The number of UK Covid cases reached a record high of over 189,000 | Coronavirus





Daily Covid cases confirmed in the UK were even higher on Thursday, with 189,213 reported in the last 24 hours, but data show that the number of inpatients and deaths is also increasing. .. On Wednesday, 183,037 cases were reported per day across the UK. – Records at the time – This figure includes backlogs for some countries before and during Christmas, and includes 5-day case data for Northern Ireland. The newly reported Welsh case on Thursday covered two days. However, experts warn that the daily number of cases does not include reinfection and that not all infected people show symptoms and are tested. The latest data also show an increase in the number of people who died within 28 days of the positive Covid test by 332. The numbers are a surge in 57 deaths reported on Wednesday. Experts say the jump is partial because NHS England has not reported hospital deaths since December 24th. According to the latest data, the number of inpatients in Covid is also increasing in the UK, with 11,452 reported on Thursday. In Scotland, it was announced Thursday that 810 patients with recently confirmed Covid were hospitalized. This is an increase of 19.3% compared to the previous day. Comment on TwitterNicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, said the numbers in the record case reflect that Omicron is highly infectious. “As remarkable as the case is the sharp rise in hospital occupancy, the largest daily increase for some time. This is a huge amount, even at low rates of hospitalization by Omicron. Reminds us that is putting serious pressure on the NHS. It’s a serious illness for many, “she wrote,” appealing to everyone “to follow public health advice as the New Year approaches.” I added. Wales’ first minister, Mark Drakeford, said in a written statement that public health in Wales “worse last week due to the arrival of the Omicron wave,” with fewer hospitalizations than the previous wave. It is starting to increase. According to the latest figures, the number of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals is currently 446, an increase of 49% compared to last week. However, Drakeford said Wales has not reported an increase in the number of Covid patients in need of critical care. Professor Christina Pagel, director of UCL’s Clinical Operational Research Unit, said the case levels reported in the UK have more than doubled from their previous peak in January last year and have not yet peaked, but all but the following cases: He said it was increasing in the group. 10 seconds. She added that hospitalizations are also increasing in all age groups. The data suggest that lower hospitalizations lead to intensive care, but Pagel said the situation was worrisome. “The NHS crisis based on the ward rather than the ICU is still the NHS crisis.” She tweeted..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/30/uk-covid-case-numbers-hit-another-record-high-at-more-than-189000 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos