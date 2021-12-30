KFL & A Public Health focuses on hospitalization, not case count, as a true COVID-19 indicator-Kingston





As highly contagious Omicron Variants dominate the KFL & A area, and medical officer Dr. Piotr Oglaza states that hospitalization and admission to the intensive care unit are the most important indicators in measuring impact. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) regional. “Our number of cases may not truly reflect the impact of COVID-19 on the community. These cases are among individuals with a milder course and affect the health care system. “Because we haven’t given it,” Oglaza said in the media. Thursday afternoon briefing. “We believe that an important indicator of how important an impact is is hospitalization or ICU admission, when it is widespread in the community.” read more:

OHL postpones the following three Frontenacs games Case numbers are no longer considered the most important statistic in determining the impact of COVID-19 in Kingston, but Oglaza is a good indicator of COVID-19 activity within the community. It states. The story continues below the ad Oglaza also dealt with six COVID-19-related deaths across KFL & A during the Christmas holidays, one in Omicron and the rest in the Delta, but all were older who stayed in the ICU for extended periods of time. It was a patient. In the 18-29 age group, there is the largest increase in the number of cases each day, but Oglaza says it is beginning to penetrate the elderly. So far, no further hospitalization has been reached. Trend story Ontario broke the record for the past day with about 14,000 new COVID cases

Premiums for the Canadian pension plan are higher than planned.This is what we know “For adults in long-term care facilities and other critically ill conditions, these are really the most likely to be affected, and even limited protection from vaccines based on immunodeficiency,” Oglaza said. Says.















Vaccination rates continue to rise as the region reaches 90% over the age of 12 and 47.7% of the population is boosted. The story continues below the ad “Therefore, these promising statistics show that the vaccine has the potential for antigenic escape, but the vaccine still provides excellent protection against severe COVID. It protects from hospitalization and from death. We will protect you, “said Oglaza. He also said that at the current rate of spread throughout the region, unvaccinated people are more likely to be infected with the Omicron variant by the end of next month. “Unfortunately, this is not unexpected. The number of cases was expected to increase in winter, but the highly contagious Omicron variant will see more cases throughout January. “Ograza said. read more:

Kingston residents addressing the latest Covid restrictions at the beginning of the holiday week However, according to Oglaza, the increase in the number of cases makes it less important, and people infected with the virus may be less severe than in the early stages of a pandemic. However, the health sector continues to emphasize the importance of following public health guidelines to prevent the spread of Omicron as much as possible. See link »

