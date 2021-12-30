Ohio reported 19,744 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The number of cases per 100,000 jumps to 1,364.7





Columbus, Ohio-The Ohio Health Department reported 19,744 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The number of new cases is as follows. Daily record set There were 20,320 new cases on Wednesday. But the number on Thursday is probably small. Many people who test positive using the home kit do not report Results to state or local health authorities. The average number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Ohio increased from 1006.9 per 100,000 last week to 1,364.7 on Thursday. This is a record that broke last week, which was also the highest ever at that time. Kaiyahoga County continues to lead the state with 3,023 cases per 100,000. Last week, Kaiyahoga County also ranked first with 2,509.9. From the perspective, Governor Mike Dewine last spring We created a benchmark to lift all public health orders when the average number of cases per 100,000 people reached 50 in two weeks. Ohio is now over 26 times that level, and Kaiyahoga County is 60 times that level. The state calculates the number of cases per 100,000, taking into account all cases that occurred between December 16th and Wednesday. This number excludes imprisoned individuals. The top five counties of cases per 100,000 inhabitants this week are in northeastern Ohio. After Kaiyahoga County, Lake County has the second highest number of cases per 100,000, with 2,325.9. Third place is Summit County with 2,197.7. Number 4 is Lorain County, which is 2,099.5. 5th place is Portage County, which is 1,908.1. On Thursday, 5,468 people with coronavirus occupied beds in a hospital in Ohio. This is an increase of 112 patients from Wednesday, considering new hospitalizations and discharges. This is the highest level of pandemic for almost two years. Wednesday kept the previous record. Of the 5,468 patients, 1,243 are in the intensive care unit and 776 are on ventilator. An additional 13,351 initial doses of coronavirus vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, were given between Wednesday and Thursday mornings. This will bring Ohio to a total of over 6.9 million people, or 59.8% of the population, with at least one dose. Despite the New Year holidays, people are eager to seek boosters. Over the last 24 hours, an additional 36,999 Ohio have been boosted, bringing a total of more than 2.6 million boosters. read more: About 25% of Ohio’s coronavirus tests have returned positive. Governor Mike Dewein says the actual aggressiveness is higher. The Ohio Department of Health posted 20,320 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. This is the biggest record of the day.

