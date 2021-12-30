Allegheny County Health Department has expressed concern about the increase in COVID-19 cases





The Allegheny County Health Department issued a statement Thursday expressing concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county. According to the statement, there were 654 new infections between December 27th and 28th. The next day, the number surged to 1,701. New COVID-19 cases. Thursday’s increase is 1,980. A statement by Dr. Debra Bogen, director of health at Allegheny County, also points out that a record number of people are being tested in the county. “Daily positive rates continue to rise surprisingly, and a significant number of those cases are found in asymptomatic people.” Bogen says it is important to wear masks in public places, especially indoors. I repeated the sex. Individuals know that they are infected with the virus and can take steps to prevent the spread of the infection. Fortunately, Curative, which continues to operate four permanent and mobile inspection sites throughout the county, has such a strong partner. The company has tripled its capacity so far and is working to expand it further. ” Bogen said it is necessary to test those who are experiencing symptoms and who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call the treatment support number 1-888-702-9042 for assistance. Residents must obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or booster if fully vaccinated and eligible. Also, those who do not need to be in public must be at home and be careful when attending events and parties. If you don’t need to go out, stay home. If you attend an event or party, take precautions such as masking, physical distance, and if possible, stay outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. We are all together and the decisions we make now will affect our friends, family and neighbors in the coming days and weeks, “Bogen said.

