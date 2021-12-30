Omicron coronavirus variants are not a common cold

Claim: A variant of Omicron coronavirus is a common cold

False information aimed at downplaying the severity of the coronavirus has been widespread online since the early days of the pandemic. One of the most prevalent falsehoods COVID-19 claims to be just another strain of seasonal influenza.

Currently, some social media users are targeting the latest coronavirus variants.

Read “Omicron is a common cold person” Facebook post on December 27th..

Claims come as the United States reports Record-breaking COVID-19 infection, In part Highly contagious Omicron variant..A similar version of the claim is shared Facebook When twitter..

researcher I’m still investigating Omicron, Which First identified In South Africa on November 24th. Early studies suggest Omicron may be less severe than previous variants such as Delta.

But the new variant is not a common cold.

“Omicron variants should not be considered part of the list of viruses that cause the common cold.” Dr. Charles Chiu, Infectious disease specialist in the laboratory of the University of California, San Francisco Detected the first Omicron case In the United States, I emailed USA TODAY.

COVID-19, a common cold caused by various viruses

Most frequently reported Symptoms of Omicron resemble Cold symptoms: Runny nose, stuffy nose, cough, malaise.

But the two are not the same. COVID-19 is caused by another virus.

Human coronaviruses can cause common colds, but rhinoviruses Is the main culpritAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.On the other hand, COVID-19 By SARS-CoV-2, The first coronavirus Appeared in 2019..

“All its variants, including (SARS-CoV-2) and Omicron, are genetically different from the common cold-causing virus,” Chiu said. “There is increasing evidence that the Omicron variant may be associated with milder illness than other SARS-CoV-2 variants such as Delta, but death and (a) increased hospitalizations due to Omicron. Both have been reported. “

According to experts, Omicron is more dangerous than a common cold

Experts state that, in addition to the root cause, common colds and variants of the Omicron coronavirus differ in severity.

People usually recover from a cold in 7 to 10 days, and infections generally do not require medical attention. Mayo Clinic says on its website.. Omicron, on the other hand, can cause more serious illnesses. Dr. Daniel Culver, Chairman of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Cleveland Clinic.

“Common colds usually cause mild, self-limited symptoms, but like other COVID mutants, Omicron can cause serious or fatal illness,” Calver said. I’m saying in an email.

As evidence, he pointed out Crowded intensive care unit In the United States New hospital admission It is due to a virus.

Jeremy RubanInfectious disease specialists at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School email vulnerable people Can die from time to time According to rhinovirus infection, it is “relatively rare” and coronavirus is “much more serious and deadly” than the common cold.Many people can have mild to moderate symptoms when infected with COVID-19, he said. More than 800,000 Americans have died from the virus – And that number “is likely to underestimate the true lethality of COVID-19.”

But there is some good news: medical professionals Told USA Today Due to the high contagious nature of the subspecies, it is unlikely that the omicron peak will last for a long time. And people with booster shots and a healthy immune system appear to experience fewer symptoms.

Dr. George RutherfordInfectious disease experts at the University of California, San Francisco, said that Omicron symptoms in vaccinated people may resemble those of moderate upper respiratory tract infections, and unvaccinated people may be hospitalized. He said in an email that he was highly vulnerable.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we falsely rate the claim that Omicron is a common cold. Rhinovirus is a major cause of common colds, but Omicron is a variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Omicron and the common cold share similar symptoms, but experts say they are genetically different. Researchers are still investigating the severity of the subspecies, but Omicron is considered to be more dangerous than the common cold.

