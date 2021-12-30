Allegheny County Covid Cases Soar As Omicrons Spread





The number of new covid-19 cases in Allegheny County increased exponentially this week, with nearly 2,000 new cases seen on Thursday. From Monday to Tuesday, the county recorded 654 new cases, followed by 1,701 from Tuesday to Wednesday and 1,980 from Wednesday to Thursday. “This significant rise only highlights the message we provided about the epidemic of Omicron variants earlier this week,” Bogen said in a statement. She said a record number of people have been tested for the virus. 17,000 people were tested this week through the county’s therapeutic testing site. The large number of test subjects does not reduce the positive rate. The average for the 7 days was 15.2%, an increase of 4% from the previous 7 days. Bogen said the continued increase in positive rates is a disturbing trend, and in many cases individuals show no symptoms. “This is why it is imperative to wear a mask that fits properly when going out in public,” she said. “Especially indoors”. The situation in Allegheny County reflects the situation throughout the state. According to state data, the new case county surged by more than 70% in just 11 days, from 51,377 on December 19th to 88,649 on Thursday. The state on Thursday has surpassed a total of more than 2 million since the start of the pandemic. More than 36,000 people died in the meantime, including more than 2,700 in Allegheny County and 1,100 in Westmoreland County. “I ask everyone to take this seriously again and play their part in slowing the spread of this virus,” Bogen said. Hospitalization is also increasing. According to the State Department, the average number of people hospitalized for the virus in the past week was about 4,575 throughout the state. This is 36% higher than the average number of hospitalizations on November 30, a month ago. Bogen urged those who could stay home to do so. For everyone else, she said, “Beware if you plan to attend an event or party.”

Megan Guza is a staff writer for Tribune Review. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..

