What are the symptoms of Omicron?Utah doctors say it’s the same as any other COVID variant

Symptoms of Omicron Intermountain Healthcare Infectious Disease Experts predict that the new variant may soon be responsible for all of Utah, as it may appear to be the last highly contagious strain of COVID-19. Rapidly increasing number of cases..

Still, there was hope that the new variant would mean that the deadly virus was loosening control of the state from the Governor of Utah. Spencer Cox, who tweeted Omicron, may be the beginning of the end of the pandemic towards the third year.

At a virtual press conference by the region’s largest healthcare provider, Dr. Eddie Stenehem told reporters that “there was no significant difference between Omicron and Delta” when it came to the symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms range from snuffs to serious illnesses, Stenehjem said.

“Anything from common cold symptoms, runny nose, stuffy nose, it could certainly be COVID-19 caused by Omicron,” he said. intensive care unit.

“It’s really difficult right now,” Stenehem said, as the symptoms reflect other infections that are prevalent this winter, such as colds, flu, RSV, and respiratory syncytial virus.

“Therefore, if you have any signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, no matter how mild it may be, you should be tested for COVID-19,” the doctor said. ..

In Utah, the number of cases on Wednesday exceeded 3,300, the highest since early January, approaching the daily record of more than 4,700 cases set over a year ago. On Thursday, 3,563 new cases were reported by the Utah Department of Health.

Stenehem expects these numbers to continue to grow, citing the surges seen in the UK and elsewhere in the world since the first identification of Omicron variants in South Africa in late November. Said that it has been. Appear in Utah Immediately after.

What he calls case data from other countries suggests that new variants cause mild illness, but “those who are severely ill with Omicron, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. There are still many people. “

According to Stenehem, it is premature to say that Omicron is a sign that Omicron is turning into a less severe disease of COVID-19, and its ability to evade immunity from vaccines and previous infections has expanded rapidly. I’m blaming you.

Booster shotHe said it is expected to be readily available between the ages of 12 and 15 and seems to offer the best protection against Omicron. The vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 5 in Utah However, the booster that follows the first shot is only available to people aged at least 16 years.

Some types Monoclonal antibody therapy Doctors said that those used in the early stages of COVID-19 had no effect on Omicron. As a result, providers work with the state to work and distribute limited supplies that prioritize patients.

Other treatments like Antiviral drug, And there is a shortage, Stenehem said.

Hopefully, the surge in incidents caused by Omicron and holiday gatherings will turn out to be a “small blip,” but he said it would be a week or so before the hospital sees a full impact. Said. Already, hospital ICUs are about 93% full and have declined slightly since reaching capacity before Christmas.

“Don’t let this give us false hopes,” the doctor said about the number of hospitalizations.

Even if Omicron becomes milder than the delta variant behind it that creates Utah and other mountainous conditions. COVID-19 hotspots nationwide Last month, he said, the huge number of new cases expected meant that the hospital was still crowded.

Is the end of the pandemic near?

However, the Governor of Utah provided a bright assessment of Omicron’s impact on the state in a series of tweets from his personal account on Thursday.

“It may be a little bumpy in the next few weeks, but there are more tools than ever to protect ourselves!” He quoted some “positive ways” and then Omicron. Tweeted that it was different from what he called the “more dangerous” delta variant.

“Vaccines (especially boosters) are the best way to protect against all variants. N95 masks also help add a protective layer. Avoid large numbers of people, especially if they are vulnerable. Stay home when you feel sick. The test site carries heavy loads, so please be patient. ”

The governor closed, suggesting that the end of the pandemic might be visible.

“The best news is that some experts now believe that this wave has moved from a pandemic to an endemic stage and will help us get things done. Return to normal.. We are forever grateful to the wonderful healthcare professionals who continue to provide everything to save lives. Happy new year, “cox tweeted.

Stenehem also said there was some optimism, especially if Utan “doubled down” some of the same mitigations recommended throughout the pandemic by wearing masks and avoiding others. rice field.

This is especially important for children returning to school after vacation, he said, encouraging them to wear fine, fit masks and stay socially distant. Stenehem said the school should open the windows to ventilate the classroom despite the cold weather.

“We know what works. We have to go out,” he said. The doctor agreed with the governor, and Omicron will soon be taken over from the Delta type and will be responsible for 100% of all cases in the state within a few weeks.

Despite the same number of cases seen at the peak of the pandemic last winter, Stenehem said, “People can get into this very worst idea, but where we are now is us. It’s very different from where I was. “

Utah’s latest COVID-19 number

The surge to 3,563 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday is after the State Health Department has increased the proportion of cases estimated to be caused by Omicron from about 65% to over 70%.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests in Utah is currently 1,898 per day, and the 7-day rolling average of positive rates is 12.4% with all test results included and 8.4% excluding multiple individual tests. Will be.

In Utah, more people have been tested for deadly viruses in the past day than they have been vaccinated. Since Wednesday, 14,378 vaccinations have been given, 15,419 people have been tested, and 28,777 tests have been conducted in the state.

Currently, 436 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. After the reported deaths of a man in Tooele County (ages 45-64) were removed on Wednesday, seven more died from the virus, bringing the state’s COVID-19 deaths to 3,787.

Due to the New Year holidays, the State Health Department will not update the numbers until next week. The deaths reported on Thursday are: