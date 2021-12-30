Patients undergoing weight loss surgery with low risk of severe COVID complications, studies show





Cleveland (WJW) – Now an established science — with obesity COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) It’s a deadly combination. “During this pandemic, the risk factors are huge,” said Elizabeth Zehe, an employee of the Cleveland Clinic. “You know, I don’t think people understand it, and I think they forget that weight is a risk factor.” The CDC states that weight is a concern for more than 40% of American adults. This is the category that Zehe categorized when he went to meet a specialist 10 years ago. “He looked at me and said,” I hate telling you this, but you’ll never lose weight with the amount of insulin you’re using, “Zehe said. Said. Zehe, a mother of three, underwent gastric bypass surgery in October 2011 and was motivated to lose weight for her grandchildren. “He was probably about a year and a half or so, and I said,’What do you know? I want to be here to see him grow,” she said. Ten years later, Zehe became infected with COVID, but she believes she lost weight because she was away from the hospital. “If you’re heavy, it’s hard to move in bed, so I believe I couldn’t get pneumonia or anything just because I was able to get up a little and move and get out of bed every day. I have lung problems as I move around, “Zehe said. Cleveland Clinic unveiled on Wednesday Research People who lost weight after obesity surgery (or weight loss surgery) were found to have a 60% lower risk of developing serious complications from COVID. “There were nearly 5,000 obese patients who underwent obesity surgery at the Cleveland Clinic between 2004 and 2017, and we carefully matched them with more than 15,000 obese patients receiving regular care,” the author’s lead author said. Dr. Ali Aminian said. Research and Director of the Obesity and Metabolism Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Many studies have demonstrated that obesity is a major risk factor for severe COVID. Weaking the immune system causes a chronic inflammatory condition that increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, blood clots, and lung conditions. “The results of this study clearly show that if we can help patients lose weight, we can reverse many health effects of obesity, especially in the context of COVID-19. We hope that the results will raise awareness of the importance of obesity to patients, healthcare providers and policy makers, “says Aminian. Zehe is pleased to have had mild to moderate cases of recovery at home, but other overweight loved ones, such as her husband, had to spend some time in the ICU. “It’s one of the things you can control, or you can get help with, and it will remove one risk factor from you,” she said. The study is ongoing and doctors will investigate the effects on the same patient in March 2022.

