All counties in Wisconsin report high COVID-19 infections





Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY) – The majority of counties in Wisconsin report “very high” COVID-19 infection activity. 52 states fall into the “very high” category. Twenty counties report “very high” COVID-19 activity. The entire state is displayed in red on the map. This means high transmission per 100,000 people. click here About the breakdown. The average 7-day test positive rate is 18.3%. The 7-day average for newly identified cases of Wisconsin is 4,230. The state has confirmed 10,044 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic. The 7-day average is 22, down from 24 reported on Wednesday. The probability of death from COVID-19 is 1,107. New deaths were reported on Thursday in the Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waushara counties. The number of cases continues to increase. The state reported 7,772 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase from the 6,477 new cases reported on Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations has improved-slightly. The Fox Valley area shows that hospital capacity is shrinking. The overall capacity of Wisconsin shows 90.6% of hospital beds in use and 92.4% of ICU beds in use. Their numbers have been declining since Wednesday. 73% of Wisconsin hospitals have peak capacity ICUs. DHS shows 26.7 percent of ventilators in use. Both numbers have been down since Wednesday. According to the state, 62% of residents are vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 58.1% are vaccinated with a series of vaccines. The number of first-time vaccinations increased among most age groups, especially young people. Omicron is the predominant strain of new COVID-19 cases nationwide. Thursday vaccinations by age group (And changed from the previous report) 5 to 11: 20.8% were vaccinated (+0.2) / 14.8% completed vaccination (+0.3)

12 to 17: 57.1% were vaccinated (+0.2) / 52.3% completed vaccination (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.7% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 51.4% completed vaccination (+0.0)

25 to 34: 61.2% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 56.5% completed vaccination (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.0% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 63.2% completed vaccination (+0.0)

45 to 54: 69.9% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 66.6% completed vaccination (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.8% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 73.8% completed vaccination (+0.0)

65 years of age or older: 85.4% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 81.9% completed vaccination (+0.0) Thursday vaccination by county population (And changed from the previous report) County (population)

(Healthy area) Percentage of the population

With at least one dose Percentage of the population

Completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.3% (+ 0.1) 59.8% (+ 0.1) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 55.1% (+ 0.1) 52.3% Dodge (87,839) 50.6% (+ 0.1) 47.8% (27,668) (NE) 77.0% (+ 0.1) 72.1% (+ 0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.8% (+ 0.1) 50.7% (-0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.8% (+ 0.1) 48.1% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.5% (+ 0.1) 48.8% (+ 0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.9% (+ 0.2) 52.3% Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 51.4% (+ 0.1) 49.3% (+ 0.1) Wrangler (19,189) 52.6% 50.1% (+ 0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.6% (+ 0.1) 55.7% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.9% 49.2% (+ 0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.3% (-0.1) 73.7% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.5% (+ 0.1) 48.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.2% (+ 0.1) 58.6% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.3% 44.1% (+ 0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.6% (+ 0.1) 57.3% (+ 0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.0% (+ 0.1) 51.2% Wau Shara (24,443) (FV) 44.7% 42.3% Winevago (171,907) (FV) 60.4% (+ 0.1) 56.7% (+ 0.1) Northeast (474,200) (NE) 288,357 (60.8%, +0.1) 272,981 (57.5% + 0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 319,376 (58.2% + 0.1) 301,705 (54.9% + 0.1) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,614,975 (62.0% + 0.1) 3,388,135 (58.1%) To find a free COVID-19 vaccination site near you, text the zip code to 438829. Thursday county cases and total deaths ((((Bold Changes in the number of cases or deaths since the previous report) ** Brown – 50,680 cases (+453) (305 people died)

Calmette – 8,784 (+13) (77 people died)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -3,679 (+28) (75 dead) (+1)

Dodge – 18,343 Cases (+111) (241 people died)

Door – 4,475 case (+11) (41 people died)

Florence-624 cases (+1) (15 people died)

Fondurac-20,849 square meters (+99) (184 people died)

Mori-1,743 cases (+6) (36 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,890 (+11) (33 dead)

Green Lake-3,087 (+21) (41 people died)

Iron (Mississippi) * – 1,682 (+9) (58 dead) (+1)

Kewanee – 3,590 cases (+13) (36 people died)

Wrangler-3,613 (+16) (50 people died)

Manitowoc – 12,859 (+95) (112 dead) (+1)

Marinette-7399 (+36) (83 people died)

Menominee (Michigan) * -3,075 (+13) (52 dead)

Menominee – 1,030 (+1) (11 people died)

Oconto – 7,218 Cases (+17) (72 people died)

Outagamie – 31,310 (+196) (275 dead) (+1)

Shawano – 7,333 (+37) (95 dead) (+1)

Sheboygan – 21,087 (+120) (182 people died)

Waupaca – 8,505 Cases (+55) (166 people died)

Waushala – 3,615 (+11) (59 dead) (+2)

Winnebago – 29,561 (+237) (277 people died) * All cases and deaths in 72 counties in Wisconsin DHS County Data Website.. The Wisconsin State Health Services Department and the Wisconsin Hospital Association are up to date from Monday to Friday. The Michigan Department of Health will update the information on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Michigan did not update the number on December 24th due to a holiday. ** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates the data at different times, DHS freezes the numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report. Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.

