory is the Weekend Meteorologist at WOWT. She joined the First Alert Weather Team in June 2018.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Meteorologist.MallorySchnell/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”mschnellWOWT”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Meteorologist.MallorySchnell/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”mschnellWOWT”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”mallory-schnell”,”firstName”:”Mallory”,”lastName”:”Schnell”,”byline”:”Mallory Schnell”,”role”:”Meteorologist”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/990d9d92-14ab-4144-b3a1-c81f58d464de.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[{“name”:”Western Kentucky Unviersity, B.S. Meteorology, Spring 2016″}],”awards”:[{“name”:”AMS Certified”}],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/Meteorologist.MallorySchnell/”,”twitter”:”mschnellWOWT”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Omaha”,”bio”:”Mallory is the Weekend Meteorologist at WOWT. She joined the First Alert Weather Team in June 2018.”,”longBio”:”Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Mallory joined the 6 News team most recently from WTVM in Columbus, Georgia.nnMallory earned her Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Western Kentucky University. During her time at WKU, Mallory spent a semester abroad in England and a summer storm chasing in the Great Plains. Post-grad, she also spent two weeks in Iceland studying climate change.nnWhen she’s not forecasting the weather, Mallory enjoys exploring outdoors, exercising (she was a dancer for 12 years), listening to live music, and spending time with her cat – Skye.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-30T15:58:37.931Z”}}},{“_id”:”david-koeller”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”David Koeller”,”org”:”Omaha, NE”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/H8us9uWTF1qQx1TOg9pUWO02iMY=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C-hHhkWAW43P8fHNl8xdUT5EfRU=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xpVcTBUVU6BnR3k8Ao5nZ1SO_0k=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lzTm0dD63EA9qccZLtFyQ1HQfro=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Dn8IKL2rA5nuMqWbq7LKUXJjHGE=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HzKYJ2GJoK7thNCjJiFJZJusWIU=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IGyQtwDg-vR8a6JA87DwkZIycMY=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C-hHhkWAW43P8fHNl8xdUT5EfRU=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/g5mHicUrU4rE3ErtGMbhrPFCUpY=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fwIQZ2mIAqwIZ2jojKDxyIve8Io=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dFgec6htEZCiZsh9SAhd1lfjJtM=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1Jdod5_1BTMkGQb1HfSFzcO77Pg=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bQH4-KOWRrGnGkHDpyCmmxk0FZI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PvKNNIEfkR_NxjvarEklTL6x5kI=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PMN1xlbk9hMv0GcExTOZ_7rZmwo=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LDZyhZ97rFyoBqF0m0rINZRyY1Q=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XrVJgFAQy00ZVL4OhLtijc1iM3M=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ITTtG6z2-qE_sZ9QSitZ9jbvWbg=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/c8O8AHygMIbF5C2qggUWuYz71SQ=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uUsbz40vVzGm37Ap76btvQIMaA8=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”David Koeller is a meteorologist for WOWT 6 News, bringing you weather updates weekdays at 4, 5, 6:30 and 10pm as well as any time severe weather threatens.”,”url”:”/authors/david-koeller/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistDavidKoeller/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”dkoellerwx”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistDavidKoeller/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”dkoellerwx”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”david-koeller”,”firstName”:”David”,”lastName”:”Koeller”,”byline”:”David Koeller”,”role”:”Meteorologist”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/0780d177-a789-47a9-898e-ea7d9e9eb13f.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistDavidKoeller/”,”twitter”:”dkoellerwx”,”bio_page”:”/authors/david-koeller/”,”location”:”Omaha, NE”,”bio”:”David Koeller is a meteorologist for WOWT 6 News, bringing you weather updates weekdays at 4, 5, 6:30 and 10pm as well as any time severe weather threatens.”,”longBio”:”David Koeller joined the WOWT 6 News team in September of 2018, bringing you weather updates every weekday on 6 News at 4, 5, 6:30 and 10pm as well as any time severe weather threatens.nnWeather has been David’s passion from age 5 when he witnessed a tornado touch down not far from his home in Colorado Springs. Since then, he has been fascinated with forecasting, weather patterns, extreme weather and understanding why it all happens.nnDavid didn’t always want to be on TV. As a high school student, he wanted to work for the National Weather Service. In college, he realized he liked to talk about the weather too much, and the best way to use that was to move on to TV. He said he never gets tired of people asking about the forecast.nnAfter living in Colorado, David grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. He attended St. Louis University beginning in 2008 where he ran the student television station and served as their meteorologist. While at SLU, David interned at Fox 2 and then KMBC 9 in Kansas City. He graduated in May of 2012 and moved to Springfield, Missouri a few months later to serve as the Chief Meteorologist for FOX 5 until September of 2018.nnIn his spare time, David enjoys biking and running, spending time outdoors and swimming as well as some occasionally binge watching Netflix or Amazon.nnDavid said the weather in Omaha has already proven to be very exciting, and he is looking forward to bringing the forecast to everyone in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”wowt”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”weather”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-10-12T20:46:18.542Z”,”type”:”author”,”custom_gray_displaypriority”:”3″}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-30T19:18:53.972Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Watch for accumulating snow to have an impact on roads. Gusty winds likely drop visibility and push wind chills down to the -10 to -20 range.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”6 FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday due to snow, wind, and bitter cold”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Iek-ulhMrOiPyO1kTPbd5_Xu4vE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”originalName”:”Alert Day Boxes 3 Lines.png”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/Iek-ulhMrOiPyO1kTPbd5_Xu4vE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/Iek-ulhMrOiPyO1kTPbd5_Xu4vE=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/NmtvNO0u5JnUkl66mMQZibQEdCo=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”usage_instructions”:”None”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”Saturday 6 First Alert Day”,”created_date”:”2021-12-30T18:56:20Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”WOWT”,”type”:”author”}]},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-30T18:56:20Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Saturday 6 First Alert Day”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”WOWT”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6pMzS2J-POxTs011u1XvxsIh2uo=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/j2dKFXCwDr36gQVQDcq4hwq0D-A=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DCnY8BN1n6_YHNRiOOKd3oB2eOg=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_2UfcxirnGTZi3hn0mtWasA69G0=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UJMutE5jpnnxjwqWkSb0FXeQAMo=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-mBU7dLpu6m1yvFpbxmxfdpG4NA=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/353Muy_hvucLT_LMeTAxrTUyRu8=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/j2dKFXCwDr36gQVQDcq4hwq0D-A=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zPbrTLJ2bUzi7To4VQsH0iKBN6o=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0NZ-bMcr6UtN9_2wwohpHoY6uhs=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zc9ULZpcu8lpv-xE4kEuyIGxtwk=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HcdXeCtIcRWIVFsvfkqInMunZwU=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0guz4tvjC5iDbEKZ4mGkFALVZEc=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zmAZDX8Sjt9_Tj-d7vifqCP1yoU=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E0mPe31ohIUMXUeMXPNuIGlIpzE=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZxGn-hfgeQBtP_0SAGwU-ozeTRg=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8RgqGSGNB1ELRV1VJh1AVkjRR4Y=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/G0RDu_lUdzxxkDA0ZI-rjwr9ars=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UzHblqllUbn3UjopT9cu0SCqtKQ=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bAaUvUdt0_wPXSVJO8le7y_ae2I=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/36Y7IIEO55GEBON3VDALPETQ6M.png”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/30/brutal-cold-snow-way-saturday/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Weather”,”description”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”,”site”:{“site_title”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjcxNDAyOTQ4NDQyODQ2NTAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2NDA3MDUzNCwiZXhwIjoxNTk1NjA2NTM0fQ.oCoDpIRc3J8nqudKuPya6EXw-3qxmp2l-cY8ZGMY3tk”,”app”:”bubblePreview”},”site_description”:”WOWT | First Alert Weather | Omaha, NE”,”site_tagline”:”First Alert Weather”,”section_tag_name”:”First Alert Weather”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Alert Weather”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/weather”},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Weather”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1043,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1005,”footer-content-links”:1004},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./weather”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/28/6-first-alert-day-saturday-due-snow-wind-bitter-cold/”}},”_id”:”TJEXWKBZL5E7TCKM6F7XPTC2L4″,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/28/6-first-alert-day-saturday-due-snow-wind-bitter-cold/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:4242},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”wowt-staff”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”lastName”:”Staff reports”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-28T22:49:14.714Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”The bond is set at $50,000 for an Omaha woman accused of setting small fires in a hospital.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Omaha woman’s bond set at $50K for alleged arson in hospital”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/BU3myzxV1naPVq5HdVgZ45gdTw8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[“opd”,”omaha police”,”amanda yankah”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Yankah-Amanda.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/BU3myzxV1naPVq5HdVgZ45gdTw8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/BU3myzxV1naPVq5HdVgZ45gdTw8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/DPHKvf8ACafslWsiImHToWbshlI=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”version”:0,”template_id”:29},”address”:{},”caption”:”Amanda Yankah”,”created_date”:”2021-12-29T16:26:20Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Omaha Police Department”,”type”:”author”}]},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”height”:558,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-29T16:26:20Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Amanda Yankah”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:938,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”Omaha Police Department”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iLDc42M1_aRUvrdyiLhN7KOsQWA=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1a5z6aV3LMRgDFomkvQc9JvwbkQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Z36rzz0R-zAz3xTwOf0LW84EUp8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EOpTd6lJFb0qiLFaT5Yun-MY9zY=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N2xRaPtSWdS3jE6Y7NTlY0phUj0=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/s97ezzjkPkAV7rhGr6P6BRYq6Dg=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XrtFJUXpOEg3T0N-nv2KvKNFe7Q=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1a5z6aV3LMRgDFomkvQc9JvwbkQ=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qdWtqCojMfyQy0NNhhW7s9d4uBo=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HGSyWh3qwbKT2CvIVYxDaBlQkLc=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/r5SpZAZqM0K6HMD_VicXw8W0pO8=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/j6QqWkchieciSgRNE7g3P0QVyOE=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QuFWLrDmyxYbJTofOr8mGF2uenE=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oAKTzQ2NU6QamLQxbyWKmY1CKMk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MP227DqhqeNlm8Hm0f0okbnU370=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_yIYw4gJB5zEJvAvVdFJ-VqrVJU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e74ete9l4Jn8EytUi9_ZFgAuyh4=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/07ZL3ZOMd-zdrielNS9jCpSrXOc=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MMMdiGaFC4f8tD3LuVZvuIs_nGE=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vBehcKwLLlUKp7I0ozMQHD2smyY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/FCQWKJO66FGENJ6RGUGL2K2OZM.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/12/28/omaha-woman-bond-set-k-alleged-arson/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”wowt”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Crime”,”path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Crime”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Crime”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Crime”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“default”:2002,”publishing-sections”:1024,”navigation-menu-links”:2002},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”,”https://www.wowt.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”,”https://www.wowt.com/news”]},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/crime”},”inactive”:false}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./news/crime”},”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/28/omaha-womans-bond-set-50k-alleged-arson-hospital/”}},”_id”:”7ECCJ76545FQFE3KYA34EMPJ5A”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/28/omaha-womans-bond-set-50k-alleged-arson-hospital/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:3882}],”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-30T20:31:43.921Z”,”_id”:”d42f2e2102daef074e684d77b6ca4fd84dedece52ec446ba05ad287e5c83f092″},”expires”:1640897203542,”lastModified”:1640896303542}},”sponsored-content-gdm”:{“{“index”:0,”published”:true}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[{“additional_properties”:{},”type”:”image”},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“additional_properties”:{},”type”:”image”},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“additional_properties”:{},”type”:”image”},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{}},{“additional_properties”:{},”type”:”image”}],”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”GrayMedia”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Gray Media”,”image”:{“url”:””,”version”:”0.5.8″},”description”:””,”url”:”/authors/GrayMedia/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:””}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:””,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”GrayMedia”,”firstName”:”Gray”,”lastName”:”Media”,”byline”:”Gray Media”,”image”:””,”email”:””,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”bio_page”:”/authors/GrayMedia/”,”bio”:””,”longBio”:””,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”gray”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-08-04T21:18:50.964Z”,”website_url”:”/authors/GrayMedia/”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-12-17T22:37:00.375Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Welcome to winter. With winter comes so many different possible issues when it comes to your home that it would make anyone shiver in fear (and not just because it’s cold).”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-12-17T22:37:00.375Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”What you need to know about ice dams as Old Man Winter kicks in”},”owner”:{“sponsored”:true},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/eThu3HNgGq_IKN-ZqAIIvErVcR8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[“”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”AGR Ice on Gutters Photo copy.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/eThu3HNgGq_IKN-ZqAIIvErVcR8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/eThu3HNgGq_IKN-ZqAIIvErVcR8=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/a2djm5ysW-GdTXEMFxOCTFtkNkU=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”version”:0,”template_id”:30},”address”:{},”alt_text”:”Ice Dam”,”created_date”:”2021-12-17T22:34:33Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[]},”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”df7eb693-e238-4261-a264-c7a4edf606e5″},”height”:720,”image_type”:”graphic”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-12-17T22:34:33Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“name”:”All Gray TV Stations (English and Spanish)”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:””,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Ice Dam”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1280,”syndication”:{“search”:true},”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/w1pL18D_RPsC9d9_JeMBftI3EiI=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0OsX5zH7cdBk2bPl0TGJrHKMUwA=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/K1P61Ox6bpPWBBPenEuTtn58rMo=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/taIf5J8vJe6nY_RwW0PG4c8TQkc=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wRi0BvWin0Y-9Fn5x80YdEwe9MM=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uMFzvHVNLA9G5StZ7DdlG2TL2lQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/15dHEmkUsortzieav0yrtwfYCQs=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0OsX5zH7cdBk2bPl0TGJrHKMUwA=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UQ58P8hRB8As8xFwVCp5wjr5GRM=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Kd6HWzH8ZrQWWQ8UGsuo8rxaI5g=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Xn-pQ8dNxUwQF6LUrLiz-W4LRak=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JHy06L5-1_NnmbsYFrgrRmupAkE=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ISwEVcMlwSpRoZBS6ubniqcLrwM=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cQmpr3YRQYX1nt50ljTP-FAyU5U=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/h5hOS5pfgJq0Kqb0Sz-zpMgDBHI=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9TudTVHR_Bu3lHzRSyB_ow63VbU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vxkXwC0KWKQqX2G6DiiTOPpIn6o=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rw7hd-IVrq_jfyprt4xUrlB413g=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/o8uBtBPZl6TThdkdAqGupORm0Y4=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-xT6_JppDsYmq5xmLYaNKBsEC2o=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ER4UOGQW75FJDJ3KNE7G2GGLI4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”publish_date”:”2021-12-20T18:18:14.865Z”,”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”type”:”story”,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”/sponsored/agr-roofing/what-you-need-know-about-ice-dams-old-man-winter-kicks/”,”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/sponsored”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Sponsored”,”path”:”/sponsored”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/sponsored”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Sponsored”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sponsored”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/sponsored”},”robots”:{“default-robots”:”noindex”,”googlebot”:”noindex”,”googlebot-news”:”noindex”},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Sponsored”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1039},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./sponsored”},”website_url”:”/sponsored/agr-roofing/what-you-need-know-about-ice-dams-old-man-winter-kicks/”}},”_id”:”Q6EOXYJNF5E2XC5S6X5PTFXLT4″,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”taxonomy”:{“active_primary_section”:{“_id”:”/sponsored”,”_website”:”wowt”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Sponsored”,”path”:”/sponsored”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/sponsored”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Sponsored”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sponsored”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/sponsored”},”robots”:{“default-robots”:”noindex”,”googlebot”:”noindex”,”googlebot-news”:”noindex”},”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Sponsored”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1039},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./sponsored”},”related_section_ids”:”/sponsored”},”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-30T20:32:01.755Z”},”expires”:1640896620912,”lastModified”:1640896320912}},”content-feed”:{“{“excludeSections”:””,”feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:5,”includeSections”:”\”/health\”,\”/health/coronavirus\””,”includedTypes”:””}”:{“data”:{“type”:”results”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”content_elements”:[{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”divider”},{“type”:”raw_html”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”divider”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”divider”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”divider”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”link_list”,”items”:[]},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-12-30T16:46:33.728Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”_id”:”wowt-staff”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”education”:[],”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”contributor”:false,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”awards”:[],”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”_id”:”wowt-staff”,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Thursday Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: 9 deaths, nearly 800 cases reported in Douglas County”},”description”:{“basic”:”Catch up with today’s vaccination updates, data reports on new cases, and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”_website”:”wowt”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”section_promo_image”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“lead_art”:{“websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”/video/2021/12/30/concern-over-returning-college-students/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},”basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”related_content”:{“derivative_of”:[{“referent”:{“id”:”74ARK66C3RC2ZNYQLKQAQUPYSY”,”type”:”image”},”type”:”reference”}]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Associated Press”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[]},”subtitle”:”COVID-19 graphic”,”width”:1280,”_id”:”DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”keywords”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/UuiOvHIiLXeyEQuE5dbG1wVU_zM=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”version”:2,”usage_instructions”:”Unrestricted”,”originalName”:”covid 19 ap.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-11-27T20:47:30Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-11-27T20:48:04Z”,”height”:720,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8gIcgjQXsbphiTURLdxpSrjh8dE=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qzVwSX40LZ4YpMcdQt3wzaR6AG8=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_prz5NQmAl5hLe61A2Ei-CQqRbk=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SJmK37aqqRO_q32ldvGQW23ELmE=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dVrxV67BNwvhnUQvqdYxT44YCEA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RKjiEim6PoYHSk7wqFqoQOvpEvQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4_8J2UGt4yaRrs_4BrL-NWYPOWs=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qzVwSX40LZ4YpMcdQt3wzaR6AG8=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BEsdqaUuHiC3tBWvnY4l4R3PPog=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hw758mYNZ2W-BNBoHFJR68R4ETc=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gs12yoqOdOcDnGP9TOeryZus3Nc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E1T3n5qBlh_kSatHqCiWpfQlZE0=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EsC2U7WmA0-wviMBJOqpDPPXdpk=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k6SfGJxoPEtaSqCda29YVfyxiVk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cRnJD5TAA1uq8R0FELqFnzIOfpw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4DS1KHm-fkdNFDiQdGukV-Hdglk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IquLI3XwBUBjS3FkjxQV5on_jRs=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NSpQs369cDX1BI466de4mSmjSD8=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e5VkTGgoelrY1ZntEEpg0l3q0PM=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/b6qaWgJP4ObU1jbmvcA6FK-DlqE=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”O6LDWUFYTNDLVG7S3O2KRMF5IU”,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“display_date”:”2021-12-30T10:59:16Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“org”:”(Source: CNN/WCPO)”,”name”:””,”type”:”author”,”slug”:””}]},”headlines”:{“basic”:”More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/30/more-covid-tests-approved-omicron-bears-down/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”National”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”source”:{“system”:”video center”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”width”:1280,”caption”:”The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it’s ever been.”,”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/j-1vkM2BF8zQPuB6rqDZiQD2eZw=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AJhLwKRSU29IectWvoTtppGXnhg=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pOLnlSirCFdU1nu7cvNg39FdGDk=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WBfj3Y_LSgSk8QpI-kC4LRW0u9s=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/W7fBS7Adma2myR-ymdPVZ8wYVTo=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TusB4m7oLHcnA5k2WubU5c3yPTM=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rKigSUxrigCB_jyE2sFauklGyHc=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AJhLwKRSU29IectWvoTtppGXnhg=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZIAB2dkZ_l7d70XbFRnIYvQIyKg=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9aELGuZ5YIIZ1WG5Wu2hF32EZAM=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MM8Y09CB-i77gNS5QpS_eBOuDC0=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hZJg5BX2jZsrA5UF0kiWk2d1PXU=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pe2bw6Hlqa_fCFTcTSVIKswjQMs=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S74YapZOlV39SGfKEjIoTlnTak0=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vivQyjym2OSdo1mwI1d3nX5d1gk=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7zgUrgjNhGOfz-W83DOtoZ5E-Ik=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oJZ1kupgBNdWCd1oUDD-GxiS_mU=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/acJM3GOdQ6RY1-XBnzKbKcQDWFI=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/V0Ng6OlCm8cMsCSr3PV-9Ob67cg=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/c0BDEtlSQ8La-1xRcx1Asmy2o7U=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_ac5340cc48f541bc8733d782d94fbb65_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.8.0″,”_id”:”ccc10f96-8de2-4f10-b068-b6707726cc01″,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/30/more-covid-tests-approved-omicron-bears-down/”,”content_elements”:[],”description”:{“basic”:”The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it’s ever been.”},”caption”:{“basic”:””},”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“display_date”:”2021-12-30T06:24:03Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“org”:”(Source: KGO via CNN)”,”name”:””,”type”:”author”,”slug”:””}]},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/30/family-determined-host-nye-party-will-test-all-guests-covid/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”National”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”source”:{“system”:”video center”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”width”:1280,”caption”:”Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the global rise in new COVID-19 cases.”,”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cr0JLs2acfmT-EYq63gVlH1d13E=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-WLy1ssyHyjzzEKOZ8j7JEeh55s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5w0pmDJxb4zyU7x2_CfuvFAx3Sw=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/w34q1ZeXw5dZH-1vZbIWp8f73zY=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sSeAGKzrTrnZQOD4sHRa1s-k5lc=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DyiulpbzHRsnwz2KBDeA6et-gv0=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cqt_STrcNnrFiw1sXiyaswdELvA=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-WLy1ssyHyjzzEKOZ8j7JEeh55s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EAXiRN-EK2EQYM-C959GHorzGRg=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aDEwrxqrlQnJfr4MEH7ZUyi4kbQ=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1qGYGateTprVrX8Y5z6ghjn6V8w=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CvloeOLjkuTyYdqiVtHtH537cig=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/U8Qqe-frDt6C_poxf7De6uQQAZs=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dGS_HPiXt1LClDuj1yH7MYicYaA=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/koFuUJGm2zMiISzpqOPIuyw9dIQ=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f1wUK4RluTcxlY7LTZ2d8np3MWE=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KH_MBv4FX0qW0qj-FsN0zpPDOyM=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ql9mW7V_3Q6k_lL7TE2PKKuO6wc=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VxOVsA3Aq4G1MkvIFf8oXgkf5lc=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NdO4Y-uqPyOskld2Si4YjoHuV14=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-30-2021/t_b7f0c8433ecb4f93979b978b6993f0bd_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.8.0″,”_id”:”4b2e0af3-1a1d-4501-bf4e-229cafc50e4d”,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/30/family-determined-host-nye-party-will-test-all-guests-covid/”,”content_elements”:[],”description”:{“basic”:”Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the global rise in new COVID-19 cases.”},”caption”:{“basic”:””},”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”divider”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”divider”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”list”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”divider”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”divider”},{“type”:”header”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”link_list”,”items”:[]},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-12-29T23:15:44.207Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fS1770Ll9QjKO9SBIFZ4Lv8DA2g=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1FMNpnVi1V-Zh9OxdhgZR-jruw8=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ytLv-5IDJ6owo3qvnxYFUtNxCIk=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FiAHjLWecmiYEQLCc7Acp0Dxqh8=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EO1T0RoKFyL4LiCWIdiL84aWLSo=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f4UImM9xgshXGpLve4qCB9ft0fg=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1-BGLLrABijXzxiHGyJVsPyrZ7s=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/skMxEDXMoOIlyW8YmTn9tv9ux20=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sohlr7094kurh11fGXkP0wmvA4A=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MZ0ABF6qoYL7gHcJ0ab3mnaROBY=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wt9BHRabw7PLjVWb13Sc5UXOiGQ=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B9dnxsgs5rykzOp06PPPrK1y8yI=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/laCxP5DwHJWYszong_f8ZslU2pw=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e03XS3vHRTEcwI1U3yHCSuKFqSU=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lNSC6zMSWShJ7FTWM8YlfzjbXzU=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CINmlDnE50W3IZl8dQrBR3VsRc0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fX3VVNNXzf0lRvZOIvVarTqFuCQ=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gz7RGmaapKPa-KztiXRh1XwO7ow=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gUamP0qwUx5C-b0LolUJKS_xnUI=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”org”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”WOWT6News”}],”name”:”6 News Staff reports”,”description”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”_id”:”wowt-staff”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Staff reports”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/21448dcb-2f83-4e6e-af92-b19cccbd44d4.jpg”,”education”:[],”longBio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/wowt6news/”,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”We’re on your side. Get the latest breaking Omaha news, weather, and sports. Watch newscasts LIVE at WOWT.com and in our apps.”,”firstName”:”6 News”,”twitter”:”WOWT6News”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”contributor”:false,”personal_website”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”awards”:[],”location”:”Omaha, Neb.”,”_id”:”wowt-staff”,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-06-04T16:24:51.418Z”,”byline”:”6 News Staff reports”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Wednesday Dec. 29 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 700+ cases reported in Douglas County”},”description”:{“basic”:”Catch up with today’s vaccination updates, data reports on new cases, and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/wednesday-dec-29-covid-19-update-3-deaths-700-cases-reported-douglas-county/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”_website”:”wowt”,”parent_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.wowt.com/”,”default”:”https://www.wowt.com/health”},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”site”:{“pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”section_promo_image”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.wowt.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.wowt.com/health”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1023}}},”_website_section_id”:”wowt./health/coronavirus”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“lead_art”:{“websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”/video/2021/12/30/concern-over-returning-college-students/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},”basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:””,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”related_content”:{“derivative_of”:[{“referent”:{“id”:”74ARK66C3RC2ZNYQLKQAQUPYSY”,”type”:”image”},”type”:”reference”}]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”geo”:{},”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Associated Press”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[]},”subtitle”:”COVID-19 graphic”,”width”:1280,”_id”:”DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”keywords”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/L9JX14ymz2irdJSpTLar9vCTluM=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/UuiOvHIiLXeyEQuE5dbG1wVU_zM=/300×0/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”version”:2,”usage_instructions”:”Unrestricted”,”originalName”:”covid 19 ap.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-11-27T20:47:30Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-11-27T20:48:04Z”,”height”:720,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8gIcgjQXsbphiTURLdxpSrjh8dE=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qzVwSX40LZ4YpMcdQt3wzaR6AG8=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_prz5NQmAl5hLe61A2Ei-CQqRbk=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SJmK37aqqRO_q32ldvGQW23ELmE=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dVrxV67BNwvhnUQvqdYxT44YCEA=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RKjiEim6PoYHSk7wqFqoQOvpEvQ=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4_8J2UGt4yaRrs_4BrL-NWYPOWs=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qzVwSX40LZ4YpMcdQt3wzaR6AG8=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BEsdqaUuHiC3tBWvnY4l4R3PPog=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hw758mYNZ2W-BNBoHFJR68R4ETc=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gs12yoqOdOcDnGP9TOeryZus3Nc=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E1T3n5qBlh_kSatHqCiWpfQlZE0=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EsC2U7WmA0-wviMBJOqpDPPXdpk=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k6SfGJxoPEtaSqCda29YVfyxiVk=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cRnJD5TAA1uq8R0FELqFnzIOfpw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4DS1KHm-fkdNFDiQdGukV-Hdglk=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IquLI3XwBUBjS3FkjxQV5on_jRs=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NSpQs369cDX1BI466de4mSmjSD8=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/e5VkTGgoelrY1ZntEEpg0l3q0PM=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/b6qaWgJP4ObU1jbmvcA6FK-DlqE=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DDAIH36SXRFIZJW2252FDBMHWA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”FQ2FKPN2BNHDVPFZEFGD6G4EKE”,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/29/wednesday-dec-29-covid-19-update-3-deaths-700-cases-reported-douglas-county/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“display_date”:”2021-12-29T10:53:13Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“org”:”(Source: CNN/The Music Man on Broadway/Countdown Entertainment LLC)”,”name”:””,”type”:”author”,”slug”:””}]},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Will COVID crush economic recovery?”},”websites”:{“wowt”:{“website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/29/will-covid-crush-economic-recovery/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”_website”:”wowt”,”name”:”National”,”_id”:”https://www.wowt.com/news/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”source”:{“system”:”video center”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”width”:1280,”caption”:”Economists worry we’re in for a weak start to 2022.”,”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-jaiIPdKQaUeaf4sjAQxJs1dyWc=/50×50/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xKFI5u_n_7vPfpkRTt6Ry8DO2jA=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WZFiBJlajhmOvLuG7Oym5DmiOGA=/800×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8Yrttkaztxo1mkpKSDYylTfrNu8=/1200×1200/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6UGPPOMyDRwnpLsbXEFPsb_-3XE=/1200×600/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oZQpe6vZRJFdMsj5O2mWKGN5m5g=/1200×1800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tEnNnfyGp9v1lBnFkjGUwd5gUvs=/1200×400/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xKFI5u_n_7vPfpkRTt6Ry8DO2jA=/1200×800/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gsz5YifBnwv8Cj14COGIqur6o88=/1200×900/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LkOfaOiC9gMx2pB-yqnBQuRHLxQ=/1200×675/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xj2Ib05wPoBBnniWLQ7EDGa-n-A=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(85)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LpArtu1_h1pCms3y7RyvSI31X_g=/800×800/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4ZI8AWFYQ9Ms3TH68vPPn0onhKE=/800×400/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NE__RMHcY6ifB_DeevZoz9AlTjA=/800×1200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AUdH2S7RVfx4Qc-gzAhVmOXtYmw=/800×267/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4Iq4EkOQQWeE8eZJIXnql9y8gGA=/800×533/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f_XrQopAPich-8AoNeG5c78yHK0=/800×200/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pHGqRsIMPGsxBkazOLrWOXnYxQo=/800×600/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HeQGbZrM4lyFjACoFwqX4DcMSwM=/800×450/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-wowt-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KFiOYGiNvH7iB3HAbMiZ_ge0aUU=/980×0/smart/filters:quality(70)/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/12-29-2021/t_980f21dc86114b09bb7d53f387ace52c_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.8.0″,”_id”:”7ec9fbb5-a611-4ba6-b0a8-119c5a5791c8″,”website”:”wowt”,”website_url”:”https://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/29/will-covid-crush-economic-recovery/”,”content_elements”:[],”description”:{“basic”:”Economists worry we’re in for a weak start to 2022.”},”caption”:{“basic”:””},”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false}],”additional_properties”:{“took”:24,”timed_out”:false},”count”:4271,”next”:5,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-12-30T20:35:35.537Z”,”_id”:”4ce58e90182180bbfa782f9cb45f7763c4bd04710ce5aa4e2475b30184d5cfd7″},”expires”:1640896655426,”lastModified”:1640896535426}}};Fusion.layout=”ArticleRightRail”;Fusion.metas={};Fusion.outputType=”default”;Fusion.template=”template/article-default-template”;Fusion.tree={“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”ArticleRightRail”,”props”:{“collection”:”layouts”,”type”:”ArticleRightRail”,”id”:”ArticleRightRail”,”childProps”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:1},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:2},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:3},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:4},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:5},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:6},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:7},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:8},{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:9}]},”children”:[{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:0},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/SalesNavigation”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/SalesNavigation”,”id”:”f0fYDoBVd4s6acJ”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“maxLinks”:10},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Masthead”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Masthead”,”id”:”0fXCv4W1Nra”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:1},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Navigation”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Navigation”,”id”:”0fzID0W1Nro”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“maxNavbarLinksLg”:8,”maxNavbarLinksMd”:5,”navbarHierarchy”:”navigation-navbar-links”,”maxNavbarLinksSm”:3,”sideDrawerHierarchy”:”navigation-menu-links”,”maxNavbarLinksXs”:2,”maxNavbarLinksXl”:10,”searchFormPath”:”/search/”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/BreakingNewsBar”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/BreakingNewsBar”,”id”:”0fUasWuX53iGMof”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“bannerVerticalPadding”:”large”,”contentConfig”:{“contentConfigValues”:{“dateTimeLimitByMinutes”:60,”includeSections”:”/news/breaking”},”contentService”:”breaking-news-feed”},”bannerTextSize”:”large”,”bannerColor”:”red”,”bannerPrefix”:”BREAKING”,”viewUnpublishedVersion”:true,”bannerEnableClosings”:true,”bannerEnableWxAlerts”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:2},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0f5ID0W1NrZ”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Leaderboard”,”arcAdsDisableLazyLoad”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:3},”children”:[]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:4},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Header”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Header”,”id”:”0f97vO73Nri”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“subheadlineColor”:”default”,”headlineSize”:1,”videoIsSticky”:true,”subHeadlineStyle”:”normal”,”headlineWeight”:”bold”,”useGlobalContent”:true,”subheadlineSize”:5,”subheadlineWeight”:”light”,”linkBylinesToProfiles”:true,”displayLeadArt”:true,”videoIsAutoPlay”:true,”hideShareBar”:false,”galleryAdInterval”:5},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:5},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Body”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Article/Body”,”id”:”0fqID0W1NrL”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“inlineAdInterval”:4,”videoAdPrerollDisabled”:false,”videoIsSticky”:true,”floatableImageWidth”:”33″,”useGlobalContent”:true,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Leaderboard”,”galleryAdInterval”:5,”arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”useCopyrightField”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:6},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/Connatix”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/Connatix”,”id”:”0ftID0W1Nro”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“connatixToken”:”eab3a8a8-3319-4bac-8d7d-850f1503ec04″},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/OutbrainFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/OutbrainFeed”,”id”:”0ffvPqqxRrf”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“widget1IsEnabled”:true,”widget1Template”:”wkyt”,”widget2IsEnabled”:true,”widget2Id”:”AR_2″,”widget1Id”:”AR_4″,”widget2Template”:”wkyt”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:7},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fPID0W1NrA”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsDisableTopMargin”:true,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Cube”,”arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”0fLID0W1Nrf”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”related-content-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“id”:”O6LDWUFYTNDLVG7S3O2KRMF5IU”,”feedSize”:3,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:””}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”right”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:false,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Related Content”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”f0f9USZBig9F1Wg”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-most-read-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“feedSize”:5,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:”article”}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”right”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:false,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Most Read”,”pbInternal_cloneId”:”f0f9USZBig9F1Wg”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeature”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeature”,”id”:”f0fz4WYeLowQUQ”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”sponsored-content-gdm”,”contentConfigValues”:{“index”:0,”surpressError”:”true”}},”view”:”Image”,”background”:”default”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”lazyLoad”:true,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”none”,”overlayTextElements”:”Overline, Headline, Byline”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextWidth”:”100%”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.4)”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”imageAlignment”:”center”,”imageShape”:”rounded”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-100″,”overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”centered, italic, uppercase”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:5,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”centered”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”bylineTextSize”:”small”,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”presets”:”none”,”imageLazyLoad”:true,”hideDateTime”:true,”pbInternal_clipboardId”:”f0fz4WYeLowQUQ”,”overlayBoxShadow”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fOAQlW1Nrf”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Cube”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/FlexFeatureFeed”,”id”:”0fzEpDSky3n75SA”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“overlineTextSize”:”normal”,”overlayTextPosition”:”Center”,”widescreenCardsPerRow”:1,”excludeCurrentFeature”:true,”bylineTextWeight”:”normal”,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:”content-feed”,”contentConfigValues”:{“includeSections”:””/health”,”/health/coronavirus””,”feedSize”:5,”excludeSections”:””,”feedOffset”:0,”includedTypes”:””}},”background”:”default”,”overlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayPosition”:”Cover”,”overlayTextElements”:”none”,”cardBodyVerticalPadding”:”xs”,”imageShape”:”square”,”imageRatio”:”summary_16x9″,”imageWidth”:”w-33″,”deckTextWeight”:”normal”,”bylineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayBackgroundColor”:”rgba(0,0,0,0.6)”,”borders”:”Top Right Bottom Left”,”presets”:null,”mobileCardsPerRow”:1,”imageAlignment”:”left”,”pbInternal_clipboardId”:”0fzEpDSky3n75SA”,”titleBarHeadingLevel”:”4″,”cardBodyHorizontalPadding”:”sm”,”lazyLoad”:true,”tabletCardsPerRow”:1,”overlayOnHover”:true,”deckTextDecoration”:”default”,”headlineTextDecoration”:”default”,”overlayTextWidth”:”auto”,”overlayTextColor”:”white”,”desktopCardsPerRow”:1,”overlineTextWeight”:”normal”,”headlineTextWeight”:”bold”,”deckTextSize”:”normal”,”bylineTextSize”:”normal”,”titleBarTextWeight”:”bold”,”headlineHeaderLevel”:6,”view”:”Image, Headline”,”titleBarText”:”Latest News”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{“items”:{}},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0ftB6a3tEw7pLh”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Cube”,”arcAdsIsSticky”:true},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:8},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fEID0W1NrR”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:false},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Flex Leaderboard”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]},{“collection”:”sections”,”props”:{“collection”:”sections”,”id”:9},”children”:[{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”Ads/ArcAds”,”id”:”0fWemUFM4zTl1lu”,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{“arcAdsDisclaimerPosition”:”top”,”arcAdsDisplay”:”all”,”arcAdsType”:”Footer Flex Leaderboard”},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}},{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Footer”,”props”:{“collection”:”features”,”type”:”global/Footer”,”id”:”0fdJWhyyNo2r1M1″,”name”:null,”contentConfig”:{“contentService”:””,”contentConfigValues”:{},”inherit”:true},”customFields”:{},”displayProperties”:{},”localEdits”:{},”variants”:{}}}]}]};Fusion.spa=false;Fusion.spaEnabled=false;

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wowt.com/2021/12/30/thursday-dec-30-covid-19-update-9-deaths-nearly-800-cases-reported-douglas-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos