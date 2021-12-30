Oregon reports 2,948 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 15 deaths.

Deschutes County again surpassed the state last week with 565.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) —The Oregon Department of Health reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, resulting in state deaths. The number has further increased to 5,655. Infectious Omicron variants send a surge in cases across the country.

The new incident brings the state’s total to 421,263 since the pandemic began.

The 7-day daily average of new cases jumped to 1,532, with a positive test rate of 15.5%, triple the level two weeks ago and comparable to some of the highest levels seen during the pandemic. report.. The maximum number of daily cases reported previously was 2,609 on August 16.

Deschutes County has surpassed the state in the number of cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days for the second consecutive day, jumping to 565.4, followed by the less populated Grant County to 546.8. Deschutes County’s test positive rate, reported Thursday, was 22.4%, the third highest in the state, after Sherman County at 33% and Umatilla County at 29.1%.

To date, the state has identified only 24 highly contagious Omicron variants in sequencing viral specimens, but authorities have delayed sampling due to the small number of specimens processed each week. The newspaper reported that it was for the sake of it.

Omicron is generally considered to be a less lethal variant that causes mild infections. Public health officials say that fully vaccinated and boosted people have strong protection against serious illness, but are still vulnerable to breakthrough cases. And they believe that the upcoming tsunami of Omicron infections will cause serious cases, clogging the already tense healthcare system and ultimately leading to more deaths.

Hospitalization and death are usually several weeks late for infection. The latest projections by Peter Graven, lead data scientist at Oregon Health & Science University, predict that hospitalizations will surge in the coming weeks and reach 1,200 in early February. I saw it in the Delta variant last fall.

OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine

The latest update to OHA on a breakthrough case of COVID-19 released Thursday reported 6,993 COVID-19 cases during the week December 19-December 25.

Of these cases, 4,426, or 63.3%, were unvaccinated and 2,567, or 36.7%, were breakthrough cases of vaccine.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 36 years. Fifteen breakthrough cases involved long-term care resident, elderly living communities, or other collective care facilities. There were 137 cases in people aged 12 to 17 years.

To date, there have been 53,604 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 46 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people, OHA said. Reportedly, the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now three times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.3% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died. The average age of death for vaccinated people was 81 years.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” OHA said. “Oregon citizens are vaccinated and encouraged to receive additional vaccinations if eligible.”

The state continues to march towards a million booster goal

Oregon continues to approach Governor Kate Brown’s goal, announced on 17 December, to provide an additional 1 million people in the state with a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

As of Thursday, an additional 819,488 people in Oregon need to get boosters to reach their goals and make the state safer from Omicron variants. Find a booster here..

Since the challenge began, an additional 180,512 Oregons have received boosters.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 440, 21 more than Wednesday. There are 93 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than Wednesday.

There are 50 adult ICU beds out of a total of 650 (8% availability) and 265 out of 4,128 adult non-ICU beds (6% availability).

December 30, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 50(8%) 16 (5%) 5 (6%) 8 (9%) 3 (5%) 4 (40%) 6 (14%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 265(6%) 44 (2%) 11 (2%) 58 (10%) 37 (8%) 5 (10%) 57 (14%) 53 (46%)

The regions throughout the state are:

Region 1: Krakkamas, Kratsop, Colombia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Lynn, Marion, Pork, Yamhill counties

Region 3: Couse, Curry, Douglas, Lane County

Region 5: Jackson County and Josephine County

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Shaman, and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Marul, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warois counties

St. Charles Bend reported 24 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Thursday, three of whom were in the ICU and were all on mechanical ventilation. The hospital reported that none of the ICU patients were completely vaccinated, but 23 of the 24 COVID-19-positive patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Thursday that 11,777 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of the total, 1,925 was the first dose, 1,511 was the second dose, and 8,245 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 8,647, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 13,136 times a day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,799,096 doses of Pfizer Community, 163,941 doses of Pfizer Pediatrics, 2,501,486 doses of Modana, and 255,954 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 3,048,627 people received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2,766,755 completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Cases and deaths

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (4), Benton (61), Craccamus (269), Kratsop (12), Colombia (15), Couse (39), Crook (26). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (11), Deshutes (286), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Grant (9), Harney (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (185), Jefferson (12), Josephine (12) 48), Klamath (35), Lake (2), Lane (244), Lincoln (37), Lynn (75), Marul (24), Marion (148), Morrow (6), Multnomah (641), Pork ( 39), Sherman (3), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (121), Union (11), Wallowa (5), Wasco (10), Washington (418), Yamhill (58).

The 5,641st COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 60-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on September 7 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on November 18. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,642nd COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on December 12 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on December 28. He had a fundamental condition.

The fifth, 643rd COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 52-year-old man from Coos County who died positive on November 26 and died at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on December 19. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,644th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 93-year-old female from Clatsop County who was positive on December 20 and died on December 27. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.

The 5,645th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 84-year-old woman from Couse County who tested positive on 21 November. The date and place of death have been confirmed. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,646th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 48-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on November 8 and died at the Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center on December 26. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,647th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 78-year-old woman from Coos County who was positive on December 15 and died of OHSU on December 24. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,648th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 97-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on December 26 and died on December 27 at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend.

The 5,649th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 61-year-old man from Tillamook County who was positive on December 29 and died on December 29. The place of death is being confirmed. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,650th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 63-year-old man from Klamath County who was positive on December 20 and died at Sky Lakes Medical Center on December 28. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,651th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 58-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on 27 November and died on 12 December. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.

The 5,652th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 94-year-old woman from Washington County who was positive on December 23 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on December 28. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,653rd COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 62-year-old woman from Washington County who was positive on December 1 and died at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on December 12. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,654th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on December 12 and died at Grande Rondo Hospital on December 28. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,655th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 63-year-old man from Klamath County who was positive on 16 December and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on 29 December. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccine

